Andrew Fellows

(Image credit: Mark Watson)
Andy Blair

(Image credit: Mark Watson)
Racers travel around Lake Eucumbene at Buckenderra Resort

(Image credit: Mark Watson)
Crossing one of three rivers during the final stage of the Mountains to Beach race

(Image credit: Mark Watson)
Going through the Wadbillga National Park

(Image credit: Mark Watson)
Jason English on the stage from Cooma to Bermagui

(Image credit: Mark Watson)
Men's overall podium: Andrew Fellows - 3rd, Jason English - 1st, Andy Blair - 2nd

(Image credit: Mark Watson)
On the road from Cooma to Bermagui

(Image credit: Mark Watson)
Women's overall podium: Belinda Porter - 2nd, Megan Dimozantos - 1st, Clare Lonergan - 3rd

(Image credit: Mark Watson)

The high tides weren't the only thing riders had to contend with on the final day of the Mountains To Beach.

Recent rains in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Shires saw the Surf Safari stage become a contest of wills rider versus nature. The rains, while welcome to all locals, meant that every lake crossing on the 49km stage from Bermagui to Narooma was a wet one. This combined with a high tide, saw many competitors wading chest deep with bikes held aloft. One or two $7,000 bikes endured a full dunking in the salt.

The crossings combined with soft sand beaches and lush grass paddocks made it a real challenge for some of the remaining 135 competitors. A stiff northeast headwind slowed progress too. No such trouble for the lead riders though, with Jason English finishing in 2:07:01 with Andy Blair again coming in second, two minutes and seven seconds behind on 2:09:08. Nick Both was third, just a second behind Blair on 2:09:09

The win provides English with his second Mountains To Beach title. His total time for the 385km event was 11:42:21, eleven and half minutes ahead of Blair, second overall in 11:53:49. Third place went to Andrew Fellows on 12:04:32, 10 minutes further back.

Blair said after the race that although disappointed he didn't win, he'd be back next year to try again. "The race provides so much variety of mountain biking and scenery; it truly is the most challenging of journeys and after two years and two second places I want to be capture top spot!" he said.

In the women's category, Megan Dimozantos from New Zealand found the terrain difficult but enjoyable and this was borne out in her three minute win over Belinda Porter. Dimozantos' total time was 2:57:33, with Porter coming in at 3:00:52. Clare Lonergan came in third, almost 15 minutes later on 3:15:42.

Almost half an hour separated Dimozantos and Porter in the overall category, with the former completing the race in 15:48:47 and Porter finishing in 16:18:24. Lonergan came third on 17:03:47, 45 minutes after Porter.

Full Results

Solo men 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason  English2:07:01
3Andy  Blair2:09:08
4Nick  Both2:09:09
5Brad  Morton2:13:23
6Andrew  Fellows2:13:38
7Nicolas  Menager2:13:39
8Dennis  Van  Mill2:21:46
9Tremaine  Dickenson2:29:34
10Tim  Curry2:30:24
11Adrian  Keough2:32:59
12Greg  Porter2:35:16
13Aaron  Wood2:37:24
14Craig  Armour2:42:34
15Scott  Pomroy2:42:48
16Mark  Shephard2:43:16
17Ian  Heddle2:43:22
18David Evenden2:46:11
19Grantley  Butterfield2:46:18
20Steven  Timbrell2:48:03
21Ron  Whitehead2:49:21
22Matthew  Norton2:49:44
23Michael  Leung2:54:26
24David  Reid2:55:58
2David  Smyth0:02:00
25Paul  Rutten0:02:12
26Anthony  Breen0:07:04
27Chris  Ryder0:14:10
28Adam  Mcgrath0:15:37
29Lloyd  Newell0:16:19
30Kieran  Macdonell0:19:21
31Stuart  Bouveng0:21:51
32Mark  Caulfield0:24:24
33Richard  Rooimans0:28:55
34Jason  Mcavoy0:34:34
35Rob  Parbery0:37:13
36Adam  Wallace0:39:24
37Chris  Wilson0:48:23
38James  Fraser1:13:23
39Dave  Jackson1:17:28
40Conor  Smyth1:17:29
41Adam  Roberts1:20:04
42Matthew  Barr1:28:46
43Andrew  Thompson1:52:36
44Jason  Rutkowski1:55:45
DNSAndrew  Myers

