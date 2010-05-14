Trending

Consistency pays off with overall wins for English and Willett

Final stage wraps up five days of racing

Jodie Willett crosses the last river in Stage 7

Jodie Willett crosses the last river in Stage 7
(Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)
Andy Fellows during stage 7

Andy Fellows during stage 7
(Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)
Adrian Jackson during the final stage.

Adrian Jackson during the final stage.
(Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)

The Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro-Red Centre finished with an exciting end to five days and seven stages in and around Alice Springs. Jason English fought back from mechanical issues to win the men's race, and Jodie Willett continued her consistent performance to reign supreme in the women. 230 other competitors crossed the finish line with a huge sense of satisfaction after completing over 250km of mountain biking through spectacular surroundings in excellent conditions around the MacDonnell Ranges.

It came down to the wire for the men's win, and the last few kilometers of the 45km stage 7. Before the start this morning, there were four men seriously in contention for the race win. Jason English from Port Macquarie, NSW, who is current 24-hour Solo World Champion, held the yellow jersey by a slim minute margin over Adrian Jackson from Melbourne, who is a World Champion mountain biker in orienteering and the 2008 race winner. Ben Randall, also from Melbourne, and Andrew Fellows, from the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, were also within striking distance. All men were mentally and physically fatigued, but with a winner's cheque and glory on the line adrenalin was high.

Randall surprised even himself by getting a lead over the field and extended his leading margin to over three minutes to give him enough time to win the stage and the overall event. Tragedy struck only a couple of kilometers from the finish line when he got a flat tyre and while repairing it the slow way with a pump, the field caught him.

"I didn't realise how far ahead I was or where the finish line was. If I'd known I was so close to the end and the win, I would have tried to run to the finish line," said Randall. Kicking himself because he didn't have a canister to quickly repair the tyre, Randall had to be happy with third place overall.

That is not to take any credit away from English, who had his own setbacks during the week of racing and each time managed to claw his way back to contention and the eventual winner of the race, showing his superior endurance. With a flat early in today's stage, English had to ride through the field to pull back the leaders. Although he didn't get the stage win, he did enough to win the overall race with over two minutes up his sleeve over Fellows, who was ahead of Randall by the same margin just scraping into third. A tired Jackson, the early race leader, slipped back to fourth.

English, relieved with the win and having exceeded his goal of making the podium, put the bad luck behind him and said, "It was good fun with my mates all week. There was a core group of elite riders to make it a race. The stage race format meant that there were different courses and distances to suit different riders, which kept the racing exciting."

"There was some pretty cool singletrack out there. I'll be back for some social time in the future to ride some more," said English. "With thicker tyres next time as I didn't make the right choice." He was grateful to his local hosts for the week as he was billeted out to a local riders' family through an arrangement with Port Macquarie Cycling Club and they showed him round parts of the course. He was also thankful to a fellow competitor who loaned him a wheel after an accident on stage 1.

The women's race wasn't quite as exciting due to the dominance of Jodie Willett from Brisbane. She was extremely consistent and after a great start, gradually extended her lead as the week progressed. Gracie Elvin from the ACT put the pressure on later in the week, snatching some of the final stages, including today from her but Willett wasn't far behind and won the race with a solid 11-minute victory.

Rebecca Rusch, World 24-hour solo champion from the US maintained third overall and conceded that her technical skills weren't good enough to match the others this week and that she's better at the longer distances where she copes well with sleep deprivation and exhaustion.

Willett was elated with her win after being runner-up in 2009 and said that, "It was definitely harder than last year. Stage 1 was really hard and nailed you for the rest of the week. It's definitely a race for the tough". Even though she had over 15 minutes' lead halfway through the race she knew she couldn't rest on her laurels. "You can't be too confident", she said, "anything can happen. Some people get eight punctures for the week, some get none. You need luck as well".

Willett spent more time crediting the slower riders in the field saying how amazing they are for being able to spend so much time in the saddle, "the total riding time for the week is double the hours we do. They're the incredible ones. I don't know how they do it".

Willett is right. The slowest person for the week will have spent nearly 30 hours riding over the five days. That's admirable. In fact, the average person has done around 23 hours of riding compared to the winner's 13 hours.

