Image 1 of 2 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) wins U23 Men's race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) on his way to a win (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

The Under 23 men rode in their own separate race, with Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi), Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) and Marek Konwa (Milka Trek) riding away from the rest of the field.

Kerschbaumer and Gehbauer dropped Konwa at the halfway mark. Then Kerschbaumer attacked at the start of the final lap to take the victory.

"I knew I had a chance today," said Kerschbaumer after the finish, "but I really think I performed one of my best races ever. Being in the lead from the beginning, I had time to test my opponents and figure out where I could make a difference."

"In the final lap, Gehbauer misled a bend, and I had the chance to drop him on the very technical descent. The Austrian actually surprised me, as he did not look so strong in Nalles: it was not easy today, this is why I am so glad with this victory."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 1:22:48 2 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 0:00:18 3 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:01:10 4 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:01:48 5 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:02:08 6 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 0:02:33 7 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:02:39 8 David Fletcher (GBr) 0:02:47 9 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:02:58 10 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads-Orbea 0:03:11 11 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:03:17 12 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:03:28 13 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale 0:03:37 14 Kornel Osicki (Pol) JGB-2 Professional MTB Team 15 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team 0:04:03 16 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:04:11 17 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team 0:04:32 18 Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:04:42 19 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:04:44 20 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:04:50 21 Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre 0:04:59 22 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:05:23 23 Andy Eyring (Ger) 24 Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre 0:05:48 25 Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike-Droessiger 0:06:03 26 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:06:05 27 Tim Lemmers (Ned) 0:06:24 28 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 0:06:28 29 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:06:33 30 James Reid (RSA) 0:06:59 31 Dominic Calitz (RSA) Team Protek 0:07:01 32 Ruan Du Toit (RSA) 0:07:24 33 Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:07:57 34 Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International 35 Fabian Strecker (Ger) 0:07:59 36 Mattias Nilsson (Swe) 0:09:08 37 Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) TX Active Bianchi 0:09:19 38 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:09:34 39 Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) 0:09:43 40 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 0:10:25 41 Adriaan Louw (RSA) 0:11:15 42 Francis Morin (Can) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry 0:12:00 43 Benjamin Buchi (Swi) 0:15:10 44 Lourens Luus (RSA) 0:15:20 45 (-1 lap) Ryan Ellis (RSA) 46 Shaun Craig Silver (RSA) 47 (-3 laps) Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team DNF Luca Braidot (Ita) DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team DNF Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team DNF Marc Metzler (Swi) DNF Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads-Orbea DNF Heiko Redecker (Nam) DNF Stephen Ettinger (USA)