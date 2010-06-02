Mach makes prologue his own
Schmitt pips Parnes to second spot
Paul Mach will start stage one of the 2010 Indie Hops Mt. Hood Cycling Classic wearing the same garment he wore at the end last year's race - the yellow leader's jersey.
The Bissell Pro Cycling team rider, who recently wore the KOM jersey at the Tour of California, covered the four-mile, pancake flat prologue course in 07:11.85, just two seconds faster than runner-up Morgan Schmitt of United Healthcare. Yahoo! Cycling Team's Ryan Parnes was third, five seconds in arrears.
UHC's Chris Baldwin, second on GC in 2009, finished fifth on the day behind teammate Roman Kilun. Both Kilun and Baldwin are seven second behind Mach. Team Type 1's Michael Creed sits sixth, just one second behind the UHC pair.
Steady rain washed over the fast, wide course at Portland International Raceway as the evening wore on, but that didn't stop Schmitt from blistering over the course with a time that held throughout most of the evening before Mach, the last rider on the course, managed to eclipse his old teammate's mark.
"I was a little surprised," Mach said of his performance. "I didn't know how the legs would feel after [the Tour of] California. Either you're still tired or you're bouncing back up and getting the good training bonus. But it turned out good. I'm happy to be in yellow."
UHC's Schmitt, who rode with Mach last year in the Bissell squad, said the wet conditions made caution the order of the day with five more stages remaining.
"It was wet and slick," he said. "I didn't want to take too many chances out there because there's a lot of racing left. But I certainly wanted to keep the pressure on the pedals and stay upright. It was kind of a gamble out there in some of those turns."
Schmitt will get another run at Mach's jersey Wednesday at the UnitedHealthcare Mt. Tabor criterium on a course that features 150 feet of climbing per 1.5-mile lap. The race is scheduled for 90 minutes, but organisers and officials may shorten the event if a forecast deluge of record Oregon rainfall materialises.
"I'm sure Gord (Fraser) will come up with a pretty good plan," said Schmitt. "We'd definitely like to be in the jersey or at least win the stage tomorrow because it's important to our sponsor."
Schmitt experienced the Mt. Tabor course in 2008, when he and his teammates rode at the front nearly the entire race defending Ben Jaques-Maynes' leader's jersey, which he ultimately lost because of time bonuses handed out to the stage winner.
This year Schmitt will be able to leave the defending to Bissell and Mach, who says they're ready to take on the challenge despite UHC's superior numbers.
"If it's raining, we'll be near the front," Mach said. "That should be to our advantage. But we'll have to see what the other teams decide to do. We're just gonna race our bikes."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:07:12
|2
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:01
|3
|Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:06
|5
|Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:07
|6
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:08
|7
|Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:09
|9
|Marc Demaar (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:10
|10
|Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|11
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|0:00:13
|12
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart
|0:00:13
|13
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:14
|14
|Ben Chaddock (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:15
|15
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|16
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:18
|17
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|18
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|20
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|21
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|22
|Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:19
|23
|Taylor Kneuven (USA)
|0:00:19
|24
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:20
|25
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck
|26
|William O'Donnell (USA) Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital
|0:00:20
|27
|Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable/CRCA
|0:00:20
|28
|Shane Buysse (USA)
|0:00:20
|29
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|30
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:21
|31
|Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:00:22
|32
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:22
|33
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:22
|34
|Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:23
|35
|Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing
|0:00:23
|36
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|0:00:23
|37
|David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:00:23
|38
|Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:23
|39
|Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:24
|40
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|41
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:24
|42
|Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports
|43
|Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|44
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:00:24
|45
|Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic
|0:00:24
|46
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:25
|47
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:26
|48
|James Williamson (USA) Bike Religion
|49
|Ben Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|0:00:26
|50
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:26
|51
|Roman Van Uden (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:26
|52
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:26
|53
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:26
|54
|Frank Marrs (USA) Davis Bike Club
|0:00:27
|55
|Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:27
|56
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:28
|57
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:28
|58
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:29
|59
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|60
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries
|0:00:29
|61
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|0:00:30
|62
|Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|63
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:00:30
|65
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:30
|66
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:00:30
|67
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:32
|68
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com
|0:00:33
|69
|Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike
|0:00:33
|70
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:35
|71
|Marsh Cooper (USA)
|0:00:35
|72
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|73
|Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:00:35
|74
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:35
|75
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:00:35
|76
|Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:36
|77
|Marcel Delisser (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:36
|78
|Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB
|0:00:36
|79
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|80
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:36
|81
|Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus Racing
|0:00:36
|82
|Gardie Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:00:37
|83
|Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|84
|David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|85
|Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:38
|86
|Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
|0:00:39
|87
|David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|0:00:39
|88
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|89
|Sebastian Salas UCI TEAM H&R BLOCK
|0:00:40
|90
|Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:41
|91
|Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|92
|Ken Gallardo (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro
|0:00:42
|93
|Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:42
|94
|Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing
|0:00:42
|95
|Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition
|0:00:43
|96
|Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|97
|Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:43
|98
|Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
|0:00:43
|99
|Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|100
|Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
|101
|Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:44
|102
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:44
|103
|Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition
|0:00:45
|104
|Brendan Treacy (USA)
|0:00:45
|105
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:45
|106
|Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:47
|107
|Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters
|108
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:47
|109
|Chris Turner (USA) Los Gatos
|0:00:48
|110
|Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:00:48
|111
|Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean/Kona
|0:00:48
|112
|Nathan Macdonald (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:00:48
|113
|Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:49
|114
|Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities
|0:00:49
|115
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling
|0:00:49
|116
|Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA
|0:00:49
|117
|Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:00:50
|118
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:50
|119
|Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:00:52
|120
|John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing
|0:00:53
|121
|Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:00:54
|122
|Austin Arguello (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:54
|123
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:54
|124
|Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:55
|125
|Peter Vraniak (USA)
|0:00:56
|126
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:56
|127
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion
|0:00:56
|128
|Shawn Daly (USA) Southwest Hand
|0:00:56
|129
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:00:57
|130
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:58
|131
|Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop
|0:00:58
|132
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:00:59
|133
|Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
|0:01:00
|134
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:01:01
|135
|Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:01:02
|136
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:01:03
|137
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:01:04
|138
|Ethan Stehley (USA) SLOCUM/Rebound
|0:01:04
|139
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:05
|140
|Joe Baum (USA)
|0:01:05
|141
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club
|0:01:09
|142
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:01:10
|143
|Luke Pennington (USA)
|0:01:10
|144
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:01:11
|145
|Cory Domingues (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:01:13
|146
|Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|147
|Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:01:16
|148
|Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite
|0:01:18
|149
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB
|0:01:25
|150
|Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck
|0:01:26
|151
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper
|0:01:36
|152
|Travis Sherman (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar
|0:01:45
|153
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:01:48
