A Hollywood scriptwriter couldn't have written better than what transpired at the pointy end of the pack in today's stage two of the Ingkerreke Mountain Bike Enduro in Alice Springs, with Andy Blair snatching the stage win and the leader's yellow jersey in storybook circumstances.

After yesterday's drama of being relegated from equal second to third place following a finish line protest, Blair wheeled out into the MacDonnell Ranges this morning "with something to prove".

Blair went out hard, determined to push yesterday's stage winner Jason English, and the instigator of the protest, Aiden Lefmann, to the brink of dropping off his tail. But with 10 kilometres to go before the Alice Springs Velodrome finish, he had failed to shake the pair and a repeat of yesterday's sprint finish was on the cards.

This is where Blair's pre-race strategy came to the fore. Saturday prior to the race, Blair had visited the final killer hill of the stage, located not far from the velodrome, knowing it held the key to the 39km stage. Most had judged it unrideable. Not Blair. Knowing it could be a crux of the race, he was determined to break the back of the mini-mountain, attempting three times to conquer it in the saddle, all to no avail.

Fast forward to today's race and Blair's rivals remained steadfast on his hammer. Easing the pace, he decided to conserve energy, his thoughts already working on a line up that hill. Blair knew in all likelihood that English and Lefmann would be forced from their bikes - even elites have to walk sometimes.

"I hit the hill and the adrenaline was going. I knew this was the moment I could break away - if I could ride the hill."

And ride the unrideable he did. Not looking back to see the others unclip, he sped into the velodrome and across the finish line, his feat finding enough time to take the overall leader's jersey from English after stage two.

English crossed the line twenty four seconds in arrears, with Lefmann another 21 seconds further back.

In the women's it was role reversal of yesterday, as Jess Douglas found form to come home in first place ahead of Anna Beck, who struggled with mechanicals and two minor offs. Douglas finished one a half minutes ahead of Beck, with Jo Wall taking third place for the second time in two days of racing.

The result wasn't quite enough for Douglas to take the leader's jersey, however, with the women's going into the afternoon's stage 3 uphill sprint in the same overall placings as yesterday: Beck hitting the hill in the yellow jersey, followed by Douglas and Wall.

"After Jess stormed off I struggled to keep it together," said Beck of her stage 2 ride. "I pushed myself to the edge trying to get Jess and then crashed again. I was sure I'd lost the leader's jersey."

With the longer race done and dusted, Alice Springs turned on a glorious afternoon for the Ingkerreke Commercial Hill Climb, a 300 metre sprint up Anzac Hill overlooking the city centre.

Although only a short spurt, there remained 20- and 10-second time credits for first and second places, potentially enough to change overall standings.

But the story of the men's hill dash was not to be one of the top three open category lads, rather it was about Alice Springs' local flyer, 17-year-old Ryan Standish. Currently second overall in the Junior category he beat all comers across all categories, bolting up Anzac Hill in an astonishing 45 seconds, only three seconds off the course record set by Ben Mather. Standish has good form on the hill - he trains on it regularly, sometimes five ascents in a session.

Aiden Lefmann put in a 48-second pearler to take second overall for the stage, and first in the open men's category, with Andy Blair and Simon Frederiksen one second behind.

In the women's, Anna Beck didn't let her middling day in the desert dent her confidence on the hill, taking first with a 00:01:05 dash, with Anne Antrecht in second (00:01:08) and Jess Douglas in third (00:01:11).

Tomorrow's stage is the longest of the seven-stage enduro, a 77km mixed bag of riding that includes a mountain challenge laid down by local rider, Paul Darvodelsky. He's willing to give any rider who can conquer a particularly rocky climb at roughly kilometre 17, $200 in cash, but only if they ride it without any 'dabs' - a foot or hand touching the ground.

Yesterday's stage one placings revised

The decision to award Andy Blair and Aiden Lefmann equal second placings after a three-way sprint to the finish line was reversed after a protest was lodged by Lefmann.

Lefmann lodged his claim for second place outright, following event organisers’ on-the-spot decision to award equal second placings at the finish line.

With a particularly tight lead into the finish, Blair was forced to miss the chute as a result of their all out sprint. At the time, Blair complained that the finish line chute was too tight for proper and fair racing and that he was simply trying to avoid an accident. Event organisers called it a draw and awarded equal second placing based the initial circumstances and evidence.

