Grobert wins U23 women's cross country in Cairns
Rissveds in World Cup lead
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
In the under 23 women's cross country race, Helen Grobert (Focus XC) took the women's victory ahead of Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo). Rissveds leads the women's standings with 160 points to Grobert's 140.
U23 women cross country results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|1:25:22
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|0:01:24
|4
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:02:53
|5
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|0:03:37
|6
|Kristina Kirillova (Rus)
|0:03:52
|7
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:06:57
|8
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|0:08:39
|9
|Emily Parkes (Aus)
|0:12:10
|10
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|0:33:15
|11
|Samantha Hope (NZl)
U23 women cross country World Cup standings after two rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|160
|pts
|2
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|140
|3
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|95
|4
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc
|70
|5
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|67
|6
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|60
|7
|Kristina Kirillova (Rus)
|57
|8
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|50
|9
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|40
|10
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|30
|11
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|30
|12
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|27
|13
|Emily Parkes (Aus)
|24
|14
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|24
|15
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|22
|16
|Samantha Hope (NZl)
|20
|17
|Vera Adrian (Nam)
|20
|18
|Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)
|18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy