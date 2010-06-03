Trending

Schmitt snares UHC one-two

Top five dominated by 'local' team

Image 1 of 12

Schmitt salutes with his parents in the crowd to watch the win.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 2 of 12

Staging for the race through Mt. Tabor city park, a dormant volcano in the heart of Portland.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 3 of 12

Total Restoration's Jaimie Sparling powered one of the few breakaways. This one stayed away until about four to go.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 4 of 12

Riders tackle the climb up to the top of the park.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 5 of 12

The men's podium, left to right, Tyler Trace (Trek/Red Truck) Morgan Schmitt (United Healthcare), Marc Demaar (United Healthcare).

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 6 of 12

Rubicon-Orbea's Mike Northey, sporting the New Zealand U23 National Criterium Champion's jersey, rounds the 180-degree turn at the top of the course.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 7 of 12

Bissell's Paul Mach tried to bridge to a strong-looking breakaway but the UHC boys immediately pulled it back.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 8 of 12

Crashes happened frequently on the slippery course.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 9 of 12

Riders pass in front of one of two city water service reservoirs in Mt. Tabor park.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 10 of 12

The three-rider Bissell squad spent a lot of time at the front but couldn't hold off United Healthcare's superior numbers.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 11 of 12

The unexpectedly dry weather drove fans to the race.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 12 of 12

The peloton rides through Mt. Tabor's stands of timber.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

UnitedHealthcare's Morgan Schmitt won the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic's Stage 1 Mt. Tabor Criterium in a field sprint, propelling himself into the overall race lead via time bonuses given to the winner.

Schmitt's turn in the leader's jersey for stage two will mark the first time since the second stage of last year's race that 2009 winner Paul Mach (Bissell) won't be starting a stage in yellow.

Mach, who won the prologue yesterday, finished safely in the bunch on a slippery course but came into the day leading Schmitt by just two seconds. Schmitt's 10-second bonus gives him an eight-second lead over the Bissell rider, who still sits second overall.

Schmitt's UHC teammate Marc Demaar is now third overall after finishing second on the stage.

"It was definitely a great showing for us with all the UnitedHealthcare people at the race," Schmitt said. "There's no better way to win than in front of them."

UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis directeur sportif Gord Fraser noted that the team was aggressive throughout the stage, making sure the Mach was working as much as possible.

"Mach had to do a lot of gap closing today," said Fraser. "The guys rode a great race today, and Morgan in particular was flying."

The record rainfall forecast for the stage never materialised, but weeks of damp weather had already turned the course into a slip-and-slide for the riders. The nearly 180-degree turn at the top of the 1.5-mile course bit many a rider, as did the descent that immediately followed.

UnitedHealthcare's Roman Kilun was one of the riders who fell hard, along with Hagens Berman Rider Sam Johnson, who started the day in eighth place but struggled after crashing on the first corner of the first lap and then again later in the race.

"It was so, so slick," said Johnson. "I have some of the best tyres they make, and I was running 90 psi, and I was sliding my rear on the uphills all the time. My front wheel was washing out left and right. It was pretty slick."

Despite the hardships for others, Schmitt stuck with the team's plan to try and spring a breakaway, but when that didn't pan out he did a little freelance work at the finish. Teammate Chris Baldwin, who sits on fifth on GC, said the team was determined to get the win once it became obvious they weren't going to make a tour-deciding breakaway happen.

"We wanted to try and spring a breakaway and kind of put the other GC contenders in the rearview mirror," said Baldwin. "But the conditions really weren't conducive to that. It was just too dangerous. Everything kept coming back together."

With the first plan out of the picture, the team set to work on getting the day's win.

"We tried to put a lead out together in the end," continued Baldwin. "That didn't work. So we tried to freelance with those guys, and plan C finally worked. It was just a real thrill to have Morgan pull off the win, and more exciting with United Healthcare here watching and sponsoring the stage. Morgan's parents are here, too, so it's pretty special."

