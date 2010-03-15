Trending

Pattes-Toumanis wins in Greece

Tahopoulos, Nikolaou complete podium places

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)1:02:59
2Nikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)0:02:18
3Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:03:45
4Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:03:57
5Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)0:05:38
6Ioan Misailidis (Gre)0:07:12
7Alexandros Iordanidis (Gre)0:07:45
8Petros Tirologos (Gre)0:08:31
9Ioannis Skordas (Gre)0:09:57
10Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre)0:10:41
11Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)0:15:53
12Ilias Lymperis (Gre)0:21:59
13Christos Vamvatiras-Nakos (Gre)0:23:53
14Ioannis Psichogios (Gre)0:31:20
15Alexandros Kazantzidis (Gre)0:38:18
16Konstantinos Giannikis (Gre)0:48:48
17Dimitrios Minaiopoulos (Gre)0:49:35
DSQGeorgios Saraidaris (Gre)
DSQKonstantinos Nikolaidis (Gre)
DSQPanagiotis Exarchopoulos (Gre)
DSQAlexios Kokovikas (Gre)
DSQPeriklis Ilias (Gre)

