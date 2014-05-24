Image 1 of 8 Daniel Federspiel (Ötztal Scott Racing Team) finishes second and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Miha Halzer wins in torrential rain, becoming the first Slovenian to win a World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Krystof Bogar (Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team), Paul Van Der Ploeg and Matthias Wengelin (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 A broken chain put World Cup leader Samuel Gaze out in the quarterfinals (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) leading Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) and Marek Konwa (Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team), Leandre Bouchard and Daniel Federspiel (Ötztal Scott Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Miha Halzer (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 Martin Gluth leading Miha Halzer (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Miha Halzer became the first Slovenian rider to win an Eliminator World Cup when he was victorious at round 2 in Nove Mesto on Friday evening. The race had a bit of everything, with beautiful sunny conditions for the start and torrential rain, thunder and lightning for the men's final. The conditions were so bad that the podium was cancelled, to be held the next day.

Halzer, the number one qualifier for the men, conserved his strength by finishing second in the first two rounds before winning his semi-final heat to make the final. He was joined in the final by defending World Cup champion Daniel Federspiel (Oetztal-Scott), world champion Paul van der Ploeg of Australia and Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya). Missing was World Cup leader Samuel Gaze of New Zealand, who didn't make it past the quarterfinals after suffering a mechanical.

Stormclouds had been steadily gathering as the event progressed, but even for the women's final the rain held off. Unfortunately for the men, the skies opened up a minute before they started, drenching everyone with cold rain. The riders were barely visible as they raced around the circuit, and Mels crashed out of contention in the newly slippery conditions. Halzer, on the other hand, seemed to thrive, and took the lead on the final straight to coast in for his first win. Federspiel outsprinted van der Ploeg for second.

"This is my first win," said Halzer, "and I have been chasing it for a long time, so I am feeling very happy. I was feeling better every heat and, no, the rain during the final didn't affect me. It was colder, and I do better in these conditions."

Federspiel, with two second places in two rounds, takes the overall lead in the World Cup standings with 80 points. Gaze drops to second with 64 points, followed by Halzer and van der Ploeg, tied with 60 points.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miha Halzer (Slo) 2 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 3 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 4 Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya 5 Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 6 Krystof Bogar* (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 7 Philip Buys (RSA) 8 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 9 Kevin Miquel (Fra) 10 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 11 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 12 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 13 Samuel Gaze* (NZl) 14 Stefan Peter* (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 15 Borys Goral (Pol) 16 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 17 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 18 Patrick Lüthi* (Swi) 19 Luiz Cocuzzi* (Bra) 20 Martin Gluth (Ger) 21 Markus Bauer (Ger) 22 Dominic Grab* (Swi) 23 Leandre Bouchard* (Can) 24 Axel Lindh* (Swe) 25 Ludek Seller* (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team 26 Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System 27 Severin Saegesser* (Swi) 28 Tomas Tvrdik (Cze) 29 Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 30 Andy Eyring (Ger) 31 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 32 Javier Rodriguez Perez (Spa)