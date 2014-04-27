Trending

Lechner wins women's cross country at Cairns World Cup

Neff in World Cup lead

Winner Eva Lechner

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
And the race is underway

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing finishing 2nd

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Podium: Sabine Spitz, Emily Batty, Eva Lechner,Irina Kalentieva, Tanja Zakelj

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

The women's five-lap race at round 2 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Cairns, Australia, started out as expected, with a battle between World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) and Eva Lechner, who quickly opened a gap on the rest of the field. However, Neff began to struggle on the climbs in the second lap, allowing the Italian champion to open a 26-second gap by the start of the third lap. Lechner never looked back, as she soloed in for the third World Cup victory of her career.

Behind it was a different story, with Neff fading to finish ninth and barely hanging onto her leader's jersey. Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) moved into second, followed by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) and Russian national champion Irina Kalentieva. Batty flatted on lap three allowing Kalentieva to catch up, but the Russian then made a mistake on lap four, with Batty once again moving clear in third. 

The position shuffling still wasn't done, with Spitz also flatting in lap four, and getting passed by both Batty and Kalentieva. Batty was gradually pulling clear of the other two to lock down second, but Spitz was in third on a climb, only to lose it in a crash on a descent in the last lap, giving Kalentieva third place.

"I really cannot believe it," said Lechner, "because I was expecting a bigger group in the front. I was leading the whole race alone, which was a surprise to me. By the second lap I was looking back, and I couldn't believe the gap I had. Usually I don't like conditions like this, with the humidity and the heat, I like it more when it's raining and it's cold. So I'm very happy to be able to win a World Cup in these conditions."

"It was a pretty solid start for me," said Batty, who equalled her best ever finish in a World Cup. "Leading into the first climb, I was top six or seven and feeling really strong. I burped my wheel in a corner, but it worked out fine, because I was able to get to the tech zone and get a fast wheel change without losing too many positions. Thankfully it was on the second lap, early enough in the race that I was able to regain the places I lost."

After two rounds, Neff continues to lead the World Cup overall with 350 points, however, Spitz has moved into second with 330 and Batty into third at 300 points.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol1:38:48
2Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:00:52
3Irina Kalentieva (Rus)0:01:07
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:19
5Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:02:07
6Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:02:24
7Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:03:45
8Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:04:04
9Jolanda Neff (Swi) Liv Pro Xc Team0:04:36
10Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:05:03
11Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:05:28
12Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:06:10
13Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Suntour-Kmc0:07:59
14Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro Xc Team0:08:28
15Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:08:51
16Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:09:32
17Kate Fluker (NZl)0:10:10
18Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team0:10:42
19Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc0:11:03
20Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team0:12:45
21Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:13:16
22Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:13:39
23Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb0:14:32
24Tory Thomas (Aus)0:15:14
25Katherine O'neill (NZl)
26Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
27Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
28Sarah Riley (Aus)
29Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
DNF3Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc
DNF1Karen Hill (Aus)
DNSJodie Willett (Aus)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team75pts
2Trek Factory Racing56
3Ghost Factory Racing49
4Team Colnago Sudtirol40
5Liv Pro Xc Team39
6Unior Tools Team33
7Luna Pro Team20
8Bh-Suntour-Kmc18
9Scott-3Rox Racing15
10Focus Xc Team13
11Specialized Racing Xc12
12Ktm Houffalize Team11
13Team Merida Wallonie Mtb8
144F Racing Team4

Elite women cross country World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Liv Pro Xc Team350pts
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol330
3Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing300
4Irina Kalentieva (Rus)280
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team280
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro Xc Team238
7Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team218
8Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team200
9Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing196
10Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing195
11Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing188
12Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team186
13Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing169
14Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc163
15Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team154
16Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing Xc150
17Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Suntour-Kmc150
18Serena Calvetti (Ita)136
19Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team122
20Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team114
21Vera Andreeva (Rus)112
22Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc110
23Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)106
24Tory Thomas (Aus)102
25Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team90
26Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team85
27Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing74
28Kate Fluker (NZl)72
29Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-Bmc72
30Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team68
31Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team66
32Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team66
33Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb60
34Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc58
35Katherine O'neill (NZl)56
36Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team54
37Karen Hanlen (NZl)54
38Sarah Riley (Aus)50
39Tracy Moseley (GBr)48
40Cindy Montambault (Can)46
41Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)40

Women's World Cup team standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ghost Factory Racing112pts
2Liv Pro Xc Team111
3Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team107
4Trek Factory Racing93
5Specialized Racing Xc63
6Team Colnago Sudtirol58
7Bh-Suntour-Kmc54
8Unior Tools Team50
9Multivan Merida Biking Team35
10Luna Pro Team30
11Fischer-Bmc21
12Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team20
13Focus Xc Team17
14Scott-3Rox Racing15
154F Racing Team13
16Orange Monkey Pro Team12
17Ktm Houffalize Team11
18Wheeler - Ixs Team11
19Team Merida Wallonie Mtb8

 