Today's stage was an emotional one for many of the racers and the mountain bike community in general as it was dedicated to Tavis Johanssen, a previous competitor in the event who passed away earlier in the year. There was one minute of silence before race start to remember what a great bloke Tavis was. Sadly, another young man and previous competitor was also mourned for, James Williamson. Both men will be dearly missed but their contribution to mountain biking and the lives of their friends will forever be cherished. A Tavis Johanssen Memorial Trophy will we awarded to Ben Henderson for his win in today's stage.

Race Director, John Jacoby, was pleased with the race week. "It's gone really well, been really good," he said. "There were a few injuries, mainly cuts and abrasions, but you'd expect that. Nothing too serious."

Competitors celebrated their efforts at a presentation dinner after the final stage. Willett summed up the mood of many, "I had so much fun, it was so tough though but I'll definitely be back next year".

Full Results

Open men 18-39 - stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Henderson2:04:20
2Andrew Fellows0:00:13
3Jason English0:03:43
4Ben Randall0:05:04
5Adrian Jackson0:05:10
6David Johnston0:06:00
7Brenton Jones0:07:58
8Clarke Petrick0:09:33
9Jarrad Burrell0:12:33
10Peter Butt0:12:51
11Christopher Hanson0:14:31
12Oliver Klein0:16:03
13Ken Allen0:16:44
14Jeremy Inglis0:19:59
15James Devonshire0:20:01
16Dave Nairn0:20:27
18Jamie Burton0:21:00
19Grant Brow0:22:15
20Damian McGrath0:24:02
21Damon Wicki0:24:44
22Kevin Wells0:25:05
23Jarrad Needham0:25:07
24Robbie Hucker0:25:18
26Mark Simpson0:26:46
27Simon Drew0:27:01
28Ed Holinger0:28:09
29Callum Haigh0:28:41
30Phil Mawbey0:28:52
31Jason Hatzimihail0:29:30
32Carl Patton0:29:53
33Jason Halls0:29:55
34Ben Drew0:29:57
35Neil Gledhill0:30:25
36Simon Ball0:30:56
37Lloyd Newell0:34:18
38Adam Taylor0:34:25
39Vaughan Sketcher0:35:23
40Chris Herron0:35:57
43Chris Cooper0:42:28
44Jason Finlay0:44:32
45David Randabel0:45:01
46Shane Jenkin0:46:13
47Adam Kelly0:49:26
48Anthony Shippard0:49:53
49Grant Rieger0:55:04
51Andrew Baker1:02:21
52Wayne Dickinson1:02:26
53Chris Jenkins1:02:31
54Kris Bitz1:04:06
55Chris Browne1:05:38
56Peter Gill1:05:38
57Nigel Adcock1:05:38
58Adrian Dillon1:07:44
59Pete Keach1:09:58
60Leigh Fitzgerald1:12:16
61Stephen Fortuyn1:12:53
62David Lee1:12:57
63Benjamin Bruce1:13:45
66Adam Younie1:25:58
67Jason Hikawai1:27:39
70Andrew Packer1:27:59
71Kim Mason1:28:15
73Sam Stow1:44:56
74John Macfarlane1:50:38
75Carlos Aberasturi1:51:21
76Adam Reinhard1:59:29
77Ashley Dunn2:19:38

Open women 18-39 - stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin2:34:04
2Jodie Willett0:02:09
3Rebecca Rusch0:08:18
4Jenny Fay0:14:51
5Rebecca Ormsby0:15:09
6Emma Bradley0:15:20
7Melissa Anset0:15:26
8Courtney Shinn0:19:46
9Megan Dimozantos0:23:17
10Kate Heynes0:32:26
11Simone McCallum0:36:12
12Claire Garcia-Webb0:43:35
13Lyndall Smythe0:48:26
14Julia Anders0:53:37
16Nikola Terry0:58:28
17Paula Sutton1:02:51
19Lisa Quinell1:08:59
20Susan Brooks1:48:23