Solo women 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos2:57:33
2Belinda  Porter0:03:19
3Clare  Lonergan0:18:09
4Amanda  Sanderson0:25:02
5Susan  Birtles0:38:28
6Karen  Field0:46:27
7Alisha  Houghton1:01:29
8Belinda  Ingram1:10:26
9Emily  Garland1:14:15
10Poppy  Moore1:29:55
11Cherie  Rusbatch1:47:59

Solo men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard  Peil2:32:51
2Garry  James0:00:03
3Peter  Salisnew0:13:14
4Peter  Hinds0:14:28
5Peter  Cheesman0:14:48
6Luke  O'Brien0:15:13
7David  Cottee0:16:17
8Trent  Moore0:16:33
9Keith  Hannan0:17:20
10Bill  Thomson0:18:34
11Richard  Davis0:21:55
12Ian  Andrews0:23:58
13Scott  Taylor0:36:27
14Simon  Thompson0:39:54
15Damian  Tice0:40:51
16David  Jackson0:41:50
17Ray  Giddins0:42:30
18Dean  Heke0:45:13
19Tony  Frazer0:45:50
20Rob  Sudmeyer0:47:28
21Bill  Taylor0:48:36
22Spencer  Pither0:49:44
23Richard  Searle0:51:20
24Mike  Ford0:51:32
25Liam  Doherty
26Ken  Glasco0:51:45
27Gerard  Knapp0:56:45
28Nick  Marlin0:56:52
29Greg  Hatton1:01:10
30Mike  Aylott1:05:52
31Andrew  Mierisch1:19:40
32David  Mcfeeter1:20:55
33John  Fredericks1:20:58
34Simon  O'Brien1:23:58
35Stephen  Cousins1:57:24
36Matthew  Munn2:09:45
37Greg  Seaegg2:21:01

Solo men supermasters 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington2:49:31
2Greg  Howarth0:42:15
3Menno  Zwerwer0:49:41
4Richard  Poyner0:50:45
5Phil  Mathewson1:01:12
6Phil  Ryan1:07:31
7Steve  Pulley1:42:49
8John  Reeves1:52:28
9Peter  Jackson1:52:38
10Richard  Pinker2:07:14
11Bob  Horne2:10:28

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall4:45:15
2Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski0:13:49
3Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt0:41:47
4Peter Clayton & Robert Booker0:46:49
5Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall1:02:35
6Mark Herdman & Peter Naude1:16:11
7Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck1:22:24
8Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham1:29:15
9Martin Keir & David Keir2:12:16
10Ashley Staude & Tim Staude2:51:24
DNFDavid Cunningham & Chris Dunton

Duo masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Pullen & Kim Mcfadden6:28:16
2Ian Richman & Marea England0:54:01
3Helen Jeffs & Shane OBrien1:16:06
4Stephen Brady & Ciara O'Sullivan1:46:51
5Hilary Smith & Ken Boer1:46:57

