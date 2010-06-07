Trending

Tiberi races to win in Italy

Slovenian Zakelj best among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Tiberi (Ita)1:32:53
2Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:00:33
3Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:01:41
4Mike Felderer (Ita)0:01:53
5Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:02:37
6Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:03:00
7Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:03:21
8Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:04:11
9Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:04:19
10Yader Zoli (Ita)0:04:46
11Samuele Porro (Ita)0:05:04
12Martino Fruet (Ita)0:05:28
13Marco Ponta (Ita)0:05:39
14Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:06:01
15Lorenzo Martelli (Ita)0:06:11
16Gunther Huber (Ita)0:06:18
17Roberto Crisi (Ita)0:07:12
18Franz Hofer (Ita)0:08:29
19Johann Pallhuber (Ita)0:08:43
20Marek Konwa (Pol)0:08:59
21Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:09:25
22Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:09:34
23Andrea Bravin (Ita)0:10:03
24Ivan Zulian (Ita)0:11:10
25Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:11:30
26Mattia Penna (Ita)0:11:54
27Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)0:13:14
28Giovanni Gatti (Ita)0:13:16
29Francesco Niccoli (Ita)0:13:55
30Idan Shapira (Isr)0:14:08
31Daniele Concordia (Ita)0:14:15
32Matjaz Budin (Slo)0:14:23
33Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:14:58
34Igor Smarzaro (Ita)0:16:04
35German Dorhmann (Arg)0:17:06
36Hubert Pollinger (Ita)0:17:53
37Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)0:18:51
38Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita)0:20:18
39Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)0:20:19
40Michele Angeletti (Ita)0:21:36
41Manuel Ebert (Ita)
42Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
43Patrick Marcher (Ita)
44Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
45Andrea Paoletti (Ita)
46Daniel Pozzecco (Ita)
DNFJohnny Cattaneo (Ita)
DNFUmberto Corti (Ita)
DNFRafael Visinelli (Ita)
DNFMichael Pesse (Ita)
DNFNicholas Pettina (Ita)
DNFAndrea Ferrari (Ita)
DNFDavid Guzzardi (Ita)
DNFPaolo Mencacci (Ita)
DNFSamuele Roncan (Ita)
DNFRoberto Saraceni (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo)1:32:20
2Daniela Veronesi (SMr)0:00:47
3Evelyn Staffler (Ita)0:02:38
4Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:02:55
5Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:05:48
6Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita)0:07:46
7Nina Gulino (Ita)0:09:25
8Maaris Meier (Est)0:10:44
9Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:11:12
10Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:11:28
11Raffaela Saravo (Ita)0:14:51
12Martina Giovanniello (Ita)0:16:43
13Ana Zupan (Slo)0:17:40
14Marta Pastore (Ita)0:18:47
15Claudia Sieder (Ita)0:20:05
16Stefania Vecchio (Ita)0:20:18
17Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita)0:21:41
18Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:23:47
19Chiara Pastore (Ita)
20Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
21Nina Homovec (Slo)

