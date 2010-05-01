German Techt wins junior women's World Cup
Ferrand Prevot, Grobert fill out top three podium places
Image 1 of 38
Image 2 of 38
Image 3 of 38
Image 4 of 38
Image 5 of 38
Image 6 of 38
Image 7 of 38
Image 8 of 38
Image 9 of 38
Image 10 of 38
Image 11 of 38
Image 12 of 38
Image 13 of 38
Image 14 of 38
Image 15 of 38
Image 16 of 38
Image 17 of 38
Image 18 of 38
Image 19 of 38
Image 20 of 38
Image 21 of 38
Image 22 of 38
Image 23 of 38
Image 24 of 38
Image 25 of 38
Image 26 of 38
Image 27 of 38
Image 28 of 38
Image 29 of 38
Image 30 of 38
Image 31 of 38
Image 32 of 38
Image 33 of 38
Image 34 of 38
Image 35 of 38
Image 36 of 38
Image 37 of 38
Image 38 of 38
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johanna Techt (Ger) German National Team
|1:16:50
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) French National Team
|0:01:15
|3
|Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:38
|4
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:02:24
|5
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) Keops ITWO
|0:03:03
|6
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:03:55
|7
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|0:04:13
|8
|Vania Schumacher (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:05:48
|9
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:06:42
|10
|Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi) Chilean National Team
|0:06:43
|11
|Anais Simon (Fra) French National Team
|0:06:51
|12
|Cecile Delaire (Fra) Keops ITWO
|0:08:58
|13
|Sophia Ries (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:12
|14
|Elise Marchal (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:09:26
|15
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Czech National Team
|0:09:46
|16
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:10:18
|17
|Marion Gauthier (Fra) French National Team
|0:10:39
|18
|Fabienne Andres (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:11:37
|19
|Regina Genser (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:23
|20
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Czech National Team
|0:12:31
|21
|Svetlana Poverina (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:15:39
|22
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut) Austrian National Team
|0:16:33
|23
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Slovakian National Team
|0:16:47
|24
|Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:17:08
|25
|Katy Winton (GBr) British National Team
|0:19:34
|26
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:20:34
|-2laps
|Lisa Schrooder (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|DNF
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Dutch National Team