Solo men 18-39 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason  English11:42:21
2Andy  Blair0:11:28
3Andrew  Fellows0:22:11
4Brad  Morton0:29:49
5Nicolas  Menager0:34:56
6Dennis  Van  Mill1:14:26
7Nick  Both1:22:12
8Tremaine  Dickenson2:02:01
9Tim  Curry2:11:14
10Greg  Porter2:23:35
11Adrian  Keough2:46:13
12Ian  Heddle2:48:10
13Aaron  Wood2:51:51
14Craig  Armour2:54:17
15Mark  Shephard3:03:49
16Steven  Timbrell3:04:49
17Scott  Pomroy3:27:32
18Jason  Mcavoy3:36:50
19Anthony  Breen4:16:07
20David Evenden4:18:34
21Ron  Whitehead4:24:10
22Matthew  Norton4:37:22
23Lloyd  Newell4:37:57
24Michael  Leung4:43:35
25David  Reid4:44:05
26Paul  Rutten5:13:07
27Kieran  Macdonell5:16:15
28Grantley  Butterfield5:33:32
29Adam  Mcgrath5:57:58
30Mark  Caulfield5:58:14
31Richard  Rooimans6:09:33
32David  Smyth6:12:23
33Chris  Ryder6:17:12
34Adam  Wallace6:52:25
35Stuart  Bouveng6:58:26
36Jason  Rutkowski9:11:19
37James  Fraser10:33:54
38Adam  Roberts10:43:50
39Dave  Jackson11:18:28
40Matthew  Barr12:04:36
41Conor  Smyth12:09:24

Solo women 18-39 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos15:48:47
2Belinda  Porter0:29:37
3Clare  Lonergan1:15:00
4Amanda  Sanderson2:23:25
5Susan  Birtles3:20:31
6Alisha  Houghton4:57:44
7Karen  Field5:33:58
8Emily  Garland5:50:24
9Belinda  Ingram6:36:16
10Poppy  Moore7:03:34
11Cherie  Rusbatch7:40:20

Solo men 40-49 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry  James13:31:31
2Richard  Peil0:20:57
3Peter  Cheesman1:38:50
4David  Cottee1:46:12
5Peter  Hinds1:49:37
6Luke  O'Brien1:50:48
7Richard  Davis2:11:57
8Keith  Hannan2:16:59
9Peter  Salisnew2:22:48
10Trent  Moore2:24:52
11Ray  Giddins2:25:11
12Bill  Thomson2:38:32
13Ian  Andrews2:47:45
14Simon  Thompson4:01:05
15Tony  Frazer4:02:30
16Spencer  Pither4:21:40
17Bill  Taylor4:22:18
18Mike  Ford4:36:46
19Gerard  Knapp4:39:55
20Ken  Glasco4:40:04
21Scott  Taylor4:44:27
22Richard  Searle4:45:30
23Damian  Tice4:48:48
24Rob  Sudmeyer4:51:38
25Nick  Marlin5:09:15
26David  Jackson5:15:30
27Dean  Heke5:31:20
28Greg  Hatton6:01:04
29Andrew  Mierisch6:08:12
30Simon  O'Brien6:24:02
31Liam  Doherty7:11:28
32Mike  Aylott7:38:49
33David  Mcfeeter7:47:35
34John  Fredericks7:59:18
35Stephen  Cousins8:41:42
36Matthew  Munn9:54:00

Solo men supermasters 50+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington15:09:59
2Menno  Zwerwer3:48:56
3Phil  Mathewson4:39:32
4Greg  Howarth4:57:50
5Richard  Poyner5:18:21
6John  Reeves7:19:46
7Phil  Ryan7:56:09
8Steve  Pulley9:38:59
9Peter  Jackson10:37:49

Duo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall25:52:23
2Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski1:10:47
3Peter Clayton & Robert Booker4:12:49
4Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt4:51:49
5Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall6:11:26
6Mark Herdman & Peter Naude7:35:28
7Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck8:14:41
8Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham9:54:05
9Martin Keir & David Keir11:57:13
10Ashley Staude & Tim Staude14:55:44

Duo masters final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Pullen & Kim Mcfadden34:16:20
2Ian Richman & Marea England4:18:42
3Helen Jeffs & Shane OBrien5:33:13
4Hilary Smith & Ken Boer11:22:33
5Stephen Brady & Ciara O'Sullivan11:33:40

