English pips Blair and Lefmann in first stage

Australian continues impressive 2011

Jason English wins the first stage.

Aiden Lefmann

World and Australian 24-hour solo mountain bike champion Jason English got two things right pre-race when he predicted that Andy Blair and Aiden Lefmann were the riders he needed to keep an eye on in this week’s Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro stage race in Alice Springs, NT.

His third prediction – that he would be swallowing their Red Centre dust – he expertly quashed in the final 10 metres from the finish, as he darted ahead to snatch the racing line to take first place for the 49km stage 1 by a mere one second.

The margin between Lefmann and Blair was negligible and they will share second place honours and a time bonus of 10 seconds each. English will have 20 seconds taken off his time and $250 in cash from the day’s sponsor as a stage-winning bonus, plus he claims the right to wear the coveted yellow jersey when they line up tomorrow for stage 2.

“It was fairly technical out there and I was behind the other lads for most of it,” said English, who was the overall winner in 2010. “But I knew I had to get ahead and hold the line, as they are both better sprinters than me. It was my only chance.”

Early on it was Aiden Lefmann who took the fierce approach, speeding off the start line and into the rocky MacDonnell Ranges. Lefmann put in numerous surges but was reeled back every time by Blair and in the later stages by English, who kept his tempo clean and strong.

English’s strategic and course experience played to his advantage with a tight and technical finish playing to his strengths, enough to hold off the two hardy sprinters in the end.

Another notable performance was that of junior racer, 17-year-old Billy Sewell, who came home fourth. Sewell is a protégé of English, who may need to rethink passing on his riding secrets if the young gun pushes any further up the field to threaten his teacher.

In the women’s elite category, Queenslander Anna Beck emerged a clear leader to get her hands on the leader’s jersey ahead of Jess Douglas and pre-race favourite, Jo Wall. Beck is a rider on the rise having registering a third placing in the Australian Marathon Championships. “I was feeling strong and went with it,” said the cross country rider, the length of day one's course suiting her riding style.

Meanwhile, third-place Wall said she felt lethargic in the legs after recently emptying her tanks to win the 24-hour solo nationals. “I wonder if I’ll be able to push up at the front for the rest of the week,” said Wall, who said while the body was feeling it, the mind remains strong and up for a tussle for the rest of the week.

Full results for stage 1 and overall standings

Women open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Beck2:46:29
2Jessica Douglas0:02:45
3Jo Wall0:08:12
4Anne Antrecht0:11:35
5Josie Simpson0:23:27
6Maggie Synge0:24:40
8Lauretta Howarth0:25:58
10Claire Stevens0:31:55
13Jade Forsyth0:37:57
15Georgina Landy0:43:09
16Merle Weber0:44:43
17Jane Clifton0:47:49
18Brooke Cunningham0:48:39
19Jenny Kjar0:49:10
21Bethany Thompson1:05:35
25Rachel Nolan1:22:43
28Lesley Sutton1:29:38
29Kiah Mcgregor1:42:16
30Lee Skerke1:49:33
31Bec Gooley2:08:25
36Susie Williams3:14:11
37Rebecca Dobbs
DNSTerri Rhodes
DNSLisa Barry
DNSAnnie Dummett
DNSKate Maffett
DNSLauren Branson

Women veteran 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Jo Riley3:12:19
9Kerstin Oelckers3:16:40
11Jane Ollerenshaw3:22:46
14Juliet Plumb3:27:04
20Jackie Ellis3:44:28
22Ciara O'sullivan3:53:06
23Joanne Oliver3:56:31
26Sarah Lodge4:13:03
27Chris Keir4:16:05
33Jo-anne Gardiner5:32:03
34Sharon Kewley5:55:06
35Jacque Lawrence5:55:10
DNFJulie Coller

Women vintage 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
12Carolyn Jackson3:24:25
24Sharon Tucker3:59:47
32Pia Larque5:14:20

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
4Billy Sewell2:18:08
6Ryan Standish2:22:10
26Sebastian Jayne2:39:35
38James Hanus2:44:36
69Jack Hazelgrove3:04:38
127Anthony Driver3:55:33
148Jacques Jacobie4:57:36