Men 40-49 - stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Darvodelsky2:27:22
2Aaron Caden0:01:39
3Jason Blair0:01:43
4Bill Murphy0:02:04
5Les Heap0:05:29
6Mark Winnen0:05:43
7Alan Carpenter0:09:49
8John Whittington0:10:37
9Johno Fausch0:14:54
10Steve Munyard0:16:43
11Peter Svara0:18:07
13Mark Hardy0:19:41
14Neil O'Leary0:24:24
15Erik Lock0:25:37
16Phil Blum0:29:37
17Ken Donovan0:29:45
18Jim Bettridge0:32:37
19Michael Heyburn0:35:17
20Damian Tice0:35:22
21Cameron McDougall0:38:42
22Andy Everest0:39:41
23Franco Cavalieri0:40:05
25Jules Leaver0:45:33
26Craig Mitchell0:45:37
27Stuart Taylor0:46:35
28Andrew Herod0:47:22
29Scott Yaxley0:51:51
30David Henley0:53:45
31David Michelmore0:55:19
32Antony Wickham0:56:44
34Ken Moloney1:02:21
35Paul Bevis1:02:32
36Ross Mcnally1:02:48
37Wayne Johnson1:03:36
39Leon Nardella1:04:52
40Darby Lee1:05:03
41Ron Hollingsworth1:05:06
43Peter Pearse1:20:45
44Tim Turner1:21:49
45Mark Obrien1:22:37
47Scott Wood1:32:28
48Mike Valmadre1:32:30
49Drew Quartermaine1:32:33
51Stephen Brady1:40:26
52David Moyes1:40:33
53Jonathan Sutcliffe1:54:51
55Paul McDonald2:15:16
56Clive Smith2:15:16

Women 40-49 - stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Beckinsale2:48:26
2Sharon Heap0:06:03
3Kellie Robinson0:17:20
5Karen Fausch1:01:13
6Cas Ryan1:11:04
7Meg O'Leary1:15:14
8Ciara O'Sullivan1:19:22

Men vintage 50+ - stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison2:38:05
2Robert Watson0:00:16
3Paul Fowler0:09:32
4Bob Banfield0:14:09
5David Mcloskey0:14:21
6Alf Bluch0:19:18
7Micheal Lentas0:22:48
8Paul Verheijden0:23:53
9Dave Sutton0:28:24
10Terry Snee0:29:30
11Ken Fallaver0:29:39
12Bert Floss0:29:48
13Gavin Brown0:31:18
14Gus Crichton0:31:57
15Malcolm Lynn0:33:42
16Vince Langford0:36:20
17Bruno Wicki0:36:43
18Mark Barrett0:42:06
19Geoffrey Clarke0:44:05
21Greg Pointing0:54:19
22Stephen Williamson0:54:36
23John Jenkins0:56:42
24Lindsay Gault1:00:27
26Clem Ryan1:21:26
30Colin Smith1:45:00
32Allan Stancombe2:18:41
33Shane Mulcahy2:49:27

Women vintage 50+ - stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson3:18:32
2Jan Leverton0:10:40
3Ronice Goebel0:18:27

Junior - stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell2:23:10
2Jack Hazelgrove0:43:54

Open women 18-39 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jodie Willett15:53:24
2Gracie Elvin0:10:36
3Rebecca Rusch0:18:53
4Jenny Fay1:01:05
5Rebecca Ormsby1:47:04
6Emma Bradley1:48:12
7Megan Dimozantos2:05:55
8Courtney Shinn2:27:37
9Melissa Anset2:29:56
10Kate Heynes2:40:01
11Simone McCallum4:07:21
12Julia Anders4:24:49
13Claire Garcia-Webb4:45:41
14Nikola Terry4:49:58
15Lyndall Smythe5:18:03
16Paula Sutton5:50:55
17Lisa Quinell7:08:33
18Susan Brooks7:44:17

