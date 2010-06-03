Schmitt snares UHC one-two
Top five dominated by 'local' team
UnitedHealthcare's Morgan Schmitt won the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic's Stage 1 Mt. Tabor Criterium in a field sprint, propelling himself into the overall race lead via time bonuses given to the winner.
Schmitt's turn in the leader's jersey for stage two will mark the first time since the second stage of last year's race that 2009 winner Paul Mach (Bissell) won't be starting a stage in yellow.
Mach, who won the prologue yesterday, finished safely in the bunch on a slippery course but came into the day leading Schmitt by just two seconds. Schmitt's 10-second bonus gives him an eight-second lead over the Bissell rider, who still sits second overall.
Schmitt's UHC teammate Marc Demaar is now third overall after finishing second on the stage.
"It was definitely a great showing for us with all the UnitedHealthcare people at the race," Schmitt said. "There's no better way to win than in front of them."
UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis directeur sportif Gord Fraser noted that the team was aggressive throughout the stage, making sure the Mach was working as much as possible.
"Mach had to do a lot of gap closing today," said Fraser. "The guys rode a great race today, and Morgan in particular was flying."
The record rainfall forecast for the stage never materialised, but weeks of damp weather had already turned the course into a slip-and-slide for the riders. The nearly 180-degree turn at the top of the 1.5-mile course bit many a rider, as did the descent that immediately followed.
UnitedHealthcare's Roman Kilun was one of the riders who fell hard, along with Hagens Berman Rider Sam Johnson, who started the day in eighth place but struggled after crashing on the first corner of the first lap and then again later in the race.
"It was so, so slick," said Johnson. "I have some of the best tyres they make, and I was running 90 psi, and I was sliding my rear on the uphills all the time. My front wheel was washing out left and right. It was pretty slick."
Despite the hardships for others, Schmitt stuck with the team's plan to try and spring a breakaway, but when that didn't pan out he did a little freelance work at the finish. Teammate Chris Baldwin, who sits on fifth on GC, said the team was determined to get the win once it became obvious they weren't going to make a tour-deciding breakaway happen.
"We wanted to try and spring a breakaway and kind of put the other GC contenders in the rearview mirror," said Baldwin. "But the conditions really weren't conducive to that. It was just too dangerous. Everything kept coming back together."
With the first plan out of the picture, the team set to work on getting the day's win.
"We tried to put a lead out together in the end," continued Baldwin. "That didn't work. So we tried to freelance with those guys, and plan C finally worked. It was just a real thrill to have Morgan pull off the win, and more exciting with United Healthcare here watching and sponsoring the stage. Morgan's parents are here, too, so it's pretty special."
Schmitt went into the final laps thinking he would help line up teammate Eric Barlevav for the stage win in a field sprint, but after setting up in the train behind Demaar, they found themselves swamped by a Yahoo! team determined to get the win for Ryan Parnes, who started the day third overall just five seconds down. Schmitt dug in his heels and followed Demaar's lead up the final power climb before the finish.
"The last time up the main climb, I attacked a bit and got a gap on the field and that kind of woke up the field to chase down McCarty," explained Schmitt. "I knew I was going to get caught so I eased up and slotted in behind Marc in fifth wheel. With 150 metres to go, I squeaked by on the left side and we held it to the line.
"Luckily he let me in because Yahoo! kind of died out 150 metres and things came back fast. I just kept the power on and felt good to the line."
Schmitt and his UHC team will now get to defend the jersey at the stage three Mt. Adams Road Race. Crews just cleared the route of snow this week for the two-lap, 108-mile trek that features two significant climbs per loop but offers a 10-mile downhill run to the finish that could give sprinters a chance.
The six-man UHC squad will have to keep an eye on Team Type 1's Michael Creed, who is riding solo at the race, Bissell's three-rider squad and a host of top amateur teams, including Yahoo!, which has Parnes sitting fourth.
