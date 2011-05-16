Image 1 of 2 Jason English wins the first stage. (Image credit: ChrisOrd / Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 2 Aiden Lefmann (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)

World and Australian 24-hour solo mountain bike champion Jason English got two things right pre-race when he predicted that Andy Blair and Aiden Lefmann were the riders he needed to keep an eye on in this week’s Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro stage race in Alice Springs, NT.

His third prediction – that he would be swallowing their Red Centre dust – he expertly quashed in the final 10 metres from the finish, as he darted ahead to snatch the racing line to take first place for the 49km stage 1 by a mere one second.

The margin between Lefmann and Blair was negligible and they will share second place honours and a time bonus of 10 seconds each. English will have 20 seconds taken off his time and $250 in cash from the day’s sponsor as a stage-winning bonus, plus he claims the right to wear the coveted yellow jersey when they line up tomorrow for stage 2.

“It was fairly technical out there and I was behind the other lads for most of it,” said English, who was the overall winner in 2010. “But I knew I had to get ahead and hold the line, as they are both better sprinters than me. It was my only chance.”

Early on it was Aiden Lefmann who took the fierce approach, speeding off the start line and into the rocky MacDonnell Ranges. Lefmann put in numerous surges but was reeled back every time by Blair and in the later stages by English, who kept his tempo clean and strong.

English’s strategic and course experience played to his advantage with a tight and technical finish playing to his strengths, enough to hold off the two hardy sprinters in the end.

Another notable performance was that of junior racer, 17-year-old Billy Sewell, who came home fourth. Sewell is a protégé of English, who may need to rethink passing on his riding secrets if the young gun pushes any further up the field to threaten his teacher.

In the women’s elite category, Queenslander Anna Beck emerged a clear leader to get her hands on the leader’s jersey ahead of Jess Douglas and pre-race favourite, Jo Wall. Beck is a rider on the rise having registering a third placing in the Australian Marathon Championships. “I was feeling strong and went with it,” said the cross country rider, the length of day one's course suiting her riding style.

Meanwhile, third-place Wall said she felt lethargic in the legs after recently emptying her tanks to win the 24-hour solo nationals. “I wonder if I’ll be able to push up at the front for the rest of the week,” said Wall, who said while the body was feeling it, the mind remains strong and up for a tussle for the rest of the week.

Full results for stage 1 and overall standings

Women open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Beck 2:46:29 2 Jessica Douglas 0:02:45 3 Jo Wall 0:08:12 4 Anne Antrecht 0:11:35 5 Josie Simpson 0:23:27 6 Maggie Synge 0:24:40 8 Lauretta Howarth 0:25:58 10 Claire Stevens 0:31:55 13 Jade Forsyth 0:37:57 15 Georgina Landy 0:43:09 16 Merle Weber 0:44:43 17 Jane Clifton 0:47:49 18 Brooke Cunningham 0:48:39 19 Jenny Kjar 0:49:10 21 Bethany Thompson 1:05:35 25 Rachel Nolan 1:22:43 28 Lesley Sutton 1:29:38 29 Kiah Mcgregor 1:42:16 30 Lee Skerke 1:49:33 31 Bec Gooley 2:08:25 36 Susie Williams 3:14:11 37 Rebecca Dobbs DNS Terri Rhodes DNS Lisa Barry DNS Annie Dummett DNS Kate Maffett DNS Lauren Branson

Women veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Jo Riley 3:12:19 9 Kerstin Oelckers 3:16:40 11 Jane Ollerenshaw 3:22:46 14 Juliet Plumb 3:27:04 20 Jackie Ellis 3:44:28 22 Ciara O'sullivan 3:53:06 23 Joanne Oliver 3:56:31 26 Sarah Lodge 4:13:03 27 Chris Keir 4:16:05 33 Jo-anne Gardiner 5:32:03 34 Sharon Kewley 5:55:06 35 Jacque Lawrence 5:55:10 DNF Julie Coller

Women vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 12 Carolyn Jackson 3:24:25 24 Sharon Tucker 3:59:47 32 Pia Larque 5:14:20

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 4 Billy Sewell 2:18:08 6 Ryan Standish 2:22:10 26 Sebastian Jayne 2:39:35 38 James Hanus 2:44:36 69 Jack Hazelgrove 3:04:38 127 Anthony Driver 3:55:33 148 Jacques Jacobie 4:57:36