Post race, Lefmann requested event directors to review their decision stating that it was the same course for everyone and that if Blair overshot the finish chute it was not his fault. After discussing the matter with witnesses and observing photos of the finish sprint it was decided Lefmann's protest would hold.

"We do not believe that Aiden changed his line and therefore caused Andy to go outside the marked course," said Rapid Ascent event manger Sam Maffett. "We spoke to both competitors to get their views and believe that our decision on the spot was in fact incorrect.

"Based on the arguments, we have decided to award both the same race time, however Andy will not receive the 10-second time credit for second placing. Andy Blair's result for the stage will officially be third, 10 seconds behind Lefmann given his time credit."

Blair accepted the decision but said "perhaps the finish line for this stage needs to be changed for next year".

Rapid Ascent has agreed to review the finish line set-up, saying that it "in hindsight was not ideal in terms of space for open and fair racing, should the pack be tight at the finish, which in this case it clearly was".

Stage 2 Results

Women open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas 1:39:47 2 Anna Beck 0:01:31 3 Jo Wall 0:04:43 4 Anne Antrecht 0:12:31 5 Maggie Synge 0:13:37 6 Josie Simpson 0:16:02 7 Claire Stevens 0:16:46 8 Lauretta Howarth 0:20:02 9 Lisa Barry 0:20:45 10 Merle Weber 0:23:38 11 Jane Clifton 0:24:49 12 Georgina Landy 0:27:09 13 Jade Forsyth 0:27:39 14 Brooke Cunningham 0:30:40 15 Jenny Kjar 0:34:54 16 Bethany Thompson 0:35:02 17 Rachel Nolan 0:38:54 18 Lesley Sutton 0:42:45 19 Kiah Mcgregor 0:44:50 20 Bec Gooley 1:01:46 21 Lee Skerke 1:10:30 22 Lauren Branson 1:10:46 23 Rebecca Dobbs 1:57:57 24 Susie Williams

Women veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jo Riley 1:59:48 2 Kerstin Oelckers 0:01:34 3 Juliet Plumb 0:04:35 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:09:44 5 Jackie Ellis 0:15:48 6 Ciara O'sullivan 0:22:42 7 Joanne Oliver 0:27:29 8 Chris Keir 0:37:52 9 Sarah Lodge 0:38:02 10 Jacque Lawrence 0:44:41 11 Sharon Kewley 0:44:42 12 Jo-anne Gardiner 1:25:15

Women vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 2:07:06 2 Sharon Tucker 0:15:22 3 Pia Larque 0:53:50

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 1:26:20 2 Ryan Standish 0:01:02 3 Sebastian Jayne 0:06:07 4 Jack Hazelgrove 0:29:26 5 Anthony Driver 1:10:58 5 Jacques Jacobie 1:29:04 6 James Hanus

Men open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 1:22:51 2 Jason English 0:00:24 3 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:45 4 Chris Hanson 0:04:36 5 Rohin Adams 0:04:39 6 Steven Cusworth 0:04:46 7 Nick Both 0:05:58 8 Simon Frederiksen 0:05:59 9 Mike Blewitt 0:06:05 10 Dan Macmunn 0:06:06 11 Craig Findlow 0:07:00 12 Ken Allen 0:07:16 13 Andrew Bell 0:07:26 14 Jarrad Burrell 0:10:31 15 David Wood 0:10:57 16 Michael Kerklaan 0:11:14 17 Tom Barry 18 Glenn Stewart 0:11:34 19 Grant Brow 0:11:58 20 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:12:53 21 David Atkins 0:14:03 22 Stephen Alegria 0:14:27 23 Warren Burgess 0:14:45 24 Seb Dunne 0:15:01 25 Michael Crummy 0:15:05 26 Scott Chancellor 0:15:55 27 Benjamin Bruce 0:16:18 28 Jason Hatzimihail 0:16:36 29 Matt King 0:17:45 30 Mark Hudson 0:19:10 31 Robert Waters 0:20:37 32 Mark Hussey 0:21:06 33 Rik Symes 0:22:03 34 Shane Jenkin 0:22:04 35 Evan Rohde 0:22:44 36 Dean Ballinger 0:24:08 37 Brendon Skerke 0:25:05 38 Vaughan Sketcher 0:26:13 39 Rodney Angelo 0:28:14 40 Nic French 0:29:50 41 Adam Nicholson 0:29:57 42 Dan Harris 0:30:40 43 Adam Morris 0:32:27 44 Nicolas Borchardt 0:32:50 45 Michael Norman 0:35:25 46 Richard Sonnerdale 0:38:11 47 Mark Phillips 0:38:20 48 Angus West 0:38:48 49 Scott Hamilton 0:39:04 50 Mark Grubert 0:41:10 51 Bryan Wilson 0:41:30 52 Andrew Bennett 0:41:46 53 William Sargent 0:45:38 54 Carlos Aberasturi 0:45:45 55 Kim Mason 0:45:53 56 Patrick Kinsella 0:46:20 57 Nicholas Barnes 0:47:50 58 Peter Wallis 0:50:24 59 Tim Wallace 0:50:47 60 Richard Kjar 0:51:50 61 Kristian Russet 0:53:20 62 Simon Frost 0:55:09 63 Marcus Bridle 0:59:37 64 Chris Turnbull 0:59:42 65 David Higham 1:03:48 66 Ron Bailey 67 Nicolas Bowman 1:07:48 68 Matthew Whitehead 1:52:41

