Blair takes revenge and yellow jersey

Douglas nabs stage while Beck retains women's lead

Image 1 of 12

Andy Blair on Anzac Hill

Andy Blair on Anzac Hill
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 2 of 12

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 3 of 12

Stage one winner Anna Beck

Stage one winner Anna Beck
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 4 of 12

Ryan Standish flies up Anzac Hill during stage 3

Ryan Standish flies up Anzac Hill during stage 3
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 5 of 12

Paul Darvodelsky

Paul Darvodelsky
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 6 of 12

Junior Anthony Driver

Junior Anthony Driver
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 7 of 12

High in the saddle

High in the saddle
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 8 of 12

David Wood

David Wood
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 9 of 12

Jess Douglas

Jess Douglas
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 10 of 12

Andy Blair takes stage 2

Andy Blair takes stage 2
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 11 of 12

Aiden Lefmann on a flier up Anzac Hill

Aiden Lefmann on a flier up Anzac Hill
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 12 of 12

Aiden Lefmann

Aiden Lefmann
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)

A Hollywood scriptwriter couldn't have written better than what transpired at the pointy end of the pack in today's stage two of the Ingkerreke Mountain Bike Enduro in Alice Springs, with Andy Blair snatching the stage win and the leader's yellow jersey in storybook circumstances.

After yesterday's drama of being relegated from equal second to third place following a finish line protest, Blair wheeled out into the MacDonnell Ranges this morning "with something to prove".

Blair went out hard, determined to push yesterday's stage winner Jason English, and the instigator of the protest, Aiden Lefmann, to the brink of dropping off his tail. But with 10 kilometres to go before the Alice Springs Velodrome finish, he had failed to shake the pair and a repeat of yesterday's sprint finish was on the cards.

This is where Blair's pre-race strategy came to the fore. Saturday prior to the race, Blair had visited the final killer hill of the stage, located not far from the velodrome, knowing it held the key to the 39km stage. Most had judged it unrideable. Not Blair. Knowing it could be a crux of the race, he was determined to break the back of the mini-mountain, attempting three times to conquer it in the saddle, all to no avail.

Fast forward to today's race and Blair's rivals remained steadfast on his hammer. Easing the pace, he decided to conserve energy, his thoughts already working on a line up that hill. Blair knew in all likelihood that English and Lefmann would be forced from their bikes - even elites have to walk sometimes.

"I hit the hill and the adrenaline was going. I knew this was the moment I could break away - if I could ride the hill."

And ride the unrideable he did. Not looking back to see the others unclip, he sped into the velodrome and across the finish line, his feat finding enough time to take the overall leader's jersey from English after stage two.

English crossed the line twenty four seconds in arrears, with Lefmann another 21 seconds further back.

In the women's it was role reversal of yesterday, as Jess Douglas found form to come home in first place ahead of Anna Beck, who struggled with mechanicals and two minor offs. Douglas finished one a half minutes ahead of Beck, with Jo Wall taking third place for the second time in two days of racing.

The result wasn't quite enough for Douglas to take the leader's jersey, however, with the women's going into the afternoon's stage 3 uphill sprint in the same overall placings as yesterday: Beck hitting the hill in the yellow jersey, followed by Douglas and Wall.

"After Jess stormed off I struggled to keep it together," said Beck of her stage 2 ride. "I pushed myself to the edge trying to get Jess and then crashed again. I was sure I'd lost the leader's jersey."

With the longer race done and dusted, Alice Springs turned on a glorious afternoon for the Ingkerreke Commercial Hill Climb, a 300 metre sprint up Anzac Hill overlooking the city centre.

Although only a short spurt, there remained 20- and 10-second time credits for first and second places, potentially enough to change overall standings.

But the story of the men's hill dash was not to be one of the top three open category lads, rather it was about Alice Springs' local flyer, 17-year-old Ryan Standish. Currently second overall in the Junior category he beat all comers across all categories, bolting up Anzac Hill in an astonishing 45 seconds, only three seconds off the course record set by Ben Mather. Standish has good form on the hill - he trains on it regularly, sometimes five ascents in a session.

Aiden Lefmann put in a 48-second pearler to take second overall for the stage, and first in the open men's category, with Andy Blair and Simon Frederiksen one second behind.

In the women's, Anna Beck didn't let her middling day in the desert dent her confidence on the hill, taking first with a 00:01:05 dash, with Anne Antrecht in second (00:01:08) and Jess Douglas in third (00:01:11).

