The women's five-lap race at round 2 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Cairns, Australia, started out as expected, with a battle between World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) and Eva Lechner, who quickly opened a gap on the rest of the field. However, Neff began to struggle on the climbs in the second lap, allowing the Italian champion to open a 26-second gap by the start of the third lap. Lechner never looked back, as she soloed in for the third World Cup victory of her career.

Behind it was a different story, with Neff fading to finish ninth and barely hanging onto her leader's jersey. Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) moved into second, followed by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) and Russian national champion Irina Kalentieva. Batty flatted on lap three allowing Kalentieva to catch up, but the Russian then made a mistake on lap four, with Batty once again moving clear in third.

The position shuffling still wasn't done, with Spitz also flatting in lap four, and getting passed by both Batty and Kalentieva. Batty was gradually pulling clear of the other two to lock down second, but Spitz was in third on a climb, only to lose it in a crash on a descent in the last lap, giving Kalentieva third place.

"I really cannot believe it," said Lechner, "because I was expecting a bigger group in the front. I was leading the whole race alone, which was a surprise to me. By the second lap I was looking back, and I couldn't believe the gap I had. Usually I don't like conditions like this, with the humidity and the heat, I like it more when it's raining and it's cold. So I'm very happy to be able to win a World Cup in these conditions."

"It was a pretty solid start for me," said Batty, who equalled her best ever finish in a World Cup. "Leading into the first climb, I was top six or seven and feeling really strong. I burped my wheel in a corner, but it worked out fine, because I was able to get to the tech zone and get a fast wheel change without losing too many positions. Thankfully it was on the second lap, early enough in the race that I was able to regain the places I lost."

After two rounds, Neff continues to lead the World Cup overall with 350 points, however, Spitz has moved into second with 330 and Batty into third at 300 points.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 1:38:48 2 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:52 3 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 0:01:07 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:19 5 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:02:07 6 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:02:24 7 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:03:45 8 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:04:04 9 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Liv Pro Xc Team 0:04:36 10 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:03 11 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:05:28 12 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:06:10 13 Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Suntour-Kmc 0:07:59 14 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro Xc Team 0:08:28 15 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:08:51 16 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:09:32 17 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:10:10 18 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team 0:10:42 19 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc 0:11:03 20 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team 0:12:45 21 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 0:13:16 22 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:13:39 23 Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb 0:14:32 24 Tory Thomas (Aus) 0:15:14 25 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 26 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team 27 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 28 Sarah Riley (Aus) 29 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing DNF3 Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc DNF1 Karen Hill (Aus) DNS Jodie Willett (Aus)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 75 pts 2 Trek Factory Racing 56 3 Ghost Factory Racing 49 4 Team Colnago Sudtirol 40 5 Liv Pro Xc Team 39 6 Unior Tools Team 33 7 Luna Pro Team 20 8 Bh-Suntour-Kmc 18 9 Scott-3Rox Racing 15 10 Focus Xc Team 13 11 Specialized Racing Xc 12 12 Ktm Houffalize Team 11 13 Team Merida Wallonie Mtb 8 14 4F Racing Team 4

Elite women cross country World Cup standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Liv Pro Xc Team 350 pts 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 330 3 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 300 4 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 280 5 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 280 6 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro Xc Team 238 7 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 218 8 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 200 9 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 196 10 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 195 11 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 188 12 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 186 13 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 169 14 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc 163 15 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 154 16 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing Xc 150 17 Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Suntour-Kmc 150 18 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 136 19 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team 122 20 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 114 21 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 112 22 Julie Bresset (Fra) Bh-Suntour-Kmc 110 23 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 106 24 Tory Thomas (Aus) 102 25 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 90 26 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 85 27 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 74 28 Kate Fluker (NZl) 72 29 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-Bmc 72 30 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 68 31 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team 66 32 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 66 33 Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie Mtb 60 34 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc 58 35 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 56 36 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team 54 37 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 54 38 Sarah Riley (Aus) 50 39 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 48 40 Cindy Montambault (Can) 46 41 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 40