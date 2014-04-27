Trending

Grobert wins U23 women's cross country in Cairns

Rissveds in World Cup lead

Helen Grobert (Focus XC Team) wins

Start

Helen Grobert (Focus XC Team) and Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Podium: Jenny Rissveds, Helen Grobert , Jovana Crnogorac

World Cup leader Jenny Rissveds

In the under 23 women's cross country race, Helen Grobert (Focus XC) took the women's victory ahead of Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo). Rissveds leads the women's standings with 160 points to Grobert's 140.

U23 women cross country results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team1:25:22
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:00:10
3Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:01:24
4Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:02:53
5Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)0:03:37
6Kristina Kirillova (Rus)0:03:52
7Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:06:57
8Amber Johnston (NZl)0:08:39
9Emily Parkes (Aus)0:12:10
10Holly Harris (Aus)0:33:15
11Samantha Hope (NZl)

U23 women cross country World Cup standings after two rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team160pts
2Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team140
3Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya95
4Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc70
5Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)67
6Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team60
7Kristina Kirillova (Rus)57
8Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC50
9Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team40
10Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team30
11Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior30
12Amber Johnston (NZl)27
13Emily Parkes (Aus)24
14Candice Neethling (RSA)24
15Holly Harris (Aus)22
16Samantha Hope (NZl)20
17Vera Adrian (Nam)20
18Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)18

 

