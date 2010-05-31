Trending

Mt Hood Cycling Classic past winners

From 2005-2009

Elite men
2009Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
2008Rory Sutherland (Aus) Health Net/Maxxis
2007Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Health Net
2006Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Health Net
2005Svein Tuft (Can) Symmetrics

Elite women
2009Edwige Pitel (Fra) Sorella Forte
2008Julie Beveridge (Can) Aaron's Professional Women's Cycling Team
2007Leah Goldstein (Can) Symmetrics
2006Leah Goldstein (Isr) Symmetrics Cycling
2005Leah Goldstein (Can) Trek/Red Truck Beer Racing Team