Tomorrow's stage is the longest of the seven-stage enduro, a 77km mixed bag of riding that includes a mountain challenge laid down by local rider, Paul Darvodelsky. He's willing to give any rider who can conquer a particularly rocky climb at roughly kilometre 17, $200 in cash, but only if they ride it without any 'dabs' - a foot or hand touching the ground.

Yesterday's stage one placings revised

The decision to award Andy Blair and Aiden Lefmann equal second placings after a three-way sprint to the finish line was reversed after a protest was lodged by Lefmann.

Lefmann lodged his claim for second place outright, following event organisers’ on-the-spot decision to award equal second placings at the finish line.

With a particularly tight lead into the finish, Blair was forced to miss the chute as a result of their all out sprint. At the time, Blair complained that the finish line chute was too tight for proper and fair racing and that he was simply trying to avoid an accident. Event organisers called it a draw and awarded equal second placing based the initial circumstances and evidence.

Post race, Lefmann requested event directors to review their decision stating that it was the same course for everyone and that if Blair overshot the finish chute it was not his fault. After discussing the matter with witnesses and observing photos of the finish sprint it was decided Lefmann's protest would hold.

"We do not believe that Aiden changed his line and therefore caused Andy to go outside the marked course," said Rapid Ascent event manger Sam Maffett. "We spoke to both competitors to get their views and believe that our decision on the spot was in fact incorrect.

"Based on the arguments, we have decided to award both the same race time, however Andy will not receive the 10-second time credit for second placing. Andy Blair's result for the stage will officially be third, 10 seconds behind Lefmann given his time credit."

Blair accepted the decision but said "perhaps the finish line for this stage needs to be changed for next year".

Rapid Ascent has agreed to review the finish line set-up, saying that it "in hindsight was not ideal in terms of space for open and fair racing, should the pack be tight at the finish, which in this case it clearly was".

Stage 2 Results

Women open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Douglas1:39:47
2Anna Beck0:01:31
3Jo Wall0:04:43
4Anne Antrecht0:12:31
5Maggie Synge0:13:37
6Josie Simpson0:16:02
7Claire Stevens0:16:46
8Lauretta Howarth0:20:02
9Lisa Barry0:20:45
10Merle Weber0:23:38
11Jane Clifton0:24:49
12Georgina Landy0:27:09
13Jade Forsyth0:27:39
14Brooke Cunningham0:30:40
15Jenny Kjar0:34:54
16Bethany Thompson0:35:02
17Rachel Nolan0:38:54
18Lesley Sutton0:42:45
19Kiah Mcgregor0:44:50
20Bec Gooley1:01:46
21Lee Skerke1:10:30
22Lauren Branson1:10:46
23Rebecca Dobbs1:57:57
24Susie Williams

Women veteran 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jo Riley1:59:48
2Kerstin Oelckers0:01:34
3Juliet Plumb0:04:35
4Jane Ollerenshaw0:09:44
5Jackie Ellis0:15:48
6Ciara O'sullivan0:22:42
7Joanne Oliver0:27:29
8Chris Keir0:37:52
9Sarah Lodge0:38:02
10Jacque Lawrence0:44:41
11Sharon Kewley0:44:42
12Jo-anne Gardiner1:25:15

Women vintage 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson2:07:06
2Sharon Tucker0:15:22
3Pia Larque0:53:50

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell1:26:20
2Ryan Standish0:01:02
3Sebastian Jayne0:06:07
4Jack Hazelgrove0:29:26
5Anthony Driver1:10:58
5Jacques Jacobie1:29:04
6James Hanus

