Image 1 of 14 Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Sam Dale (Madison Saracen Factory Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 Elite Men's Downhill World Cup leader: Aaron Gwin (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 Michael Hannah (Hutchinson UR) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Hometown hero Greg Minnaar spends some time with tomorrow's stars after he finished third in the elite men's downhill (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 8 of 14 Francesco Colombo of Gravitalia Squadra Corse flys high during the elite men's downhill (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 9 of 14 Hutchinson UR's Mick Hannah was once again narrowly edged out into second place in the elite men's downhill (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 10 of 14 Hometown hero and World Champion Greg Minnaar of Santa Cruz Syndicate finished in a commendable third place in the elite men's downhill (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 11 of 14 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 12 of 14 Aaron Gwin of Specialized Racing DH was unstoppable as he claimed first place in the elite men's downhill in Pietermaritzburg and took the early advantage in the 2014 UCI World Cup (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 13 of 14 Specialized Racing DH's Aaron Gwin soared to victory in the elite men's downhill clash at the 2014 UCI World Cup (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 14 of 14 Elite men's World Cup downhill podium: L to R - Loic Bruni, Michael Hannah, Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Troy Brosnan (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Former downhill World Cup Aaron Gwin got his 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season underway in perfect fashion when he claimed a thrilling victory in the elite men's downhill final of the Pietermaritzburg leg at Cascades MTB Park on Saturday.

Last down the hill after winning the qualifying round on Friday, the Specialized Racing DH star charged to the top of the leaderboard early on in his run and never looked back as he surged ahead of title hopeful Mick Hannah (Hutchinson UR) and hometown hero Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate).

"I'm just happy, really stoked. It is definitely a team win!" said Gwin."The race was great this year! The track was good, the fans - as always - down here are great! I love racing here!

"We felt good all weekend. From the first practice run I was happy, I like the changes they made to the course and the bike was working, I was working, everything felt good. I knew from the first day that I had a win in me if I could put down my best run but that is a lot easier said than done. Qualifying went well and we just tried to keep the ball rolling.

"I am happy for Mick (Hannah), happy for Troy (Brosnan) and it was an amazing ride for Greg (Minnaar) to get back after his knee and still get on the podium," he said.

Hannah, having suffered a mechanical in qualifying and so started some way down the list in the finals, demolished the previous best time of the day set by South Africa's Andrew Neethling's (Giant Factory Off-road Team) by more than eight seconds to power into the hot seat.

With just Minnaar, Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) and Gwin left to start their runs, Hannah's nerves were clear for all to see as he looked to go one better than the result he achieved at the same course at the 2013 Worlds.

A charging Minnaar however appeared to have the better of his Australian rival in the first two sectors. A slow final sector by the defending world champ and a top section mishap by Bryceland saw Hannah maintain his position he'd already for for a remarkable 18 riders.

That was until Gwin decided to get in on the act though as the American hero strung together the perfect final run to become the only person to break the four minute mark and, in the process, edge Hannah and Minnaar into second and third respectively.

Minnaar, having won both the 2012 World Cup and 2013 world champs in his own back yard, put in a dream performance given he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the final leg of the 2013 World Cup in Austria late last year and was satisfied with the outcome.

"I was really nervous up top, I wasn't super comfortable riding all the technical stuff. I haven't had a lot of time on my bike since my surgery so I just tried to suss things out beforehand and then just relax as much as I could before my run," said Minnaar.

"I had a really good run up top and I survived but, given the condition I'm in and a lack of time on the bike, I'm still really happy with my third place!

"The top section hadn't blown up that much but I just couldn't get that stretch right all week. It was really tricky, the rocks are placed really awkwardly and we were hitting our back wheel a lot so I was just super nervous and had a bit of a lack of confidence. I hit it really well in my final though so I was stoked!

"I really had a good final run and I lay it all out on the track. I'm just really thankful for all the people coming out and supporting me again, it's incredible to see all the support," he added.

Lapierre Gravity Republic's charging young star Loic Bruni crossed the line in fourth with and Gwin's Specialized Racing DH's team mate Troy Brosnan fifth with the likes of Gee Atherton, Nick Beer and Josh Bryceland all suffering mishaps or crashes which hampered their performances.

