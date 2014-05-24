Halzer wins eliminator World Cup round in Nove Mesto
Federspiel takes over lead in World Cup standings
Miha Halzer became the first Slovenian rider to win an Eliminator World Cup when he was victorious at round 2 in Nove Mesto on Friday evening. The race had a bit of everything, with beautiful sunny conditions for the start and torrential rain, thunder and lightning for the men's final. The conditions were so bad that the podium was cancelled, to be held the next day.
Halzer, the number one qualifier for the men, conserved his strength by finishing second in the first two rounds before winning his semi-final heat to make the final. He was joined in the final by defending World Cup champion Daniel Federspiel (Oetztal-Scott), world champion Paul van der Ploeg of Australia and Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya). Missing was World Cup leader Samuel Gaze of New Zealand, who didn't make it past the quarterfinals after suffering a mechanical.
Stormclouds had been steadily gathering as the event progressed, but even for the women's final the rain held off. Unfortunately for the men, the skies opened up a minute before they started, drenching everyone with cold rain. The riders were barely visible as they raced around the circuit, and Mels crashed out of contention in the newly slippery conditions. Halzer, on the other hand, seemed to thrive, and took the lead on the final straight to coast in for his first win. Federspiel outsprinted van der Ploeg for second.
"This is my first win," said Halzer, "and I have been chasing it for a long time, so I am feeling very happy. I was feeling better every heat and, no, the rain during the final didn't affect me. It was colder, and I do better in these conditions."
Federspiel, with two second places in two rounds, takes the overall lead in the World Cup standings with 80 points. Gaze drops to second with 64 points, followed by Halzer and van der Ploeg, tied with 60 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miha Halzer (Slo)
|2
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|3
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|4
|Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya
|5
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|6
|Krystof Bogar* (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|7
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|8
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|9
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|10
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|11
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|12
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|13
|Samuel Gaze* (NZl)
|14
|Stefan Peter* (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|15
|Borys Goral (Pol)
|16
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|17
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|18
|Patrick Lüthi* (Swi)
|19
|Luiz Cocuzzi* (Bra)
|20
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|21
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|22
|Dominic Grab* (Swi)
|23
|Leandre Bouchard* (Can)
|24
|Axel Lindh* (Swe)
|25
|Ludek Seller* (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|26
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
|27
|Severin Saegesser* (Swi)
|28
|Tomas Tvrdik (Cze)
|29
|Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|30
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|31
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|32
|Javier Rodriguez Perez (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|80
|pts
|2
|Samuel Gaze* (NZl)
|64
|3
|Miha Halzer (Slo)
|60
|4
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|60
|5
|Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya
|37
|6
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|25
|7
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|24
|8
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|20
|9
|Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|20
|10
|Krystof Bogar* (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|18
|11
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|16
|12
|Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|16
|13
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|14
|14
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|14
|15
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|12
|16
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|10
|17
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|10
|18
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|8
|19
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|8
|20
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|6
|21
|Tristan Ward (Aus)
|4
|22
|Stefan Peter* (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|3
|23
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|3
|24
|Borys Goral (Pol)
|2
|25
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|2
|26
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|1