Men veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jamieson 1:33:11 2 Paul Darvodelsky 0:00:42 3 Roelof Burger 0:00:54 4 Gary Harwood 0:04:44 5 Duncan Rose 0:05:08 6 Mark Hardy 0:07:27 7 Steve Munyard 0:07:39 8 Duncan Markham 0:07:54 9 Paul Brodie 0:08:59 10 Richard Sinclair 0:09:28 11 Ron Whitehead 0:09:29 12 Morten Hansen 0:10:27 13 Malcolm Lindsay 0:12:20 14 Andrew Perry 0:13:07 15 Peter Svara 0:13:39 16 Glenn Taylor 0:14:14 17 Vaughan Andrews 0:15:29 18 Stephen Fortuyn 0:17:06 19 Greg Blackman 0:17:45 20 Kim Bunny 0:19:02 21 Damian Tice 0:20:55 22 Aj Power 0:22:39 23 Lester Hamilton 0:22:47 24 Finbarr Dowling 0:23:23 25 Andrew Luedecke 0:24:53 26 Jason Rolfe 0:24:59 27 Ken Donovan 0:25:02 28 Brett Richardson 0:26:24 29 Kerrod Cronin 0:26:45 30 Robert Sewell 0:27:41 31 Michael Heyburn 0:29:33 32 Bradley Roylance 0:31:11 33 Peter Pearse 0:34:50 34 Matthew Aldridge 0:34:57 35 Mike Compton 0:36:05 36 Tim Fryer 0:38:57 37 Tony Marker 0:40:04 38 Richard Fear 0:41:40 39 Andrew Stone 0:42:45 40 Maurice Antonelli 0:49:19 41 Stephen Brady 0:49:21 42 Mark Ashley 0:55:46 43 Mick Armstrong 1:06:20 44 Gary Fry 1:08:23 45 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 1:12:50 46 Christo Jacobie 1:22:12 47 Chris Wright 1:27:42

Men vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 1:40:23 2 Mark Knowles 0:04:50 3 Robert Rhodes 0:05:18 4 Ronald Horne 0:07:02 5 John Travers 0:07:03 6 Charlie Bottero 0:07:21 7 Lars Spangberg 0:11:35 8 Paul Hamilton 0:13:38 9 Micheal Lentas 0:15:05 10 Frank Mcgoldrick 0:18:29 11 Allan Stancombe 0:19:38 12 Ron Guascoine 0:20:13 13 Alfred Bluch 0:20:39 14 Michael Tyrrell 0:20:41 15 Dave Sutton 0:22:26 16 Geoffrey Clarke 0:26:27 17 Wayne Maher 0:28:57 18 Richard Tustin 0:29:16 19 Leigh Onions 0:29:45 20 Tony Branchflower 0:39:42 21 Bill Vandendool 0:39:59 22 Neil Kinder 0:42:11 23 Greg Smith 0:52:16 24 Ian Stanley 1:01:47 25 Michael Styring 1:05:59 26 Malcolm Robins 1:15:28 27 Shane Mulcahy 1:19:48

