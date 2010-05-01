Trending

German Techt wins junior women's World Cup

Ferrand Prevot, Grobert fill out top three podium places

Image 1 of 38

Helen Grobert (German National Team) races to third.

Helen Grobert (German National Team) races to third.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 38

Helen Grobert (Germany) on a climb

Helen Grobert (Germany) on a climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 38

Helen Grobert (Germany) on a descent

Helen Grobert (Germany) on a descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 38

Helen Grobert (Germany) rides third with one lap to go.

Helen Grobert (Germany) rides third with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 38

Helen Grobert (German National Team) in Houffalize at the junior women's cross country World Cup

Helen Grobert (German National Team) in Houffalize at the junior women's cross country World Cup
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 38

Johanna Techt (Germany) chases the World Champion.

Johanna Techt (Germany) chases the World Champion.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 38

Linda Ingergand (Swiss) rides a drop.

Linda Ingergand (Swiss) rides a drop.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 38

Lisa Mitterbauer (Scott) descends a steep part of the course.

Lisa Mitterbauer (Scott) descends a steep part of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 38

Some riders chsose to run this technical section.

Some riders chsose to run this technical section.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 38

World Cup Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) heads uphill.

World Cup Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) heads uphill.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 38

Johanna Techt (Germany) shadows Pauline Prevot the whole race.

Johanna Techt (Germany) shadows Pauline Prevot the whole race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 38

Jolanda Neff (Swiss) descends well.

Jolanda Neff (Swiss) descends well.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 38

The start of the junior women's cross country race in the center of Houffalize

The start of the junior women's cross country race in the center of Houffalize
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 38

Johanna Techt (Germany) (left) helps lead out the start.

Johanna Techt (Germany) (left) helps lead out the start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 38

The junior women head up the ultra-steep road climb

The junior women head up the ultra-steep road climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 38

Johanna Techt (Germany) descends a dusty trail.

Johanna Techt (Germany) descends a dusty trail.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 38

Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine) rides to seventh place

Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine) rides to seventh place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 38

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) leads with one lap to go.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) leads with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 38

Lisa Mitterbauer (Scott) with one lap to go

Lisa Mitterbauer (Scott) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 38

World Cup Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) descends in the lead.

World Cup Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) descends in the lead.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 38

Even the tank in the center of town was decorated for the race.

Even the tank in the center of town was decorated for the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 38

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (French National Team) at the World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (French National Team) at the World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 38

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (French National Team) is the junior women's World Champion

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (French National Team) is the junior women's World Champion
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 38

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (French National Team) racing in Houffalize

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (French National Team) racing in Houffalize
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 38

Helen Grobert (German National Team) on her way to a podium place.

Helen Grobert (German National Team) on her way to a podium place.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 38

Junior women's cross country World Cup podium in Houffalize, Belgium

Junior women's cross country World Cup podium in Houffalize, Belgium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 38

Johanna Techt and Helen Grobert after the race.

Johanna Techt and Helen Grobert after the race.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 38

Helen Grobert on the podium in Houffalize for the junior women's race

Helen Grobert on the podium in Houffalize for the junior women's race
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 38

Junior women's World Cup third place finisher Helen Grobert in Houffalize

Junior women's World Cup third place finisher Helen Grobert in Houffalize
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 38

Pauline Ferrand Prevot congratulates winner Johanna Techt

Pauline Ferrand Prevot congratulates winner Johanna Techt
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 38

The German teammates congratulate each other on first and third places.

The German teammates congratulate each other on first and third places.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 38

Johanna Techt (German National Team), winner of the junior women's World Cup in Houffalize

Johanna Techt (German National Team), winner of the junior women's World Cup in Houffalize
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 38

Junior women's cross country World Cup podium in Houffalize, Belgium

Junior women's cross country World Cup podium in Houffalize, Belgium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 38

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (French National Team) on the podium in second.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (French National Team) on the podium in second.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 38

Helen Grobert (Germany) takes third place.

Helen Grobert (Germany) takes third place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 38

Johanna Techt (Germany) wins it on the last lap.

Johanna Techt (Germany) wins it on the last lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 38

Johanna Techt (Germany) gives the crowd a victory salute.

Johanna Techt (Germany) gives the crowd a victory salute.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 38

Jolanda Neff (Swiss) rides to a ninth place finish

Jolanda Neff (Swiss) rides to a ninth place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Full results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johanna Techt (Ger) German National Team1:16:50
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) French National Team0:01:15
3Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:01:38
4Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott0:02:24
5Julie Berteaux (Fra) Keops ITWO0:03:03
6Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss National Team0:03:55
7Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team0:04:13
8Vania Schumacher (Swi) Swiss National Team0:05:48
9Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss National Team0:06:42
10Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi) Chilean National Team0:06:43
11Anais Simon (Fra) French National Team0:06:51
12Cecile Delaire (Fra) Keops ITWO0:08:58
13Sophia Ries (Ger) German National Team0:09:12
14Elise Marchal (Bel) Belgian National Team0:09:26
15Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Czech National Team0:09:46
16Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Italian National Team0:10:18
17Marion Gauthier (Fra) French National Team0:10:39
18Fabienne Andres (Swi) Swiss National Team0:11:37
19Regina Genser (Ger) German National Team0:12:23
20Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Czech National Team0:12:31
21Svetlana Poverina (Rus) Russian National Team0:15:39
22Viktoria Zeller (Aut) Austrian National Team0:16:33
23Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Slovakian National Team0:16:47
24Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:17:08
25Katy Winton (GBr) British National Team0:19:34
26Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa) Spanish National Team0:20:34
-2lapsLisa Schrooder (Ned) Team Merida Combee
DNFLaura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Dutch National Team

Latest on Cyclingnews