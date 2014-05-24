Image 1 of 9 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 9 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) and Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 9 Rachel Pageau (Canadian National Team) works to set up teammate Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 9 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Sepura XC Superior) well out front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 9 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) leading Andreanne Pichette (Opus/OGC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 9 Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 9 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) and Peta Mullens (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 9 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading Rachel Pageau (Canadian National Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 9 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) leading in 1/4 final heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In round 2 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup eliminator on Friday, Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) went two-for-two among the women, in a performance that shows the Swedish rider is clearly the dominant rider in the sport right now.

Engen, the world champion in the discipline, was clearly in control, qualifying first and then only working as hard as necessary to make it through each round on her way the final. She was joined in the final by the next fastest qualifiers: Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike), Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Sepura XC Superior) and Peta Mullens (Colnago Sudtirol).

Stirnemann took charge in the start of the final; however, Engen was just biding her time, and swept by on the finishing straight to easily win.

"It was so crazy, so nice [to win]," Engen said. "Kathrin [Stirnemann] did a marvelous race. I know she wanted to jump to the right side, so I braked and wanted to hold her back and she jumped to the left side instead. Then she went full gas, which was more or less my tactic. When I caught her, I thought it might last and it did."

Engen now has a perfect 120 points in the World Cup standings, with Stirnemann a distant second at 65 points and Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) at 60. Mullens, who missed the first round, is eighth, with 25 points.

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 3 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol 5 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 6 Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland 7 Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) 8 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 9 Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC 10 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 11 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 12 Rachel Pageau (Can) 13 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 14 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 15 Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland 16 Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team 17 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 18 Sina Frei (Swi) Switzerland 19 Irena Berkova (Cze) 20 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 21 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 22 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 23 Iwona Kurczab (Pol) 24 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 25 Nicole Koller (Swi) Switzerland 26 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 27 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 28 Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland 29 Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia 30 Maxine Filby (GBr) 31 Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia 32 Amber Johnston (NZl)