Stage 3 Results

Women open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Beck 0:00:45 2 Anne Antrecht 0:00:13 3 Jessica Douglas 0:00:26 4 Josie Simpson 0:00:33 5 Jane Clifton 0:00:34 6 Lisa Barry 0:00:37 7 Jo Wall 0:00:38 8 Lauretta Howarth 0:00:40 9 Bethany Thompson 0:00:46 10 Kiah Mcgregor 0:00:48 11 Merle Weber 12 Lesley Sutton 0:00:50 13 Jenny Kjar 0:00:51 14 Claire Stevens 0:00:52 15 Maggie Synge 16 Jade Forsyth 0:00:57 17 Rachel Nolan 0:01:02 18 Lee Skerke 0:01:13 19 Georgina Landy 0:01:18 20 Susie Williams 0:01:38 21 Rebecca Dobbs 0:01:47 22 Brooke Cunningham 0:01:54 23 Bec Gooley 0:02:04

Women veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliet Plumb 0:01:31 2 Jo Riley 0:00:06 3 Joanne Oliver 0:00:07 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 5 Jacque Lawrence 0:00:12 6 Ciara O'sullivan 0:00:14 7 Kerstin Oelckers 0:00:21 8 Sarah Lodge 0:00:29 9 Jackie Ellis 0:00:31 10 Chris Keir 0:00:37 11 Sharon Kewley 0:00:40 12 Jo-anne Gardiner 0:00:45

Women vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 0:01:56 2 Pia Larque 0:00:03 3 Sharon Tucker 0:00:28

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Standish 0:00:25 2 Billy Sewell 0:00:27 3 Sebastian Jayne 0:00:32 4 Anthony Driver 0:00:50 5 Jack Hazelgrove 0:01:12 6 Jacques Jacobie 0:01:42

Men open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:38 2 Andrew Blair 0:00:11 3 Simon Frederiksen 4 Nick Both 0:00:14 5 Rohin Adams 6 Glenn Stewart 7 Dan Macmunn 0:00:15 8 Steven Cusworth 9 Ken Allen 0:00:16 10 Jarrad Burrell 11 Jason English 0:00:17 12 Chris Hanson 13 Matt King 14 Andrew Bell 0:00:18 15 Scott Chancellor 0:00:19 16 David Atkins 17 David Wood 18 Mike Blewitt 0:00:20 19 Michael Crummy 20 Jason Hatzimihail 0:00:21 21 Craig Findlow 0:00:24 22 Seb Dunne 0:00:25 23 Michael Kerklaan 24 Robert Waters 25 Ray O'shaughnessy 26 Mark Hussey 0:00:26 27 Benjamin Bruce 0:00:27 28 Evan Rohde 29 Adam Nicholson 30 Tom Barry 0:00:28 31 Shane Jenkin 0:00:29 32 Stephen Alegria 0:00:30 33 Grant Brow 0:00:31 34 Brendon Skerke 35 Dean Ballinger 0:00:32 36 Andrew Bennett 0:00:34 37 Nic French 38 Michael Norman 39 Rik Symes 40 Richard Sonnerdale 0:00:36 41 Chris Turnbull 0:00:37 42 Mark Grubert 0:00:38 43 Mark Hudson 44 Vaughan Sketcher 0:00:40 45 Kim Mason 0:00:41 46 Raymond Choi 0:00:42 47 Scott Hamilton 48 Matthew Whitehead 0:00:44 49 Rodney Angelo 50 Nicolas Borchardt 0:00:45 51 Ron Bailey 0:00:46 52 Marcus Bridle 53 Bryan Wilson 54 Warren Burgess 55 Dan Harris 0:00:47 56 Richard Kjar 57 Angus West 58 Kristian Russet 0:00:48 59 William Sargent 0:00:49 60 Mark Phillips 0:00:50 61 Adam Morris 0:00:51 62 Patrick Kinsella 0:00:59 63 Nicholas Barnes 0:01:10 64 Carlos Aberasturi 0:01:11 65 David Higham 0:01:13 66 Peter Wallis 0:01:26 67 Simon Frost 0:01:28 68 Tim Wallace 0:01:56