Schmitt went into the final laps thinking he would help line up teammate Eric Barlevav for the stage win in a field sprint, but after setting up in the train behind Demaar, they found themselves swamped by a Yahoo! team determined to get the win for Ryan Parnes, who started the day third overall just five seconds down. Schmitt dug in his heels and followed Demaar's lead up the final power climb before the finish.

"The last time up the main climb, I attacked a bit and got a gap on the field and that kind of woke up the field to chase down McCarty," explained Schmitt. "I knew I was going to get caught so I eased up and slotted in behind Marc in fifth wheel. With 150 metres to go, I squeaked by on the left side and we held it to the line.

"Luckily he let me in because Yahoo! kind of died out 150 metres and things came back fast. I just kept the power on and felt good to the line."

Schmitt and his UHC team will now get to defend the jersey at the stage three Mt. Adams Road Race. Crews just cleared the route of snow this week for the two-lap, 108-mile trek that features two significant climbs per loop but offers a 10-mile downhill run to the finish that could give sprinters a chance.

The six-man UHC squad will have to keep an eye on Team Type 1's Michael Creed, who is riding solo at the race, Bissell's three-rider squad and a host of top amateur teams, including Yahoo!, which has Parnes sitting fourth.

"I think our team is strong enough to defend the jersey, but the Friday time trial will be tough," added Schmitt. "Paul [Mach] is good against the clock. But we'll see how it goes tomorrow. Marc's only a few seconds back, Chris [Baldwin] is only a few seconds back, so we have a lot of cards to play."

The Mt. Adams Road race also marks stage one for the Pro/Am women's Mt. Hood Cycling Classic.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis1:31:38
2Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
3Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
4Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
5Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
6Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
7Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
8Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
10Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
11Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
12Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
13Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
14Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
15Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
16Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Luke Pennington (USA)
18Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
19Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck
20Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
21Carl Decker (USA) Giant
22James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion
23Taylor Kneuven (USA)
24Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
25Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
26Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
27Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck
28Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
29David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
30Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
31Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
32David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
33Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
34Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
35Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
36Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
37Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
38Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
39Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
40Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
41Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
42Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
43John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
44Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
45Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
46Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
47Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
48Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
49David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
50Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
51Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
52Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
53Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
54Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
55Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
56Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
57Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
58Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
59Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
60Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
61Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
62Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
63Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
64Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
65Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
66Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
67Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
68Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
69James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
70Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
71Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
72Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
73Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
74Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
75Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
76Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
77Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
78Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy
79Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
80Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
81Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
82Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
83Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
84Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
85Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
86Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
87Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
88Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
89Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
90Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
91Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
92Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
93Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
94Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
95Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
96Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
97Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
98Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
99Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
100Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
101Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
102Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
103Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
104Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:30
105Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:34
106Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:01:07
107Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.0:01:57
108Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
109Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:03:23
110Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:04:49
111Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:05:05
112Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
113Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition
114Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
115Peter Vraniak (USA)
116Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
117Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
118Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
119Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
120Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com
121Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
122Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:05:43
123Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck0:05:56
124Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:06:06
125Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck0:06:32
126Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:52
127Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:07:02
128Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:07:12
129Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB0:07:38
130Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
131Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
132Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club
133Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters
134Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
135Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
136Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
137Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:08:01
138Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters0:08:19
139Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities0:08:57
140Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:09:09
141Cory Domingues (Can) Hutch's
142Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
143Shane Buysse (USA)0:09:19
144Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop
145John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing
146Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
147Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos
148Joe Baum (USA)
149Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:13:05
DNFTravis Sherman (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
DNFKen Gallardo (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro
DNFEthan Stehley (USA) SLOCUM/Rebound
DNFShawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand
DNFWilliam O'Donnell (USA) Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis4:34:54
2Total Restoration Cycling Team
3Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
4Trek Red Truck
5Team Rio Grande
6Yahoo! Cycling Team
7Hagens Berman Cycling
8TEAM H&R BLOCK
9California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
10Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
11RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
12Team Exergy
13Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
14Cole Sport0:04:49
15Cyclemeisters0:23:35