Men open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair1:22:51
2Jason English0:00:24
3Aiden Lefmann0:00:45
4Chris Hanson0:04:36
5Rohin Adams0:04:39
6Steven Cusworth0:04:46
7Nick Both0:05:58
8Simon Frederiksen0:05:59
9Mike Blewitt0:06:05
10Dan Macmunn0:06:06
11Craig Findlow0:07:00
12Ken Allen0:07:16
13Andrew Bell0:07:26
14Jarrad Burrell0:10:31
15David Wood0:10:57
16Michael Kerklaan0:11:14
17Tom Barry
18Glenn Stewart0:11:34
19Grant Brow0:11:58
20Ray O'shaughnessy0:12:53
21David Atkins0:14:03
22Stephen Alegria0:14:27
23Warren Burgess0:14:45
24Seb Dunne0:15:01
25Michael Crummy0:15:05
26Scott Chancellor0:15:55
27Benjamin Bruce0:16:18
28Jason Hatzimihail0:16:36
29Matt King0:17:45
30Mark Hudson0:19:10
31Robert Waters0:20:37
32Mark Hussey0:21:06
33Rik Symes0:22:03
34Shane Jenkin0:22:04
35Evan Rohde0:22:44
36Dean Ballinger0:24:08
37Brendon Skerke0:25:05
38Vaughan Sketcher0:26:13
39Rodney Angelo0:28:14
40Nic French0:29:50
41Adam Nicholson0:29:57
42Dan Harris0:30:40
43Adam Morris0:32:27
44Nicolas Borchardt0:32:50
45Michael Norman0:35:25
46Richard Sonnerdale0:38:11
47Mark Phillips0:38:20
48Angus West0:38:48
49Scott Hamilton0:39:04
50Mark Grubert0:41:10
51Bryan Wilson0:41:30
52Andrew Bennett0:41:46
53William Sargent0:45:38
54Carlos Aberasturi0:45:45
55Kim Mason0:45:53
56Patrick Kinsella0:46:20
57Nicholas Barnes0:47:50
58Peter Wallis0:50:24
59Tim Wallace0:50:47
60Richard Kjar0:51:50
61Kristian Russet0:53:20
62Simon Frost0:55:09
63Marcus Bridle0:59:37
64Chris Turnbull0:59:42
65David Higham1:03:48
66Ron Bailey
67Nicolas Bowman1:07:48
68Matthew Whitehead1:52:41

Men veteran 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Jamieson1:33:11
2Paul Darvodelsky0:00:42
3Roelof Burger0:00:54
4Gary Harwood0:04:44
5Duncan Rose0:05:08
6Mark Hardy0:07:27
7Steve Munyard0:07:39
8Duncan Markham0:07:54
9Paul Brodie0:08:59
10Richard Sinclair0:09:28
11Ron Whitehead0:09:29
12Morten Hansen0:10:27
13Malcolm Lindsay0:12:20
14Andrew Perry0:13:07
15Peter Svara0:13:39
16Glenn Taylor0:14:14
17Vaughan Andrews0:15:29
18Stephen Fortuyn0:17:06
19Greg Blackman0:17:45
20Kim Bunny0:19:02
21Damian Tice0:20:55
22Aj Power0:22:39
23Lester Hamilton0:22:47
24Finbarr Dowling0:23:23
25Andrew Luedecke0:24:53
26Jason Rolfe0:24:59
27Ken Donovan0:25:02
28Brett Richardson0:26:24
29Kerrod Cronin0:26:45
30Robert Sewell0:27:41
31Michael Heyburn0:29:33
32Bradley Roylance0:31:11
33Peter Pearse0:34:50
34Matthew Aldridge0:34:57
35Mike Compton0:36:05
36Tim Fryer0:38:57
37Tony Marker0:40:04
38Richard Fear0:41:40
39Andrew Stone0:42:45
40Maurice Antonelli0:49:19
41Stephen Brady0:49:21
42Mark Ashley0:55:46
43Mick Armstrong1:06:20
44Gary Fry1:08:23
45Scott Wilson-Haffenden1:12:50
46Christo Jacobie1:22:12
47Chris Wright1:27:42

Men vintage 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison1:40:23
2Mark Knowles0:04:50
3Robert Rhodes0:05:18
4Ronald Horne0:07:02
5John Travers0:07:03
6Charlie Bottero0:07:21
7Lars Spangberg0:11:35
8Paul Hamilton0:13:38
9Micheal Lentas0:15:05
10Frank Mcgoldrick0:18:29
11Allan Stancombe0:19:38
12Ron Guascoine0:20:13
13Alfred Bluch0:20:39
14Michael Tyrrell0:20:41
15Dave Sutton0:22:26
16Geoffrey Clarke0:26:27
17Wayne Maher0:28:57
18Richard Tustin0:29:16
19Leigh Onions0:29:45
20Tony Branchflower0:39:42
21Bill Vandendool0:39:59
22Neil Kinder0:42:11
23Greg Smith0:52:16
24Ian Stanley1:01:47
25Michael Styring1:05:59
26Malcolm Robins1:15:28
27Shane Mulcahy1:19:48