Men veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jamieson 0:00:57 2 Richard Sinclair 0:00:01 3 Roelof Burger 0:00:05 4 Ron Whitehead 5 Jason Rolfe 0:00:06 6 Stephen Fortuyn 0:00:07 7 Alan Hainsworth 0:00:09 8 Duncan Rose 0:00:10 9 Paul Darvodelsky 0:00:12 10 Duncan Markham 11 Steve Munyard 0:00:13 12 Ken Donovan 0:00:15 13 Gary Harwood 14 Finbarr Dowling 0:00:16 15 Michael Heyburn 16 Paul Brodie 0:00:17 17 Morten Hansen 18 Malcolm Lindsay 19 Glenn Taylor 0:00:19 20 Andrew Perry 0:00:20 21 Vaughan Andrews 0:00:21 22 Mike Compton 23 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 0:00:22 24 Matthew Aldridge 0:00:23 25 Brett Richardson 26 Damian Tice 27 Kim Bunny 0:00:24 28 Andrew Luedecke 29 Mark Hardy 0:00:27 30 Bradley Roylance 0:00:29 31 Peter Svara 32 Kerrod Cronin 0:00:30 33 Richard Fear 0:00:31 34 Greg Blackman 0:00:33 35 Peter Pearse 36 Robert Sewell 0:00:38 37 Lester Hamilton 0:00:39 38 Aj Power 0:00:40 39 Tim Fryer 0:00:41 40 Tony Marker 0:00:42 41 Chris Wright 0:00:46 42 Mick Armstrong 0:00:47 43 Stephen Brady 44 Gary Fry 0:00:49 45 Christo Jacobie 0:00:54 46 Maurice Antonelli 0:00:56 47 Andrew Stone 0:01:02 48 Mark Ashley 0:01:07

Men vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Rhodes 0:01:10 2 John Allison 0:00:02 3 Charlie Bottero 4 Allan Stancombe 0:00:05 5 John Travers 0:00:06 6 Paul Hamilton 0:00:09 7 Ron Guascoine 0:00:14 8 Mark Knowles 0:00:17 9 Frank Mcgoldrick 10 Leigh Onions 0:00:23 11 Tony Branchflower 0:00:24 12 Michael Tyrrell 13 Wayne Maher 0:00:25 14 Lars Spangberg 15 Alfred Bluch 0:00:27 16 Michael Styring 17 Richard Tustin 0:00:30 18 Geoffrey Clarke 0:00:31 19 Micheal Lentas 0:00:34 20 Bill Vandendool 0:00:37 21 Ian Stanley 0:00:40 22 Ronald Horne 0:00:44 23 Dave Sutton 0:00:47 24 Greg Smith 0:00:48 25 Neil Kinder 0:00:49 26 Malcolm Robins 0:01:06 27 Shane Mulcahy 0:01:33

General classification after stage 3 / day 2

Women open 18-39 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Beck 4:28:32 2 Jessica Douglas 0:01:40 3 Jo Wall 0:12:02 4 Anne Antrecht 0:22:48 5 Maggie Synge 0:37:38 6 Josie Simpson 0:38:31 7 Lauretta Howarth 0:45:09 8 Claire Stevens 0:48:02 9 Jade Forsyth 1:05:02 10 Merle Weber 1:07:38 11 Georgina Landy 1:10:05 12 Jane Clifton 1:11:41 13 Brooke Cunningham 1:19:42 14 Jenny Kjar 1:23:24 15 Bethany Thompson 1:39:52 16 Rachel Nolan 2:01:08 17 Lesley Sutton 2:11:42 18 Kiah Mcgregor 2:26:23 19 Lee Skerke 2:59:45 20 Bec Gooley 3:10:44 21 Susie Williams 5:12:15 22 Rebecca Dobbs 5:12:24

Women veteran 40-49 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jo Riley 5:13:44 2 Kerstin Oelckers 0:06:10 3 Juliet Plumb 0:19:14 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:20:12 5 Jackie Ellis 0:48:22 6 Ciara O'sullivan 1:03:37 7 Joanne Oliver 1:11:42 8 Sarah Lodge 1:39:09 9 Chris Keir 1:42:09 10 Jacque Lawrence 3:27:38 11 Sharon Kewley 3:28:03 12 Jo-Anne Gardiner 3:45:38

Women vintage 50+ classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 5:33:27 2 Sharon Tucker 0:51:12 3 Pia Larque 2:43:48

Junior men classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 3:45:20 2 Ryan Standish 0:04:37 3 Sebastian Jayne 0:27:39 4 Jack Hazelgrove 1:16:41 5 Anthony Driver 2:48:46 6 Jacques Jacobie 4:09:47