"I think our team is strong enough to defend the jersey, but the Friday time trial will be tough," added Schmitt. "Paul [Mach] is good against the clock. But we'll see how it goes tomorrow. Marc's only a few seconds back, Chris [Baldwin] is only a few seconds back, so we have a lot of cards to play."
The Mt. Adams Road race also marks stage one for the Pro/Am women's Mt. Hood Cycling Classic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|1:31:38
|2
|Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|3
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|4
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|5
|Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|6
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|7
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|8
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|10
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|11
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|12
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|13
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|14
|Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|15
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|16
|Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|17
|Luke Pennington (USA)
|18
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|19
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck
|20
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|21
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|22
|James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion
|23
|Taylor Kneuven (USA)
|24
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|25
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|27
|Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck
|28
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|29
|David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|30
|Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
|31
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|32
|David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|34
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|35
|Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
|36
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
|37
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|38
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
|39
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|40
|Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|41
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|42
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|43
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|44
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|45
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|46
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|47
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|48
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|49
|David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|50
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|51
|Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|52
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|53
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|54
|Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|55
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|56
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|57
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|58
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|59
|Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
|60
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|61
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|62
|Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|63
|Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|64
|Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|65
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|66
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|67
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|68
|Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|69
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|70
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|71
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|72
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|73
|Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|74
|Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|75
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
|76
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|77
|Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|78
|Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy
|79
|Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
|80
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|81
|Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|82
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|83
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
|84
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|85
|Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|86
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|87
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|88
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|89
|Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|90
|Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
|91
|Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
|92
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|93
|Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|94
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
|95
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|96
|Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|97
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|98
|Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|99
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|100
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|101
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|102
|Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
|103
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
|104
|Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:30
|105
|Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:34
|106
|Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:01:07
|107
|Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|0:01:57
|108
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|109
|Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
|0:03:23
|110
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:04:49
|111
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:05
|112
|Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|113
|Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition
|114
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|115
|Peter Vraniak (USA)
|116
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|117
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|118
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|119
|Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|120
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com
|121
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|122
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:05:43
|123
|Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:05:56
|124
|Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
|0:06:06
|125
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:06:32
|126
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:52
|127
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:07:02
|128
|Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:07:12
|129
|Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
|0:07:38
|130
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|131
|Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|132
|Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club
|133
|Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters
|134
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|135
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|136
|Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
|137
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:08:01
|138
|Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:08:19
|139
|Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
|0:08:57
|140
|Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:09:09
|141
|Cory Domingues (Can) Hutch's
|142
|Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
|143
|Shane Buysse (USA)
|0:09:19
|144
|Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop
|145
|John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing
|146
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|147
|Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos
|148
|Joe Baum (USA)
|149
|Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
|0:13:05
|DNF
|Travis Sherman (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|DNF
|Ken Gallardo (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro
|DNF
|Ethan Stehley (USA) SLOCUM/Rebound
|DNF
|Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand
|DNF
|William O'Donnell (USA) Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|4:34:54
|2
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|3
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|4
|Trek Red Truck
|5
|Team Rio Grande
|6
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|7
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|8
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|9
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|10
|Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|11
|RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|12
|Team Exergy
|13
|Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|14
|Cole Sport
|0:04:49
|15
|Cyclemeisters
|0:23:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|1:38:41
|2
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:12
|4
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:15
|6
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|7
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:16
|8
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|10
|Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|11
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|0:00:21
|12
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:00:22
|13
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|14
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:23
|15
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|16
|Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:26
|17
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|18
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|20
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|21
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|22
|Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|23
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's
|0:00:28
|24
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|25