Stage 3 Results

Women open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Beck0:00:45
2Anne Antrecht0:00:13
3Jessica Douglas0:00:26
4Josie Simpson0:00:33
5Jane Clifton0:00:34
6Lisa Barry0:00:37
7Jo Wall0:00:38
8Lauretta Howarth0:00:40
9Bethany Thompson0:00:46
10Kiah Mcgregor0:00:48
11Merle Weber
12Lesley Sutton0:00:50
13Jenny Kjar0:00:51
14Claire Stevens0:00:52
15Maggie Synge
16Jade Forsyth0:00:57
17Rachel Nolan0:01:02
18Lee Skerke0:01:13
19Georgina Landy0:01:18
20Susie Williams0:01:38
21Rebecca Dobbs0:01:47
22Brooke Cunningham0:01:54
23Bec Gooley0:02:04

Women veteran 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliet Plumb0:01:31
2Jo Riley0:00:06
3Joanne Oliver0:00:07
4Jane Ollerenshaw
5Jacque Lawrence0:00:12
6Ciara O'sullivan0:00:14
7Kerstin Oelckers0:00:21
8Sarah Lodge0:00:29
9Jackie Ellis0:00:31
10Chris Keir0:00:37
11Sharon Kewley0:00:40
12Jo-anne Gardiner0:00:45

Women vintage 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson0:01:56
2Pia Larque0:00:03
3Sharon Tucker0:00:28

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Standish0:00:25
2Billy Sewell0:00:27
3Sebastian Jayne0:00:32
4Anthony Driver0:00:50
5Jack Hazelgrove0:01:12
6Jacques Jacobie0:01:42

Men open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aiden Lefmann0:00:38
2Andrew Blair0:00:11
3Simon Frederiksen
4Nick Both0:00:14
5Rohin Adams
6Glenn Stewart
7Dan Macmunn0:00:15
8Steven Cusworth
9Ken Allen0:00:16
10Jarrad Burrell
11Jason English0:00:17
12Chris Hanson
13Matt King
14Andrew Bell0:00:18
15Scott Chancellor0:00:19
16David Atkins
17David Wood
18Mike Blewitt0:00:20
19Michael Crummy
20Jason Hatzimihail0:00:21
21Craig Findlow0:00:24
22Seb Dunne0:00:25
23Michael Kerklaan
24Robert Waters
25Ray O'shaughnessy
26Mark Hussey0:00:26
27Benjamin Bruce0:00:27
28Evan Rohde
29Adam Nicholson
30Tom Barry0:00:28
31Shane Jenkin0:00:29
32Stephen Alegria0:00:30
33Grant Brow0:00:31
34Brendon Skerke
35Dean Ballinger0:00:32
36Andrew Bennett0:00:34
37Nic French
38Michael Norman
39Rik Symes
40Richard Sonnerdale0:00:36
41Chris Turnbull0:00:37
42Mark Grubert0:00:38
43Mark Hudson
44Vaughan Sketcher0:00:40
45Kim Mason0:00:41
46Raymond Choi0:00:42
47Scott Hamilton
48Matthew Whitehead0:00:44
49Rodney Angelo
50Nicolas Borchardt0:00:45
51Ron Bailey0:00:46
52Marcus Bridle
53Bryan Wilson
54Warren Burgess
55Dan Harris0:00:47
56Richard Kjar
57Angus West
58Kristian Russet0:00:48
59William Sargent0:00:49
60Mark Phillips0:00:50
61Adam Morris0:00:51
62Patrick Kinsella0:00:59
63Nicholas Barnes0:01:10
64Carlos Aberasturi0:01:11
65David Higham0:01:13
66Peter Wallis0:01:26
67Simon Frost0:01:28
68Tim Wallace0:01:56