Men open 18-39 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 3:36:53 2 Jason English 0:00:09 3 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:24 4 Chris Hanson 0:13:39 5 Rohin Adams 0:13:40 6 Dan Macmunn 0:16:07 7 Steven Cusworth 0:17:09 8 Mike Blewitt 0:19:11 9 Simon Frederiksen 0:20:09 10 Ken Allen 0:20:17 11 Craig Findlow 0:21:47 12 Jarrad Burrell 0:23:01 13 Andrew Bell 0:23:31 14 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:32:23 15 Glenn Stewart 0:34:19 16 Nick Both 0:34:22 17 Michael Kerklaan 0:34:53 18 David Wood 0:35:32 19 Grant Brow 0:37:26 20 Scott Chancellor 0:37:38 21 David Atkins 0:40:50 22 Michael Crummy 0:44:30 23 Stephen Alegria 0:44:48 24 Seb Dunne 0:47:40 25 Benjamin Bruce 0:50:04 26 Matt King 0:50:36 27 Mark Hussey 0:53:26 28 Rik Symes 0:53:30 29 Jason Hatzimihail 0:53:58 30 Mark Hudson 0:55:05 31 Warren Burgess 0:56:56 32 Shane Jenkin 0:59:20 33 Evan Rohde 1:00:15 34 Robert Waters 1:07:58 35 Dean Ballinger 1:09:21 36 Rodney Angelo 1:13:52 37 Brendon Skerke 1:14:14 38 Vaughan Sketcher 1:15:39 39 Adam Nicholson 1:21:54 40 Dan Harris 1:26:18 41 Nic French 1:28:10 42 Richard Sonnerdale 1:37:21 43 Michael Norman 1:40:40 44 Angus West 1:47:17 45 Scott Hamilton 1:49:01 46 Andrew Bennett 1:49:22 47 Nicolas Borchardt 1:49:27 48 Bryan Wilson 1:51:37 49 Mark Phillips 2:01:25 50 William Sargent 2:02:22 51 Kim Mason 2:05:29 52 Marcus Bridle 2:05:35 53 Mark Grubert 2:11:03 54 Adam Morris 2:12:00 55 Nicholas Barnes 2:12:07 56 Richard Kjar 2:14:52 57 Carlos Aberasturi 2:26:46 58 Simon Frost 2:36:04 59 Peter Wallis 2:41:15 60 Tim Wallace 2:42:09 61 Ron Bailey 2:49:07 62 David Higham 2:49:33 63 Kristian Russet 2:56:59 64 Chris Turnbull 2:58:03 65 Patrick Kinsella 3:26:42 66 Matthew Whitehead 3:35:33

Men veteran 40-49 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jamieson 4:04:37 2 Roelof Burger 0:05:26 3 Paul Darvodelsky 0:07:02 4 Paul Brodie 0:16:03 5 Steve Munyard 0:18:42 6 Gary Harwood 0:19:03 7 Duncan Rose 0:19:27 8 Duncan Markham 0:20:03 9 Mark Hardy 0:21:47 10 Ron Whitehead 0:25:27 11 Malcolm Lindsay 0:33:48 12 Morten Hansen 0:33:53 13 Andrew Perry 0:37:27 14 Glenn Taylor 0:39:54 15 Peter Svara 0:40:21 16 Vaughan Andrews 0:42:03 17 Stephen Fortuyn 0:44:54 18 Greg Blackman 0:53:25 19 Damian Tice 0:57:05 20 Finbarr Dowling 1:01:11 21 Lester Hamilton 1:03:01 22 Kim Bunny 1:04:57 23 Aj Power 1:05:06 24 Matthew Aldridge 1:07:47 25 Kerrod Cronin 1:08:57 26 Ken Donovan 1:10:01 27 Jason Rolfe 1:12:54 28 Michael Heyburn 1:17:15 29 Bradley Roylance 1:17:32 30 Robert Sewell 1:18:44 31 Andrew Luedecke 1:24:31 32 Brett Richardson 1:25:04 33 Tony Marker 1:32:06 34 Peter Pearse 1:36:07 35 Mike Compton 1:37:00 36 Tim Fryer 1:41:22 37 Richard Fear 1:58:15 38 Andrew Stone 2:06:34 39 Stephen Brady 2:12:45 40 Maurice Antonelli 2:24:04 41 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 2:44:27 42 Gary Fry 2:56:55 43 Mark Ashley 3:21:18 44 Mick Armstrong 3:31:34 45 Christo Jacobie 3:50:14 46 Chris Wright 3:53:46