Open men 18-39 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason English12:58:24
2Andrew Fellows0:03:10
3Ben Randall0:04:50
4Adrian Jackson0:04:51
5Ben Henderson0:15:03
6Clarke Petrick0:54:35
7Brenton Jones0:54:38
8David Johnston0:57:26
9Jarrad Burrell1:05:01
10Christopher Hanson1:21:18
11Peter Butt1:24:58
12Oliver Klein1:32:55
13Robbie Hucker1:43:18
14Jeremy Inglis1:54:44
15Jamie Burton2:04:42
16Dave Nairn2:12:17
17Ed Holinger2:15:16
18James Devonshire2:16:43
19Ken Allen2:17:01
20Chris Herron2:19:26
21Damon Wicki2:25:56
22Damian McGrath2:29:05
23Simon Ball2:30:13
24Mark Simpson2:31:33
25Jarrad Needham2:32:20
26Carl Patton2:35:53
27Grant Brow2:48:39
28Simon Drew2:49:23
29Jason Halls3:05:31
30Lloyd Newell3:06:50
31Callum Haigh3:07:35
32Kevin Wells3:09:16
33Neil Gledhill3:09:49
34Jason Hatzimihail3:14:26
35Ben Drew3:26:57
36Anthony Shippard3:27:29
37Phil Mawbey3:35:44
38Chris Cooper4:04:19
39Adam Taylor4:15:25
40Vaughan Sketcher4:20:44
41Jason Finlay4:21:59
42David Randabel4:53:17
43Benjamin Bruce4:56:16
44Shane Jenkin4:58:31
45Adam Kelly4:58:41
46Grant Rieger5:24:07
47Kris Bitz5:42:48
48Peter Gill5:49:22
49Nigel Adcock5:52:05
50Chris Browne5:54:46
51Andrew Baker6:20:36
52Pete Keach6:33:58
53Chris Jenkins6:34:02
54Stephen Fortuyn6:52:57
55Wayne Dickinson7:11:45
56Leigh Fitzgerald7:41:04
57David Lee7:48:05
58Andrew Packer7:53:46
59Adrian Dillon7:53:59
60Sam Stow8:19:38
61Jason Hikawai8:58:57
62Kim Mason9:52:28
63Adam Younie10:36:30
64John Macfarlane10:37:31
65Carlos Aberasturi10:57:18
66Ashley Dunn10:59:01
67Adam Reinhard12:23:30

Women 40-49 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Beckinsale17:34:37
2Sharon Heap0:35:03
3Kellie Robinson1:08:42
4Karen Fausch3:57:56
5Meg O'Leary5:49:19
6Ciara O'Sullivan7:06:25
7Cas Ryan7:36:39

Men 40-49 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Darvodelsky15:01:12
2Jason Blair0:16:16
3Aaron Caden0:28:13
4Bill Murphy0:29:51
5Mark Winnen0:34:23
6John Whittington0:55:47
7Alan Carpenter1:03:20
8Les Heap1:20:06
9Mark Hardy1:42:33
10Steve Munyard1:47:46
11Johno Fausch2:10:41
12Peter Svara2:36:05
13Phil Blum2:43:35
14Neil O'Leary3:03:11
15Erik Lock3:06:41
16Jim Bettridge3:11:25
17Ken Donovan3:32:07
18Damian Tice3:43:54
19Michael Heyburn3:55:36
20Jules Leaver4:14:25
21Andy Everest4:25:06
22Franco Cavalieri4:37:12
23Cameron McDougall4:38:10
24Stuart Taylor4:39:57
25Andrew Herod4:53:36
26Craig Mitchell4:55:38
27Scott Yaxley5:21:13
28David Michelmore5:23:38
29Wayne Johnson5:27:21
30Darby Lee5:40:18
31David Henley5:45:16
32Leon Nardella5:53:04
33Ken Moloney6:02:10
34Paul Bevis6:31:11
35Ron Hollingsworth6:46:10
36Ross Mcnally7:26:17
37Mark Obrien7:41:16
38Mike Valmadre7:43:21
39Antony Wickham8:03:40
40Tim Turner8:06:53
41Scott Wood8:33:13
42Drew Quartermaine8:42:16
43Peter Pearse9:28:32
44Stephen Brady9:56:53
45David Moyes10:46:09
46Clive Smith11:18:27
47Jonathan Sutcliffe11:25:14
48Paul McDonald12:12:09

Women vintage 50+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson20:22:25
2Jan Leverton1:06:44
3Ronice Goebel1:31:20

Men vintage 50+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison16:18:31
2Robert Watson0:30:00
3Paul Fowler1:18:21
4David Mcloskey1:19:40
5Bert Floss1:20:46
6Paul Verheijden1:42:23
7Bob Banfield1:50:12
8Alf Bluch2:21:45
9Malcolm Lynn2:33:57
10Dave Sutton2:50:45
11Micheal Lentas2:57:09
12Gus Crichton3:06:02
13Vince Langford3:23:33
14Gavin Brown3:24:25
15Geoffrey Clarke3:42:45
16Ken Fallaver3:53:41
17Bruno Wicki3:54:52
18Terry Snee4:12:23
19Stephen Williamson4:28:54
20Allan Stancombe4:38:22
21Greg Pointing4:39:58
22Mark Barrett4:56:00
23Lindsay Gault5:10:00
24John Jenkins6:47:03
25Clem Ryan8:07:15
26Colin Smith9:58:19
27Shane Mulcahy14:44:16

Junior final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell15:22:27
2Jack Hazelgrove3:33:43