Men veteran 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Jamieson0:00:57
2Richard Sinclair0:00:01
3Roelof Burger0:00:05
4Ron Whitehead
5Jason Rolfe0:00:06
6Stephen Fortuyn0:00:07
7Alan Hainsworth0:00:09
8Duncan Rose0:00:10
9Paul Darvodelsky0:00:12
10Duncan Markham
11Steve Munyard0:00:13
12Ken Donovan0:00:15
13Gary Harwood
14Finbarr Dowling0:00:16
15Michael Heyburn
16Paul Brodie0:00:17
17Morten Hansen
18Malcolm Lindsay
19Glenn Taylor0:00:19
20Andrew Perry0:00:20
21Vaughan Andrews0:00:21
22Mike Compton
23Scott Wilson-Haffenden0:00:22
24Matthew Aldridge0:00:23
25Brett Richardson
26Damian Tice
27Kim Bunny0:00:24
28Andrew Luedecke
29Mark Hardy0:00:27
30Bradley Roylance0:00:29
31Peter Svara
32Kerrod Cronin0:00:30
33Richard Fear0:00:31
34Greg Blackman0:00:33
35Peter Pearse
36Robert Sewell0:00:38
37Lester Hamilton0:00:39
38Aj Power0:00:40
39Tim Fryer0:00:41
40Tony Marker0:00:42
41Chris Wright0:00:46
42Mick Armstrong0:00:47
43Stephen Brady
44Gary Fry0:00:49
45Christo Jacobie0:00:54
46Maurice Antonelli0:00:56
47Andrew Stone0:01:02
48Mark Ashley0:01:07

Men vintage 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Rhodes0:01:10
2John Allison0:00:02
3Charlie Bottero
4Allan Stancombe0:00:05
5John Travers0:00:06
6Paul Hamilton0:00:09
7Ron Guascoine0:00:14
8Mark Knowles0:00:17
9Frank Mcgoldrick
10Leigh Onions0:00:23
11Tony Branchflower0:00:24
12Michael Tyrrell
13Wayne Maher0:00:25
14Lars Spangberg
15Alfred Bluch0:00:27
16Michael Styring
17Richard Tustin0:00:30
18Geoffrey Clarke0:00:31
19Micheal Lentas0:00:34
20Bill Vandendool0:00:37
21Ian Stanley0:00:40
22Ronald Horne0:00:44
23Dave Sutton0:00:47
24Greg Smith0:00:48
25Neil Kinder0:00:49
26Malcolm Robins0:01:06
27Shane Mulcahy0:01:33

General classification after stage 3 / day 2

Women open 18-39 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Beck4:28:32
2Jessica Douglas0:01:40
3Jo Wall0:12:02
4Anne Antrecht0:22:48
5Maggie Synge0:37:38
6Josie Simpson0:38:31
7Lauretta Howarth0:45:09
8Claire Stevens0:48:02
9Jade Forsyth1:05:02
10Merle Weber1:07:38
11Georgina Landy1:10:05
12Jane Clifton1:11:41
13Brooke Cunningham1:19:42
14Jenny Kjar1:23:24
15Bethany Thompson1:39:52
16Rachel Nolan2:01:08
17Lesley Sutton2:11:42
18Kiah Mcgregor2:26:23
19Lee Skerke2:59:45
20Bec Gooley3:10:44
21Susie Williams5:12:15
22Rebecca Dobbs5:12:24

Women veteran 40-49 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jo Riley5:13:44
2Kerstin Oelckers0:06:10
3Juliet Plumb0:19:14
4Jane Ollerenshaw0:20:12
5Jackie Ellis0:48:22
6Ciara O'sullivan1:03:37
7Joanne Oliver1:11:42
8Sarah Lodge1:39:09
9Chris Keir1:42:09
10Jacque Lawrence3:27:38
11Sharon Kewley3:28:03
12Jo-Anne Gardiner3:45:38

Women vintage 50+ classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson5:33:27
2Sharon Tucker0:51:12
3Pia Larque2:43:48

Junior men classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell3:45:20
2Ryan Standish0:04:37
3Sebastian Jayne0:27:39
4Jack Hazelgrove1:16:41
5Anthony Driver2:48:46
6Jacques Jacobie4:09:47