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis1:38:41
2Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:12
4Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:13
5Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:15
6Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
7Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:00:16
8Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team0:00:17
9Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
10Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:19
11Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:00:21
12Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:00:22
13Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
14Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:23
15Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:25
16Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:26
17Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
18Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
19Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
20Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
21Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:27
22Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
23Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's0:00:28
24Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
25Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
26Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
27Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:29
28Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:00:30
29Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
30Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:31
31Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
32Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
33Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
34Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
35David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
36Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:32
37Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
38Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
39Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
40Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
41Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
42Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:00:33
43Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
44Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:00:34
45James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion
46Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
47Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
48Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:35
49Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
50Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:36
51Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
52James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
53Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:37
54Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
55Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
56Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:00:38
57Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
58Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
59Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
60Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
61Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:39
62Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:40
63Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:00:42
64Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
65Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
66Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:44
67Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
68Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
69John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
70David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:46
71Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:47
72David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:00:48
73Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
74Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:49
75Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
76Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:50
77Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:51
78Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
79Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
80Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
81Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
82Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:52
83Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
84Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
85Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:53
86Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
87Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
88Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:55
89Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:00:57
90Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:58
91Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
92Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
93Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:01:00
94Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy0:01:02
95Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
96Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck0:01:03
97Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:01:05
98Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck0:01:09
99Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:01:18
100Luke Pennington (USA)
101Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:01:22
102Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB0:01:34
103Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck
104Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:01:36
105Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:01:39
106Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:01:57
107Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:02:17
108Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.0:02:31
109Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:04:50
110Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:05:44
111Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:05:46
112Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy0:05:48
113Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:05:50
114Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition0:05:58
115Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
116Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:06:00
117Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:06:01
118Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:06:02
119Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:06:08
120Peter Vraniak (USA)0:06:09
121Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:06:47
122Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:06:49
123Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck0:06:53
124Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:07:04
125Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:07:47
126Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck0:07:51
127Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:07:56
128Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:07:57
129Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club0:08:13
130Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters0:08:22
131Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
132Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:08:26
133Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:08:44
134Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:08:46
135Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution0:08:51
136Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:08:55
137Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters0:09:02
138Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters0:09:14
139Shane Buysse (USA)0:09:48
140Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:09:53
141Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities0:09:54
142Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:10:05
143Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos0:10:15
144John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing0:10:20
145Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop0:10:26
146Cory Domingues (Can) Hutch's0:10:31
147Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:10:32
148Joe Baum (USA)0:10:33
149Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:13:38

Category 2 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK1:39:08
2Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:00:04
3Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries0:00:10
4Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:00:11
5Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:00:15
6Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:17
7Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:22
8Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:24
9Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
10Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
11Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:26
12Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:28
13Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:31
14Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:00:33
15Luke Pennington (USA)0:00:51
16Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:00:55
17Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:01:09
18Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:01:50
19Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.0:02:04
20Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:04:23
21Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:05:19
22Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition0:05:31
23Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:05:33
24Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:05:35
25Peter Vraniak (USA)0:05:42
26Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:06:22
27Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:06:37
28Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:07:20
29Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:07:29
30Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club0:07:46
31Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters0:07:55
32Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:08:28
33Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters0:08:35
34Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters0:08:47
35Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:09:26
36Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities0:09:27
37Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:09:38
38John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing0:09:53
39Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop0:09:59
40Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:10:05
41Joe Baum (USA)0:10:06
42Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:13:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Kneuven (USA)4pts
2Taylor Gunman (NZl)3
3Roman Van Uden (NZl)3
4Mike Northey (NZl)2
5Nic Hamilton (Can)2
6Quinn Keogh (USA)2
7Jamie Sparling (Can)1
8Garrett Mcleod (Can)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis4:34:54
2Total Restoration Cycling Team
3Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
4Trek Red Truck
5Team Rio Grande
6Yahoo! Cycling Team
7Hagens Berman Cycling
8TEAM H&R BLOCK
9California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
10Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
11RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
12Team Exergy
13Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
14Cole Sport0:04:49
15Cyclemeisters0:23:35