With his win, Gwin became the first World Cup series leader of 2014, resuming where he left off back in 2012.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:03:59.300 2 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:02.037 3 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:02.824 4 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:02.893 5 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:03.331 6 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:04.043 7 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:06.003 8 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.361 9 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:06.851 10 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:06.899 11 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:06.964 12 Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:07.867 13 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:09.133 14 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:09.460 15 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Hutchinson UR 0:00:09.848 16 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:09.924 17 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:10.896 18 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 0:00:11.021 19 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:11.296 20 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:11.563 21 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:11.827 22 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:11.925 23 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 0:00:12.080 23 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 25 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team 0:00:12.314 26 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:12.537 27 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:12.667 28 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:13.090 29 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:13.143 30 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:13.632 31 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 0:00:13.653 32 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:13.673 33 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:13.984 34 Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 0:00:14.450 35 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:14.531 36 Tomas Slavik (Cze) 0:00:15.384 37 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:15.422 38 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal 0:00:15.571 39 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:15.586 40 Jack Reading (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:15.722 41 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team 0:00:15.872 42 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:16.024 43 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:16.434 44 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:16.619 45 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:16.860 46 Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:16.891 47 Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 0:00:17.033 48 Timothy Bentley (RSA) 0:00:17.048 49 Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:17.085 50 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 0:00:17.243 51 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:17.490 52 Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team 0:00:19.337 53 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 0:00:19.943 54 Francisco Pardal (Por) 0:00:20.216 55 Tiaan Odendaal (RSA) 0:00:20.893 56 Joseph Connell (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:21.080 57 Samuel Bull (RSA) 0:00:21.981 58 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR 0:00:22.715 59 Jasper Jauch (Ger) 0:00:23.089 60 Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 0:00:23.169 61 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 0:00:24.646 62 Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu) 0:00:25.089 63 Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) 0:00:25.249 64 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 0:00:25.480 65 Brent Smith (Aus) 0:00:26.785 66 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 0:00:26.802 67 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:30.084 68 Chris Barlin (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 0:00:32.136 69 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:32.174 70 Jono Jones (GBr) 0:00:32.706 71 Josh Lowe (GBr) 0:00:32.801 72 Francesco Colombo (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse 0:00:32.985 73 Alasdair Fey (RSA) 0:00:33.802 74 Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:34.373 75 Travis Browning (RSA) 0:00:35.772 76 Peter Williams (GBr) 0:01:00.511 77 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Rrp Ghost 0:01:16.797 78 Harry Molloy (GBr) Rrp Ghost 0:02:11.779 DNF Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Saracen Factory Team 82 pts 2 Lapierre Gravity Republic 78 3 Hutchinson UR 71 4 Specialized Racing DH 68 5 GT Factory Racing 68 6 Commencal / Riding Addiction 56 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 47 8 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 37 9 Trek World Racing 32 10 Ms Mondraker Team 25 11 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 22 12 Fmd Racing 18 13 Gstaad-Scott 18 14 Evil Vengeance Tour 16 15 Unior Tools Team 11 16 Green To Gold Race Development 10 17 Pivot Factory DH Team 9 18 Kona Factory Team 6 19 Devinci Global Racing 2

Elite men World Cup standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 250 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 170 3 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 160 4 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 150 5 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 130 6 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 117 7 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 105 8 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 103 9 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 96 10 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 85 11 Cameron Cole (NZl) Commencal / Riding Addiction 82 12 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 82 13 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 79 14 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 79 15 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 78 16 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 73 17 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Hutchinson UR 71 18 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 69 19 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 69 20 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 64 21 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 63 22 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 61 23 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 60 24 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 59 25 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 59 26 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 58 27 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 58 28 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team 56 29 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 55 30 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 54 31 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 51 32 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 50 33 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 49 34 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 48 35 Harry Heath (GBr) Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 47 36 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 46 37 Tomas Slavik (Cze) 45 38 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 44 39 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Commencal 43 40 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 42 41 Jack Reading (GBr) SC Intense 41 42 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory DH Team 40 43 Adam Brayton (GBr) 39 44 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 37 45 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 36 46 Jack Moir (Aus) Bergamont Hayes World Team 35 47 Matthew Walker (NZl) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 34 48 Timothy Bentley (RSA) 33 49 Dean Lucas (Aus) Devinci Global Racing 32 50 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 31 51 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 30 52 Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory DH Team 29 53 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 28 54 Francisco Pardal (Por) 27 55 Tiaan Odendaal (RSA) 26 56 Joseph Connell (GBr) SC Intense 25 57 Samuel Bull (RSA) 24 58 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR 23 59 Jasper Jauch (Ger) 22 60 Matej Charvat (Cze) Banshee Bikes Factory Team 21 61 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 20 62 Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu) 19 63 Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) 18 64 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 17 65 Brent Smith (Aus) 16 66 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 15 67 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Rrp Ghost 15 68 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 14 69 Chris Barlin (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 13 70 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 12 71 Jono Jones (GBr) 11 72 Josh Lowe (GBr) 10 73 Francesco Colombo (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse 9 74 Alasdair Fey (RSA) 8 75 Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn) Madison Saracen Factory Team 7 76 Travis Browning (RSA) 6 77 Peter Williams (GBr) 5 78 Harry Molloy (GBr) Rrp Ghost 3