Men open 18-39 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair3:36:53
2Jason English0:00:09
3Aiden Lefmann0:00:24
4Chris Hanson0:13:39
5Rohin Adams0:13:40
6Dan Macmunn0:16:07
7Steven Cusworth0:17:09
8Mike Blewitt0:19:11
9Simon Frederiksen0:20:09
10Ken Allen0:20:17
11Craig Findlow0:21:47
12Jarrad Burrell0:23:01
13Andrew Bell0:23:31
14Ray O'shaughnessy0:32:23
15Glenn Stewart0:34:19
16Nick Both0:34:22
17Michael Kerklaan0:34:53
18David Wood0:35:32
19Grant Brow0:37:26
20Scott Chancellor0:37:38
21David Atkins0:40:50
22Michael Crummy0:44:30
23Stephen Alegria0:44:48
24Seb Dunne0:47:40
25Benjamin Bruce0:50:04
26Matt King0:50:36
27Mark Hussey0:53:26
28Rik Symes0:53:30
29Jason Hatzimihail0:53:58
30Mark Hudson0:55:05
31Warren Burgess0:56:56
32Shane Jenkin0:59:20
33Evan Rohde1:00:15
34Robert Waters1:07:58
35Dean Ballinger1:09:21
36Rodney Angelo1:13:52
37Brendon Skerke1:14:14
38Vaughan Sketcher1:15:39
39Adam Nicholson1:21:54
40Dan Harris1:26:18
41Nic French1:28:10
42Richard Sonnerdale1:37:21
43Michael Norman1:40:40
44Angus West1:47:17
45Scott Hamilton1:49:01
46Andrew Bennett1:49:22
47Nicolas Borchardt1:49:27
48Bryan Wilson1:51:37
49Mark Phillips2:01:25
50William Sargent2:02:22
51Kim Mason2:05:29
52Marcus Bridle2:05:35
53Mark Grubert2:11:03
54Adam Morris2:12:00
55Nicholas Barnes2:12:07
56Richard Kjar2:14:52
57Carlos Aberasturi2:26:46
58Simon Frost2:36:04
59Peter Wallis2:41:15
60Tim Wallace2:42:09
61Ron Bailey2:49:07
62David Higham2:49:33
63Kristian Russet2:56:59
64Chris Turnbull2:58:03
65Patrick Kinsella3:26:42
66Matthew Whitehead3:35:33

Men veteran 40-49 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Jamieson4:04:37
2Roelof Burger0:05:26
3Paul Darvodelsky0:07:02
4Paul Brodie0:16:03
5Steve Munyard0:18:42
6Gary Harwood0:19:03
7Duncan Rose0:19:27
8Duncan Markham0:20:03
9Mark Hardy0:21:47
10Ron Whitehead0:25:27
11Malcolm Lindsay0:33:48
12Morten Hansen0:33:53
13Andrew Perry0:37:27
14Glenn Taylor0:39:54
15Peter Svara0:40:21
16Vaughan Andrews0:42:03
17Stephen Fortuyn0:44:54
18Greg Blackman0:53:25
19Damian Tice0:57:05
20Finbarr Dowling1:01:11
21Lester Hamilton1:03:01
22Kim Bunny1:04:57
23Aj Power1:05:06
24Matthew Aldridge1:07:47
25Kerrod Cronin1:08:57
26Ken Donovan1:10:01
27Jason Rolfe1:12:54
28Michael Heyburn1:17:15
29Bradley Roylance1:17:32
30Robert Sewell1:18:44
31Andrew Luedecke1:24:31
32Brett Richardson1:25:04
33Tony Marker1:32:06
34Peter Pearse1:36:07
35Mike Compton1:37:00
36Tim Fryer1:41:22
37Richard Fear1:58:15
38Andrew Stone2:06:34
39Stephen Brady2:12:45
40Maurice Antonelli2:24:04
41Scott Wilson-Haffenden2:44:27
42Gary Fry2:56:55
43Mark Ashley3:21:18
44Mick Armstrong3:31:34
45Christo Jacobie3:50:14
46Chris Wright3:53:46

Men vintage 50+ classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison4:25:09
2Charlie Bottero0:07:22
3Mark Knowles0:10:56
4Ronald Horne0:14:34
5Robert Rhodes0:16:07
6John Travers0:21:38
7Paul Hamilton0:35:42
8Frank Mcgoldrick0:37:22
9Allan Stancombe0:52:18
10Michael Tyrrell0:58:00
11Dave Sutton1:01:01
12Ron Guascoine1:03:41
13Alfred Bluch1:04:12
14Geoffrey Clarke1:06:42
15Richard Tustin1:23:48
16Leigh Onions1:27:07
17Wayne Maher1:28:54
18Tony Branchflower1:37:04
19Bill Vandendool1:44:01
20Greg Smith1:53:37
21Neil Kinder1:57:16
22Micheal Lentas2:20:03
23Ian Stanley2:56:04
24Malcolm Robins3:22:22
25Shane Mulcahy3:34:02
26Michael Styring3:35:17

