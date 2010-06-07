Tiberi races to win in Italy
Slovenian Zakelj best among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|1:32:53
|2
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|0:00:33
|3
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:01:41
|4
|Mike Felderer (Ita)
|0:01:53
|5
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:02:37
|6
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:03:00
|7
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:03:21
|8
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|0:04:11
|9
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|0:04:19
|10
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:04:46
|11
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:05:04
|12
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:05:28
|13
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:05:39
|14
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:06:01
|15
|Lorenzo Martelli (Ita)
|0:06:11
|16
|Gunther Huber (Ita)
|0:06:18
|17
|Roberto Crisi (Ita)
|0:07:12
|18
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:08:29
|19
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|0:08:43
|20
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:08:59
|21
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:09:25
|22
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:09:34
|23
|Andrea Bravin (Ita)
|0:10:03
|24
|Ivan Zulian (Ita)
|0:11:10
|25
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:11:30
|26
|Mattia Penna (Ita)
|0:11:54
|27
|Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)
|0:13:14
|28
|Giovanni Gatti (Ita)
|0:13:16
|29
|Francesco Niccoli (Ita)
|0:13:55
|30
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|0:14:08
|31
|Daniele Concordia (Ita)
|0:14:15
|32
|Matjaz Budin (Slo)
|0:14:23
|33
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:14:58
|34
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
|0:16:04
|35
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|0:17:06
|36
|Hubert Pollinger (Ita)
|0:17:53
|37
|Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
|0:18:51
|38
|Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita)
|0:20:18
|39
|Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)
|0:20:19
|40
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|0:21:36
|41
|Manuel Ebert (Ita)
|42
|Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
|43
|Patrick Marcher (Ita)
|44
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|45
|Andrea Paoletti (Ita)
|46
|Daniel Pozzecco (Ita)
|DNF
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|DNF
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|DNF
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|DNF
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|DNF
|Andrea Ferrari (Ita)
|DNF
|David Guzzardi (Ita)
|DNF
|Paolo Mencacci (Ita)
|DNF
|Samuele Roncan (Ita)
|DNF
|Roberto Saraceni (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|1:32:20
|2
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|0:00:47
|3
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|0:02:38
|4
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:02:55
|5
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:05:48
|6
|Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita)
|0:07:46
|7
|Nina Gulino (Ita)
|0:09:25
|8
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|0:10:44
|9
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:11:12
|10
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:11:28
|11
|Raffaela Saravo (Ita)
|0:14:51
|12
|Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
|0:16:43
|13
|Ana Zupan (Slo)
|0:17:40
|14
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:18:47
|15
|Claudia Sieder (Ita)
|0:20:05
|16
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
|0:20:18
|17
|Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita)
|0:21:41
|18
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:23:47
|19
|Chiara Pastore (Ita)
|20
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|21
|Nina Homovec (Slo)
