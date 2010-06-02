Image 1 of 12 Bissell's Paul Mach won the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic Prologue in wet conditions. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 2 of 12 UnitedHealthcare's Morgan Schmitt finished second. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 3 of 12 The rain kept building throughout the evening. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 4 of 12 The pro men's podium (l-r): Morgan Schmitt, Paul Mach and Ryan Parnes. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 5 of 12 Like most prologues, this one was short but painful. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 6 of 12 A Rubicon-Orbea rider rolls onto the course. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 7 of 12 Last year's prologue winner Mike Olheiser had to settle for eleventh. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 8 of 12 Marc Demaar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) covers up quickly after his run around the track. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 9 of 12 Portland International Raceway usually hosts auto races, but bikes took over for the prologue. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 10 of 12 UnitedHealthcare's Chris Baldwin, second overall last year, makes his way through the rain. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 11 of 12 A Yahoo! rider leaves the start house. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com) Image 12 of 12 UnitedHealthcare riders warm up in the pit area. (Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

Paul Mach will start stage one of the 2010 Indie Hops Mt. Hood Cycling Classic wearing the same garment he wore at the end last year's race - the yellow leader's jersey.

The Bissell Pro Cycling team rider, who recently wore the KOM jersey at the Tour of California, covered the four-mile, pancake flat prologue course in 07:11.85, just two seconds faster than runner-up Morgan Schmitt of United Healthcare. Yahoo! Cycling Team's Ryan Parnes was third, five seconds in arrears.

UHC's Chris Baldwin, second on GC in 2009, finished fifth on the day behind teammate Roman Kilun. Both Kilun and Baldwin are seven second behind Mach. Team Type 1's Michael Creed sits sixth, just one second behind the UHC pair.

Steady rain washed over the fast, wide course at Portland International Raceway as the evening wore on, but that didn't stop Schmitt from blistering over the course with a time that held throughout most of the evening before Mach, the last rider on the course, managed to eclipse his old teammate's mark.

"I was a little surprised," Mach said of his performance. "I didn't know how the legs would feel after [the Tour of] California. Either you're still tired or you're bouncing back up and getting the good training bonus. But it turned out good. I'm happy to be in yellow."

UHC's Schmitt, who rode with Mach last year in the Bissell squad, said the wet conditions made caution the order of the day with five more stages remaining.

"It was wet and slick," he said. "I didn't want to take too many chances out there because there's a lot of racing left. But I certainly wanted to keep the pressure on the pedals and stay upright. It was kind of a gamble out there in some of those turns."

Schmitt will get another run at Mach's jersey Wednesday at the UnitedHealthcare Mt. Tabor criterium on a course that features 150 feet of climbing per 1.5-mile lap. The race is scheduled for 90 minutes, but organisers and officials may shorten the event if a forecast deluge of record Oregon rainfall materialises.

"I'm sure Gord (Fraser) will come up with a pretty good plan," said Schmitt. "We'd definitely like to be in the jersey or at least win the stage tomorrow because it's important to our sponsor."

Schmitt experienced the Mt. Tabor course in 2008, when he and his teammates rode at the front nearly the entire race defending Ben Jaques-Maynes' leader's jersey, which he ultimately lost because of time bonuses handed out to the stage winner.

This year Schmitt will be able to leave the defending to Bissell and Mach, who says they're ready to take on the challenge despite UHC's superior numbers.

"If it's raining, we'll be near the front," Mach said. "That should be to our advantage. But we'll have to see what the other teams decide to do. We're just gonna race our bikes."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:12 2 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:01 3 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:06 5 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:07 6 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:08 7 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 0:00:08 8 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:09 9 Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:10 10 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:11 11 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:00:13 12 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:00:13 13 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:14 14 Ben Chaddock (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:15 15 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:16 16 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:18 17 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:18 18 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:18 20 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 21 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:19 22 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:19 23 Taylor Kneuven (USA) 0:00:19 24 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:20 25 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 26 William O'Donnell (USA) Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital 0:00:20 27 Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable/CRCA 0:00:20 28 Shane Buysse (USA) 0:00:20 29 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 30 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:21 31 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 0:00:22 32 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:22 33 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:22 34 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:23 35 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:00:23 36 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:00:23 37 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:00:23 38 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:23 39 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:24 40 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 41 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:24 42 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 43 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 44 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:00:24 45 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:00:24 46 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:25 47 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:26 48 James Williamson (USA) Bike Religion 49 Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 0:00:26 50 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:26 51 Roman Van Uden (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:26 52 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:26 53 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:26 54 Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club 0:00:27 55 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:27 56 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:28 57 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:28 58 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:29 59 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:29 60 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 0:00:29 61 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:00:30 62 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:30 63 Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team 64 Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:00:30 65 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:30 66 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:00:30 67 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:32 68 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:00:33 69 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:00:33 70 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:35 71 Marsh Cooper (USA) 0:00:35 72 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:00:35 73 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:00:35 74 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:35 75 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:00:35 76 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:36 77 Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:36 78 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:00:36 79 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 80 Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:36 81 Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus Racing 0:00:36 82 Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:00:37 83 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 84 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:37 85 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:38 86 Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:00:39 87 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:00:39 88 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 89 Sebastian Salas UCI TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:00:40 90 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:00:41 91 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:41 92 Ken Gallardo (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro 0:00:42 93 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:42 94 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 0:00:42 95 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:00:43 96 Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution 97 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:43 98 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:00:43 99 Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 100 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 101 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:44 102 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:44 103 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 0:00:45 104 Brendan Treacy (USA) 0:00:45 105 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:45 106 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:00:47 107 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 108 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:47 109 Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos 0:00:48 110 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:00:48 111 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean/Kona 0:00:48 112 Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:00:48 113 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:49 114 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 0:00:49 115 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:00:49 116 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:00:49 117 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:00:50 118 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:50 119 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:00:52 120 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 0:00:53 121 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:00:54 122 Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:54 123 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:54 124 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:00:55 125 Peter Vraniak (USA) 0:00:56 126 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:56 127 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:56 128 Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand 0:00:56 129 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:00:57 130 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:58 131 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 0:00:58 132 Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:00:59 133 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:01:00 134 Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:01:01 135 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:01:02 136 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:01:03 137 Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:01:04 138 Ethan Stehley (USA) SLOCUM/Rebound 0:01:04 139 Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:05 140 Joe Baum (USA) 0:01:05 141 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:01:09 142 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:01:10 143 Luke Pennington (USA) 0:01:10 144 Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:01:11 145 Cory Domingues (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:01:13 146 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 147 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:01:16 148 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:01:18 149 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:01:25 150 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:01:26 151 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:01:36 152 Travis Sherman (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:01:45 153 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:01:48