Men open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason English2:12:52
2Aiden Lefmann0:00:11
3Andrew Blair0:00:21
5Chris Hanson0:09:18
7Rohin Adams0:09:19
8Dan Macmunn0:10:18
9Steven Cusworth0:12:40
10Jarrad Burrell0:12:46
11Ken Allen0:13:17
12Mike Blewitt0:13:18
13Simon Frederiksen0:14:31
14Craig Findlow0:14:55
15Andrew Bell0:16:19
17Ray O'shaughnessy0:19:37
18Scott Chancellor0:21:56
20Glenn Stewart0:23:03
22Michael Kerklaan0:23:46
24David Wood0:24:48
25Grant Brow0:25:29
27David Atkins0:27:00
29Nick Both0:28:42
31Michael Crummy0:29:37
32Stephen Alegria0:30:23
35Rik Symes0:31:25
40Mark Hussey0:32:26
41Seb Dunne0:32:46
42Matt King0:33:06
44Benjamin Bruce0:33:51
45Mark Hudson0:35:49
47Shane Jenkin0:37:19
49Jason Hatzimihail0:37:33
50Evan Rohde0:37:36
55Warren Burgess0:41:57
59Dean Ballinger0:45:13
62Rodney Angelo0:45:26
63Robert Waters0:47:28
65Brendon Skerke0:49:10
66Vaughan Sketcher0:49:18
70Adam Nicholson0:52:02
75Dan Harris0:55:23
76Mark Branson0:55:32
78Nic French0:58:18
79Richard Sonnerdale0:59:06
87Michael Norman1:05:13
89Marcus Bridle1:05:44
90Andrew Bennett1:07:34
93Angus West1:08:14
97Scott Hamilton1:09:47
98Bryan Wilson1:09:53
103Nicolas Borchardt1:16:24
104William Sargent1:16:27
109Kim Mason1:19:27
110Richard Kjar1:22:47
111Mark Phillips
112Nicholas Barnes1:23:39
116Mark Grubert1:29:47
121Adam Morris1:39:14
122Simon Frost1:39:59
124Carlos Aberasturi1:40:22
126Matthew Whitehead1:42:40
129David Higham1:45:04
130Ron Bailey1:45:05
133Peter Wallis1:49:57
134Tim Wallace1:49:58
136Chris Turnbull1:58:16
137Kristian Russet2:03:23
143Patrick Kinsella2:39:55
DNSTom Barry
DNSJoe Mullan
DNSNicolas Bowman
DNFRaymond Choi

Men veteran 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
16Tim Jamieson2:30:29
19Roelof Burger2:34:56
21Paul Darvodelsky2:36:37
23Paul Brodie2:37:16
28Steve Munyard2:41:19
30Duncan Markham2:42:26
36Mark Hardy2:44:22
37Gary Harwood2:44:33
39Duncan Rose2:44:38
43Ron Whitehead2:46:22
51Malcolm Lindsay2:51:40
52Morten Hansen2:53:38
54Andrew Perry2:54:29
56Glenn Taylor2:55:50
57Vaughan Andrews2:56:42
58Peter Svara
61Stephen Fortuyn2:58:10
64Alan Hainsworth3:00:24
68Matthew Aldridge3:02:56
72Greg Blackman3:05:36
73Damian Tice3:06:16
74Finbarr Dowling3:08:01
77Lester Hamilton3:10:04
80Kerrod Cronin3:12:11
81Aj Power3:12:16
82Ken Donovan3:15:13
83Kim Bunny3:16:00
85Bradley Roylance3:16:21
86Michael Heyburn3:17:55
88Jason Rolfe3:18:18
92Robert Sewell3:20:54
95Tony Marker3:21:49
102Brett Richardson3:28:46
105Andrew Luedecke3:29:43
106Mike Compton3:31:03
107Peter Pearse3:31:13
108Tim Fryer3:32:13
119Richard Fear3:46:33
123Stephen Brady3:53:06
125Andrew Stone3:53:16
132Scott Wilson-Haffenden4:01:44
135Maurice Antonelli4:04:18
138Gary Fry4:18:12
139Brett Parker4:18:37
144Mark Ashley4:54:54
145Mick Armstrong4:54:56
146Chris Wright4:55:47
149Christo Jacobie4:57:37
DNSRichard Sinclair

Men vintage 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
33John Allison2:43:34
34Charlie Bottero2:43:35
46Mark Knowles2:49:25
48Ronald Horne2:50:24
53Robert Rhodes2:54:25
60John Travers2:58:05
67Frank Mcgoldrick3:02:12
71Paul Hamilton3:05:31
84Allan Stancombe3:16:11
91Michael Tyrrell3:20:31
94Dave Sutton3:21:24
96Dennis Bowen-Day3:22:36
99Geoffrey Clarke3:23:20
100Alfred Bluch3:26:42
101Ron Guascoine3:26:50
113Richard Tustin3:37:38
114Tony Branchflower3:40:34
115Leigh Onions3:40:35
117Wayne Maher3:43:08
118Greg Smith3:44:09
120Bill Vandendool3:47:01
128Neil Kinder3:57:52
131Colin Hall3:59:55
140Ian Stanley4:37:13
141Micheal Lentas4:48:00
142Malcolm Robins4:49:24
147Shane Mulcahy4:56:17
150Michael Styring5:12:27
DNSLars Spangberg