Men open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 2:12:52 2 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:11 3 Andrew Blair 0:00:21 5 Chris Hanson 0:09:18 7 Rohin Adams 0:09:19 8 Dan Macmunn 0:10:18 9 Steven Cusworth 0:12:40 10 Jarrad Burrell 0:12:46 11 Ken Allen 0:13:17 12 Mike Blewitt 0:13:18 13 Simon Frederiksen 0:14:31 14 Craig Findlow 0:14:55 15 Andrew Bell 0:16:19 17 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:19:37 18 Scott Chancellor 0:21:56 20 Glenn Stewart 0:23:03 22 Michael Kerklaan 0:23:46 24 David Wood 0:24:48 25 Grant Brow 0:25:29 27 David Atkins 0:27:00 29 Nick Both 0:28:42 31 Michael Crummy 0:29:37 32 Stephen Alegria 0:30:23 35 Rik Symes 0:31:25 40 Mark Hussey 0:32:26 41 Seb Dunne 0:32:46 42 Matt King 0:33:06 44 Benjamin Bruce 0:33:51 45 Mark Hudson 0:35:49 47 Shane Jenkin 0:37:19 49 Jason Hatzimihail 0:37:33 50 Evan Rohde 0:37:36 55 Warren Burgess 0:41:57 59 Dean Ballinger 0:45:13 62 Rodney Angelo 0:45:26 63 Robert Waters 0:47:28 65 Brendon Skerke 0:49:10 66 Vaughan Sketcher 0:49:18 70 Adam Nicholson 0:52:02 75 Dan Harris 0:55:23 76 Mark Branson 0:55:32 78 Nic French 0:58:18 79 Richard Sonnerdale 0:59:06 87 Michael Norman 1:05:13 89 Marcus Bridle 1:05:44 90 Andrew Bennett 1:07:34 93 Angus West 1:08:14 97 Scott Hamilton 1:09:47 98 Bryan Wilson 1:09:53 103 Nicolas Borchardt 1:16:24 104 William Sargent 1:16:27 109 Kim Mason 1:19:27 110 Richard Kjar 1:22:47 111 Mark Phillips 112 Nicholas Barnes 1:23:39 116 Mark Grubert 1:29:47 121 Adam Morris 1:39:14 122 Simon Frost 1:39:59 124 Carlos Aberasturi 1:40:22 126 Matthew Whitehead 1:42:40 129 David Higham 1:45:04 130 Ron Bailey 1:45:05 133 Peter Wallis 1:49:57 134 Tim Wallace 1:49:58 136 Chris Turnbull 1:58:16 137 Kristian Russet 2:03:23 143 Patrick Kinsella 2:39:55 DNS Tom Barry DNS Joe Mullan DNS Nicolas Bowman DNF Raymond Choi

Men veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 16 Tim Jamieson 2:30:29 19 Roelof Burger 2:34:56 21 Paul Darvodelsky 2:36:37 23 Paul Brodie 2:37:16 28 Steve Munyard 2:41:19 30 Duncan Markham 2:42:26 36 Mark Hardy 2:44:22 37 Gary Harwood 2:44:33 39 Duncan Rose 2:44:38 43 Ron Whitehead 2:46:22 51 Malcolm Lindsay 2:51:40 52 Morten Hansen 2:53:38 54 Andrew Perry 2:54:29 56 Glenn Taylor 2:55:50 57 Vaughan Andrews 2:56:42 58 Peter Svara 61 Stephen Fortuyn 2:58:10 64 Alan Hainsworth 3:00:24 68 Matthew Aldridge 3:02:56 72 Greg Blackman 3:05:36 73 Damian Tice 3:06:16 74 Finbarr Dowling 3:08:01 77 Lester Hamilton 3:10:04 80 Kerrod Cronin 3:12:11 81 Aj Power 3:12:16 82 Ken Donovan 3:15:13 83 Kim Bunny 3:16:00 85 Bradley Roylance 3:16:21 86 Michael Heyburn 3:17:55 88 Jason Rolfe 3:18:18 92 Robert Sewell 3:20:54 95 Tony Marker 3:21:49 102 Brett Richardson 3:28:46 105 Andrew Luedecke 3:29:43 106 Mike Compton 3:31:03 107 Peter Pearse 3:31:13 108 Tim Fryer 3:32:13 119 Richard Fear 3:46:33 123 Stephen Brady 3:53:06 125 Andrew Stone 3:53:16 132 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 4:01:44 135 Maurice Antonelli 4:04:18 138 Gary Fry 4:18:12 139 Brett Parker 4:18:37 144 Mark Ashley 4:54:54 145 Mick Armstrong 4:54:56 146 Chris Wright 4:55:47 149 Christo Jacobie 4:57:37 DNS Richard Sinclair