UnitedHealthcare's Morgan Schmitt won the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic's Stage 1 Mt. Tabor Criterium in a field sprint, propelling himself into the overall race lead via time bonuses given to the winner.

Schmitt's turn in the leader's jersey for stage two will mark the first time since the second stage of last year's race that 2009 winner Paul Mach (Bissell) won't be starting a stage in yellow.

Mach, who won the prologue yesterday, finished safely in the bunch on a slippery course but came into the day leading Schmitt by just two seconds. Schmitt's 10-second bonus gives him an eight-second lead over the Bissell rider, who still sits second overall.

Schmitt's UHC teammate Marc Demaar is now third overall after finishing second on the stage.

"It was definitely a great showing for us with all the UnitedHealthcare people at the race," Schmitt said. "There's no better way to win than in front of them."

UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis directeur sportif Gord Fraser noted that the team was aggressive throughout the stage, making sure the Mach was working as much as possible.

"Mach had to do a lot of gap closing today," said Fraser. "The guys rode a great race today, and Morgan in particular was flying."

The record rainfall forecast for the stage never materialised, but weeks of damp weather had already turned the course into a slip-and-slide for the riders. The nearly 180-degree turn at the top of the 1.5-mile course bit many a rider, as did the descent that immediately followed.

UnitedHealthcare's Roman Kilun was one of the riders who fell hard, along with Hagens Berman Rider Sam Johnson, who started the day in eighth place but struggled after crashing on the first corner of the first lap and then again later in the race.

"It was so, so slick," said Johnson. "I have some of the best tyres they make, and I was running 90 psi, and I was sliding my rear on the uphills all the time. My front wheel was washing out left and right. It was pretty slick."

Despite the hardships for others, Schmitt stuck with the team's plan to try and spring a breakaway, but when that didn't pan out he did a little freelance work at the finish. Teammate Chris Baldwin, who sits on fifth on GC, said the team was determined to get the win once it became obvious they weren't going to make a tour-deciding breakaway happen.

"We wanted to try and spring a breakaway and kind of put the other GC contenders in the rearview mirror," said Baldwin. "But the conditions really weren't conducive to that. It was just too dangerous. Everything kept coming back together."

With the first plan out of the picture, the team set to work on getting the day's win.

"We tried to put a lead out together in the end," continued Baldwin. "That didn't work. So we tried to freelance with those guys, and plan C finally worked. It was just a real thrill to have Morgan pull off the win, and more exciting with United Healthcare here watching and sponsoring the stage. Morgan's parents are here, too, so it's pretty special."

Schmitt went into the final laps thinking he would help line up teammate Eric Barlevav for the stage win in a field sprint, but after setting up in the train behind Demaar, they found themselves swamped by a Yahoo! team determined to get the win for Ryan Parnes, who started the day third overall just five seconds down. Schmitt dug in his heels and followed Demaar's lead up the final power climb before the finish.

"The last time up the main climb, I attacked a bit and got a gap on the field and that kind of woke up the field to chase down McCarty," explained Schmitt. "I knew I was going to get caught so I eased up and slotted in behind Marc in fifth wheel. With 150 metres to go, I squeaked by on the left side and we held it to the line.

"Luckily he let me in because Yahoo! kind of died out 150 metres and things came back fast. I just kept the power on and felt good to the line."

Schmitt and his UHC team will now get to defend the jersey at the stage three Mt. Adams Road Race. Crews just cleared the route of snow this week for the two-lap, 108-mile trek that features two significant climbs per loop but offers a 10-mile downhill run to the finish that could give sprinters a chance.

The six-man UHC squad will have to keep an eye on Team Type 1's Michael Creed, who is riding solo at the race, Bissell's three-rider squad and a host of top amateur teams, including Yahoo!, which has Parnes sitting fourth.

"I think our team is strong enough to defend the jersey, but the Friday time trial will be tough," added Schmitt. "Paul [Mach] is good against the clock. But we'll see how it goes tomorrow. Marc's only a few seconds back, Chris [Baldwin] is only a few seconds back, so we have a lot of cards to play."

