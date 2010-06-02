Trending

Mach makes prologue his own

Schmitt pips Parnes to second spot

Bissell's Paul Mach won the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic Prologue in wet conditions.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
UnitedHealthcare's Morgan Schmitt finished second.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
The rain kept building throughout the evening.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
The pro men's podium (l-r): Morgan Schmitt, Paul Mach and Ryan Parnes.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Like most prologues, this one was short but painful.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
A Rubicon-Orbea rider rolls onto the course.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Last year's prologue winner Mike Olheiser had to settle for eleventh.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Marc Demaar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) covers up quickly after his run around the track.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Portland International Raceway usually hosts auto races, but bikes took over for the prologue.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
UnitedHealthcare's Chris Baldwin, second overall last year, makes his way through the rain.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
A Yahoo! rider leaves the start house.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
UnitedHealthcare riders warm up in the pit area.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

Paul Mach will start stage one of the 2010 Indie Hops Mt. Hood Cycling Classic wearing the same garment he wore at the end last year's race - the yellow leader's jersey.

The Bissell Pro Cycling team rider, who recently wore the KOM jersey at the Tour of California, covered the four-mile, pancake flat prologue course in 07:11.85, just two seconds faster than runner-up Morgan Schmitt of United Healthcare. Yahoo! Cycling Team's Ryan Parnes was third, five seconds in arrears.

UHC's Chris Baldwin, second on GC in 2009, finished fifth on the day behind teammate Roman Kilun. Both Kilun and Baldwin are seven second behind Mach. Team Type 1's Michael Creed sits sixth, just one second behind the UHC pair.

Steady rain washed over the fast, wide course at Portland International Raceway as the evening wore on, but that didn't stop Schmitt from blistering over the course with a time that held throughout most of the evening before Mach, the last rider on the course, managed to eclipse his old teammate's mark.

"I was a little surprised," Mach said of his performance. "I didn't know how the legs would feel after [the Tour of] California. Either you're still tired or you're bouncing back up and getting the good training bonus. But it turned out good. I'm happy to be in yellow."

UHC's Schmitt, who rode with Mach last year in the Bissell squad, said the wet conditions made caution the order of the day with five more stages remaining.

"It was wet and slick," he said. "I didn't want to take too many chances out there because there's a lot of racing left. But I certainly wanted to keep the pressure on the pedals and stay upright. It was kind of a gamble out there in some of those turns."

Schmitt will get another run at Mach's jersey Wednesday at the UnitedHealthcare Mt. Tabor criterium on a course that features 150 feet of climbing per 1.5-mile lap. The race is scheduled for 90 minutes, but organisers and officials may shorten the event if a forecast deluge of record Oregon rainfall materialises.

"I'm sure Gord (Fraser) will come up with a pretty good plan," said Schmitt. "We'd definitely like to be in the jersey or at least win the stage tomorrow because it's important to our sponsor."

Schmitt experienced the Mt. Tabor course in 2008, when he and his teammates rode at the front nearly the entire race defending Ben Jaques-Maynes' leader's jersey, which he ultimately lost because of time bonuses handed out to the stage winner.

This year Schmitt will be able to leave the defending to Bissell and Mach, who says they're ready to take on the challenge despite UHC's superior numbers.

"If it's raining, we'll be near the front," Mach said. "That should be to our advantage. But we'll have to see what the other teams decide to do. We're just gonna race our bikes."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:12
2Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:01
3Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:05
4Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:06
5Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:07
6Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:00:08
7Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team0:00:08
8Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:09
9Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:10
10Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:11
11Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:00:13
12Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:00:13
13Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:14
14Ben Chaddock (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:15
15Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:16
16Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:18
17Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:18
18Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
19Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:18
20Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
21Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:19
22Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:19
23Taylor Kneuven (USA)0:00:19
24Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:20
25Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
26William O'Donnell (USA) Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital0:00:20
27Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable/CRCA0:00:20
28Shane Buysse (USA)0:00:20
29Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
30Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:21
31Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth0:00:22
32Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:22
33Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:00:22
34Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:23
35Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:00:23
36Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:00:23
37David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:00:23
38Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:23
39Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:24
40Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
41Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:24
42Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
43Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
44Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:00:24
45Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:00:24
46Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:25
47Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:00:26
48James Williamson (USA) Bike Religion
49Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.0:00:26
50Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:26
51Roman Van Uden (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:26
52Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:26
53Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:26
54Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club0:00:27
55Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:27
56Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:28
57James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:28
58Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:29
59Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:29
60Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries0:00:29
61Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:00:30
62Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:30
63Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
64Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution0:00:30
65Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:30
66Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:00:30
67Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:32
68Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:00:33
69Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:00:33
70Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy0:00:35
71Marsh Cooper (USA)0:00:35
72Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:00:35
73Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters0:00:35
74Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:35
75Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:00:35
76Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:36
77Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:36
78Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB0:00:36
79John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
80Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:36
81Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus Racing0:00:36
82Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:00:37
83Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
84David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:37
85Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:38
86Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:00:39
87David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:00:39
88Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
89Sebastian Salas UCI TEAM H&R BLOCK0:00:40
90Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:41
91Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:41
92Ken Gallardo (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro0:00:42
93Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:42
94Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing0:00:42
95Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:00:43
96Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
97Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:43
98Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:00:43
99Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
100Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
101Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:44
102Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:44
103Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition0:00:45
104Brendan Treacy (USA)0:00:45
105Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:00:45
106Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:47
107Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters
108Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:47
109Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos0:00:48
110Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:00:48
111Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean/Kona0:00:48
112Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck0:00:48
113Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:49
114Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities0:00:49
115Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:00:49
116Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:00:49
117Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:00:50
118Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:00:50
119Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:00:52
120John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing0:00:53
121Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:00:54
122Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy0:00:54
123Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:54
124Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:55
125Peter Vraniak (USA)0:00:56
126Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:56
127Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:00:56
128Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand0:00:56
129Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:00:57
130Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:00:58
131Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop0:00:58
132Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck0:00:59
133Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:01:00
134Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck0:01:01
135Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:01:02
136Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:01:03
137Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution0:01:04
138Ethan Stehley (USA) SLOCUM/Rebound0:01:04
139Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:05
140Joe Baum (USA)0:01:05
141Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:01:09
142Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:01:10
143Luke Pennington (USA)0:01:10
144Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck0:01:11
145Cory Domingues (Can) Trek Red Truck0:01:13
146Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
147Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters0:01:16
148Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:01:18
149Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB0:01:25
150Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck0:01:26
151Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:01:36
152Travis Sherman (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:01:45
153Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:01:48

