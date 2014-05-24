Trending

Engen wins women's eliminator at Nove Mesto World Cup

World champ continues to lead World Cup standings

Image 1 of 9

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) wins

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 9

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) and Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) and Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 9

Rachel Pageau (Canadian National Team) works to set up teammate Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau

Rachel Pageau (Canadian National Team) works to set up teammate Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 9

Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Sepura XC Superior) well out front

Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Sepura XC Superior) well out front
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 9

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) leading Andreanne Pichette (Opus/OGC)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) leading Andreanne Pichette (Opus/OGC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 9

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing XC)

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing XC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 9

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) and Peta Mullens (Team Colnago Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) and Peta Mullens (Team Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 9

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading Rachel Pageau (Canadian National Team)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading Rachel Pageau (Canadian National Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 9

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) leading in 1/4 final heat

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) leading in 1/4 final heat
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In round 2 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup eliminator on Friday, Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) went two-for-two among the women, in a performance that shows the Swedish rider is clearly the dominant rider in the sport right now.

Engen, the world champion in the discipline, was clearly in control, qualifying first and then only working as hard as necessary to make it through each round on her way the final. She was joined in the final by the next fastest qualifiers: Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike), Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Sepura XC Superior) and Peta Mullens (Colnago Sudtirol).

Stirnemann took charge in the start of the final; however, Engen was just biding her time, and swept by on the finishing straight to easily win.

"It was so crazy, so nice [to win]," Engen said. "Kathrin [Stirnemann] did a marvelous race. I know she wanted to jump to the right side, so I braked and wanted to hold her back and she jumped to the left side instead. Then she went full gas, which was more or less my tactic. When I caught her, I thought it might last and it did."

Engen now has a perfect 120 points in the World Cup standings, with Stirnemann a distant second at 65 points and Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) at 60. Mullens, who missed the first round, is eighth, with 25 points.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
3Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
4Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
5Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
6Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
7Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
8Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
9Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
10Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
11Andréanne Pichette (Can)
12Rachel Pageau (Can)
13Nadine Rieder (Ger)
14Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
15Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland
16Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team
17Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
18Sina Frei (Swi) Switzerland
19Irena Berkova (Cze)
20Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
21Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
22Hielke Elferink (Ned)
23Iwona Kurczab (Pol)
24Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
25Nicole Koller (Swi) Switzerland
26Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
27Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
28Michelle Andres (Swi) Switzerland
29Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
30Maxine Filby (GBr)
31Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia
32Amber Johnston (NZl)

Elite women World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing120pts
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team65
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team60
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol34
5Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior30
6Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team30
7Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC30
8Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol25
9Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland18
10Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)16
11Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team16
12Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya14
13Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team13
14Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team12
15Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team10
16Andréanne Pichette (Can)8
17Emily Parkes (Aus)8
18Rachel Pageau (Can)6
19Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team6
20Nadine Rieder (Ger)4
21Amber Johnston (NZl)4
22Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland2
23Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team1

