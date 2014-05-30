Image 1 of 14 Paul Van Der Ploeg leading Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Elite men's Eliminator Podium: Leandre Bouchard, Paul Van Der Ploeg, Fabrice Mels, Patrick Luthi, Simon Stiebjahn (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Fabrice Mels fans celebrate (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 Big Final sprint between Fabrice Mels and Paul van der Ploeg (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Heiko Gutmann (Team Germany) leading Leandre Bouchard (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 Heiko Gutmann (Team Germany) leading Leandre Bouchard (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Leandre Bouchard (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Heiko Gutmann (Team Germany) leading Leandre Bouchard (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Elia Silvestri leading Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Miguel Martinez (Tropix-FRM) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 This 1/8 final had three Canadians (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 World Cup leader Paul Van Der Ploeg (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The men's eliminator World Cup series was bound to get a new leader at round 3 in Albstadt, Germany, when Daniel Federspiel (Oetztal-Scott), the leader after round 2, broke his chain in qualifying, and round 1 winner Samuel Gaze of New Zealand did not start. Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) earned the win, the second his career, while Australia's Paul van der Ploeg, the world champion, took the overall lead in the men's series after finishing second in Albstadt.

Mels and van der Ploeg were seeded into the same heat from the first round, and took turns finishing first and second on their way through the heats to the final. They were joined in the final by first time podium attendee Leandre Bouchard (Team Canada) and Swiss rider Patrick Luthi. Bouchard was very strong on the latter half of the course, winning all three of his preliminary heats.

The race stayed close right to the finish line, with Canadian champion Bouchard leading out the slightly downhill sprint, with van der Ploeg coming by to take the lead, only to be caught and passed in the final metres by Mels, who threw his bike over the line to win the second World Cup of his career. Luthi just passed Bouchard for third.

"It's amazing, really amazing," said Mels. "I was feeling strong but there were strong riders today. It was really a long sprint so I was a little bit nervous about it. It is so nice to win a second World Cup. I am really happy."

"I hoped it would come down to a sprint.. I am really good at it. I was trying in the heats not to burn too much energy; just to pass through with a good pace. I knew for the final I would have to be strong. I watched the others sprint and knew how strong they were. I am so relieved that my tactic worked."

"It's crazy that I was able to get into the final," said van der Ploeg, "because I was coming down a bit sick this week, so I wasn't super confident. My tactic was to go out hard and try to control the race from the front. It was all going to plan, but Fabrice was just too strong in the final straight."

Van der Ploeg takes the lead in the World Cup series with 100 points, followed by Mels only three points.

Results

Elite men eliminator finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya 2 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 3 Patrick Lüthi* (Swi) 4 Leandre Bouchard* (Can) 5 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 6 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) 7 Elia Silvestri (Ita) 8 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Bikes Pro Team 9 Roger Jenny* (Swi) 10 Andy Eyring (Ger) 11 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 12 Lehvi Braam* (Ned) 13 Kevin Miquel (Fra) 14 Miha Halzer (Slo) 15 Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm 16 Borys Goral (Pol) 17 Ludek Seller* (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior Mtb Team 18 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 19 Maxime Herold* (Fra) Calvisson VTT 20 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 21 Peter Disera* (Can) 22 Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System 23 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 24 Stefan Peter* (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 25 Luiz Cocuzzi* (Bra) 26 Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) Format-Udmurtia 27 Martino Fruet (Ita) 28 Fabian Costa* (Aut) 29 Patryk Adamkiewicz* (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team 30 Kevin Berginc* (Slo) Unior Tools Team 31 Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can) 32 Adria Noguera Soldevila* (Spa)