The Mt. Adams Road race also marks stage one for the Pro/Am women's Mt. Hood Cycling Classic.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 1:31:38 2 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 3 Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck 4 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 5 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 6 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 7 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 8 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 10 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 11 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 12 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 13 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 14 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 15 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 16 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Luke Pennington (USA) 18 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 19 Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck 20 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 21 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 22 James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion 23 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 24 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 25 Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team 26 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 27 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 28 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 29 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 30 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 31 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 32 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 33 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 34 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 35 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 36 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 37 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 38 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 39 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 40 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 41 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 42 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 43 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 44 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 45 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 46 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 47 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 48 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 49 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 50 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 51 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 52 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 53 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 54 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 55 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 56 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 57 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 58 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 59 Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution 60 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 61 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 62 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 63 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 64 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 65 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 66 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 67 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 68 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 69 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 70 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 71 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 72 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 73 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 74 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 75 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 76 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 77 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 78 Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy 79 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 80 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 81 Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 82 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 83 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 84 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 85 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 86 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 87 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 88 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 89 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 90 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 91 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 92 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 93 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 94 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 95 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 96 Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution 97 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 98 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 99 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 100 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 101 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 102 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 103 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 104 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:30 105 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:34 106 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:01:07 107 Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 0:01:57 108 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 109 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:03:23 110 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:04:49 111 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:05 112 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 113 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 114 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 115 Peter Vraniak (USA) 116 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 117 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 118 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 119 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 120 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 121 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 122 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:05:43 123 Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:05:56 124 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:06:06 125 Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:06:32 126 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:52 127 Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:07:02 128 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:07:12 129 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:07:38 130 Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution 131 Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 132 Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club 133 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 134 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 135 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 136 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 137 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:08:01 138 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:08:19 139 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 0:08:57 140 Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:09:09 141 Cory Domingues (Can) Hutch's 142 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 143 Shane Buysse (USA) 0:09:19 144 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 145 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 146 Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 147 Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos 148 Joe Baum (USA) 149 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:13:05 DNF Travis Sherman (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar DNF Ken Gallardo (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro DNF Ethan Stehley (USA) SLOCUM/Rebound DNF Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand DNF William O'Donnell (USA) Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 4:34:54 2 Total Restoration Cycling Team 3 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 4 Trek Red Truck 5 Team Rio Grande 6 Yahoo! Cycling Team 7 Hagens Berman Cycling 8 TEAM H&R BLOCK 9 California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 10 Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 11 RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 12 Team Exergy 13 Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 14 Cole Sport 0:04:49 15 Cyclemeisters 0:23:35

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 1:38:41 2 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:08 3 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:12 4 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:13 5 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:15 6 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 7 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:16 8 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 0:00:17 9 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 10 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:19 11 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:00:21 12 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:00:22 13 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 14 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:23 15 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:25 16 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:26 17 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 18 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 20 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 21 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:27 22 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 23 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's 0:00:28 24 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 25 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 26 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 27 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:29 28 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:00:30 29 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 30 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:31 31 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 32 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 33 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 34 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 35 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 36 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:32 37 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 38 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 39 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 40 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 41 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 42 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:00:33 43 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 44 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:34 45 James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion 46 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 47 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 48 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:35 49 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 50 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:36 51 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 52 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 53 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:37 54 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 55 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 56 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:00:38 57 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 58 Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team 59 Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution 60 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 61 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:39 62 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:40 63 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:00:42 64 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:43 65 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 66 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:44 67 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 68 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 69 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 70 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:46 71 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:47 72 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:00:48 73 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 74 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:49 75 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 76 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:50 77 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:51 78 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 79 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 80 Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution 81 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 82 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:52 83 Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 84 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 85 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:53 86 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 87 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 88 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:00:55 89 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:00:57 90 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:58 91 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 92 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 93 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:01:00 94 Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:02 95 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 96 Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:01:03 97 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:01:05 98 Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:01:09 99 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:01:18 100 Luke Pennington (USA) 101 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:01:22 102 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:01:34 103 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 104 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:01:36 105 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:01:39 106 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:01:57 107 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:02:17 108 Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 0:02:31 109 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:04:50 110 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:05:44 111 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:05:46 112 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:48 113 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:05:50 114 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 0:05:58 115 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 116 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:06:00 117 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:06:01 118 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:06:02 119 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:06:08 120 Peter Vraniak (USA) 0:06:09 121 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:06:47 122 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:06:49 123 Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:06:53 124 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:07:04 125 Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:07:47 126 Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:07:51 127 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:07:56 128 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:07:57 129 Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club 0:08:13 130 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:08:22 131 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 132 Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:08:26 133 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:44 134 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:08:46 135 Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:08:51 136 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:08:55 137 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:09:02 138 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:09:14 139 Shane Buysse (USA) 0:09:48 140 Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:09:53 141 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 0:09:54 142 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:10:05 143 Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos 0:10:15 144 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 0:10:20 145 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 0:10:26 146 Cory Domingues (Can) Hutch's 0:10:31 147 Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:10:32 148 Joe Baum (USA) 0:10:33 149 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:13:38

Category 2 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 1:39:08 2 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:00:04 3 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 0:00:10 4 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:00:11 5 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:00:15 6 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:17 7 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:00:22 8 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:24 9 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 10 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 11 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:26 12 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:00:28 13 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:31 14 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:00:33 15 Luke Pennington (USA) 0:00:51 16 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:00:55 17 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:01:09 18 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:01:50 19 Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 0:02:04 20 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:04:23 21 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:05:19 22 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 0:05:31 23 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:05:33 24 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:05:35 25 Peter Vraniak (USA) 0:05:42 26 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:06:22 27 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:06:37 28 Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:07:20 29 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:07:29 30 Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club 0:07:46 31 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:07:55 32 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:08:28 33 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:08:35 34 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:08:47 35 Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:09:26 36 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 0:09:27 37 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:09:38 38 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 0:09:53 39 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 0:09:59 40 Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:10:05 41 Joe Baum (USA) 0:10:06 42 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:13:11

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 4 pts 2 Taylor Gunman (NZl) 3 3 Roman Van Uden (NZl) 3 4 Mike Northey (NZl) 2 5 Nic Hamilton (Can) 2 6 Quinn Keogh (USA) 2 7 Jamie Sparling (Can) 1 8 Garrett Mcleod (Can) 1