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
|26
|Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|27
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|28
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|0:00:30
|29
|Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
|30
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:31
|31
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|32
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|33
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
|34
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|35
|David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|36
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:32
|37
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|38
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|39
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|40
|Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
|41
|Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|42
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:00:33
|43
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|44
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:34
|45
|James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion
|46
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|47
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|48
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:35
|49
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|50
|Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:36
|51
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|52
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|53
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:37
|54
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|55
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
|56
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|0:00:38
|57
|Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|58
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
|60
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|61
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:39
|62
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:40
|63
|Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
|0:00:42
|64
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|65
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|66
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:44
|67
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|68
|Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|69
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|70
|David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|71
|Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:47
|72
|David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|0:00:48
|73
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|74
|Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:49
|75
|Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
|76
|Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|77
|Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:51
|78
|Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
|79
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
|80
|Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|81
|Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|82
|Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:52
|83
|Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|84
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|85
|Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:53
|86
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|87
|Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|88
|Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:55
|89
|Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:00:57
|90
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:58
|91
|Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|92
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|93
|Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:01:00
|94
|Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:02
|95
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|96
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:01:03
|97
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:01:05
|98
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:01:09
|99
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:01:18
|100
|Luke Pennington (USA)
|101
|Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|0:01:22
|102
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
|0:01:34
|103
|Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck
|104
|Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:01:36
|105
|Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:01:39
|106
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:01:57
|107
|Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:02:17
|108
|Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|0:02:31
|109
|Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
|0:04:50
|110
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:05:44
|111
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com
|0:05:46
|112
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:48
|113
|Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:05:50
|114
|Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition
|0:05:58
|115
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|116
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:06:00
|117
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:06:01
|118
|Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:06:02
|119
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:06:08
|120
|Peter Vraniak (USA)
|0:06:09
|121
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:06:47
|122
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:06:49
|123
|Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:06:53
|124
|Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
|0:07:04
|125
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:07:47
|126
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:07:51
|127
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:07:56
|128
|Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:07:57
|129
|Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club
|0:08:13
|130
|Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:08:22
|131
|Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
|132
|Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:08:26
|133
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:08:44
|134
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:08:46
|135
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:08:51
|136
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:08:55
|137
|Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:09:02
|138
|Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:09:14
|139
|Shane Buysse (USA)
|0:09:48
|140
|Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:09:53
|141
|Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
|0:09:54
|142
|Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:10:05
|143
|Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos
|0:10:15
|144
|John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing
|0:10:20
|145
|Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop
|0:10:26
|146
|Cory Domingues (Can) Hutch's
|0:10:31
|147
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:10:32
|148
|Joe Baum (USA)
|0:10:33
|149
|Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
|0:13:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|1:39:08
|2
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
|0:00:10
|4
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|0:00:11
|5
|Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
|0:00:15
|6
|Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:17
|7
|Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:22
|8
|Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:24
|9
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
|10
|Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|11
|Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:26
|12
|Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:28
|13
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:31
|14
|Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:00:33
|15
|Luke Pennington (USA)
|0:00:51
|16
|Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|0:00:55
|17
|Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:01:09
|18
|Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:01:50
|19
|Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|0:02:04
|20
|Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
|0:04:23
|21
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com
|0:05:19
|22
|Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition
|0:05:31
|23
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:05:33
|24
|Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:05:35
|25
|Peter Vraniak (USA)
|0:05:42
|26
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:06:22
|27
|Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
|0:06:37
|28
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:07:20
|29
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:07:29
|30
|Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club
|0:07:46
|31
|Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:07:55
|32
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:08:28
|33
|Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:08:35
|34
|Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:08:47
|35
|Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:09:26
|36
|Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
|0:09:27
|37
|Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:09:38
|38
|John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing
|0:09:53
|39
|Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop
|0:09:59
|40
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:10:05
|41
|Joe Baum (USA)
|0:10:06
|42
|Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
|0:13:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Kneuven (USA)
|4
|pts
|2
|Taylor Gunman (NZl)
|3
|3
|Roman Van Uden (NZl)
|3
|4
|Mike Northey (NZl)
|2
|5
|Nic Hamilton (Can)
|2
|6
|Quinn Keogh (USA)
|2
|7
|Jamie Sparling (Can)
|1
|8
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|4:34:54
|2
|Total Restoration Cycling Team
|3
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|4
|Trek Red Truck
|5
|Team Rio Grande
|6
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|7
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|8
|TEAM H&R BLOCK
|9
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|10
|Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|11
|RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|12
|Team Exergy
|13
|Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|14
|Cole Sport
|0:04:49
|15
|Cyclemeisters
|0:23:35
