Marta Cavalli wins inaugural Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenges Femmes
By Cyclingnews published
Koppenburg and Muzic complete podium
Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) won the inaugural edition of the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenges Femmes, soloing clear 2.5km from the summit of the Giant of Provence.
The Italian came home 41 seconds clear of Clara Koppenberg (Cofidis), while French champion Evita Muzic (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) took third a further eight seconds back.
The 100km race featured some 2,800m of total climbing, with the final haul up Mont Ventoux coming by way of the 24.3km-long approach from Sault. Morgane Coston (Arkéa Pro Cycling) splintered the peloton with an attack at Chalet Reynard, but she would be caught 4km from the summit, eventually placing ninth at 2:33.
Cavalli had FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope teammates Muzic and Brodie Chapman for company on the way up Mont Ventoux, and their work helped to tee up her winning effort. The Italian danced clear with 2.5km remaining and her victory was never in doubt from that point as she quickly established a winning lead.
Cavalli has enjoyed a fine 2022 campaign to date, winning Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, and placing fifth at Paris-Roubaix.
🏆 Victoire de @marta_cavalli98 !! 💥#MVDC pic.twitter.com/R7ghyMyIXjJune 14, 2022
