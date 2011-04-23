Trending

Kerschbaumer tops Gehbauer in U23 cross country

Konwa takes final podium spot

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) wins U23 Men's race

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) wins U23 Men's race
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) on his way to a win

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) on his way to a win
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

The Under 23 men rode in their own separate race, with Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi), Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) and Marek Konwa (Milka Trek) riding away from the rest of the field.

Kerschbaumer and Gehbauer dropped Konwa at the halfway mark. Then Kerschbaumer attacked at the start of the final lap to take the victory.

"I knew I had a chance today," said Kerschbaumer after the finish, "but I really think I performed one of my best races ever. Being in the lead from the beginning, I had time to test my opponents and figure out where I could make a difference."

"In the final lap, Gehbauer misled a bend, and I had the chance to drop him on the very technical descent. The Austrian actually surprised me, as he did not look so strong in Nalles: it was not easy today, this is why I am so glad with this victory."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi1:22:48
2Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:00:18
3Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team0:01:10
4Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:01:48
5Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:02:08
6Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:02:33
7Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:02:39
8David Fletcher (GBr)0:02:47
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:02:58
10Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads-Orbea0:03:11
11Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:03:17
12Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:03:28
13Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:03:37
14Kornel Osicki (Pol) JGB-2 Professional MTB Team
15Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team0:04:03
16Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:04:11
17Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team0:04:32
18Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:04:42
19Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:04:44
20Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:04:50
21Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre0:04:59
22Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:05:23
23Andy Eyring (Ger)
24Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre0:05:48
25Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike-Droessiger0:06:03
26Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:06:05
27Tim Lemmers (Ned)0:06:24
28Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:06:28
29Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:06:33
30James Reid (RSA)0:06:59
31Dominic Calitz (RSA) Team Protek0:07:01
32Ruan Du Toit (RSA)0:07:24
33Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:07:57
34Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International
35Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:07:59
36Mattias Nilsson (Swe)0:09:08
37Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) TX Active Bianchi0:09:19
38Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:09:34
39Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)0:09:43
40Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:10:25
41Adriaan Louw (RSA)0:11:15
42Francis Morin (Can) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry0:12:00
43Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:15:10
44Lourens Luus (RSA)0:15:20
45 (-1 lap)Ryan Ellis (RSA)
46Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)
47 (-3 laps)Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
DNFLuca Braidot (Ita)
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team
DNFNicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
DNFMarc Metzler (Swi)
DNFJonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads-Orbea
DNFHeiko Redecker (Nam)
DNFStephen Ettinger (USA)

Under 23 men cross country World Cup standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi90pts
2Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)70
3Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team60
4Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix50
5Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team40
6Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies35
7Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team30
8David Fletcher (GBr)27
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team24
10Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads-Orbea22
11Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team20
12Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)18
13Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale16
14Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team14
15Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team12
16Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team10
17Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team9
18Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team8
19Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team7
20Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour6
21Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre5
22Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)4
23Andy Eyring (Ger)3
24Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre2
25Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike-Droessiger1

 

