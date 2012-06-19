Trending

Hannah siblings win downhill in Willingen

Tracey and Mick victorious in the elite races

The downhill pros provided a crowning conclusion to the 15th Sympatex BIKE Festival Willingen. Sixteen women and 40 men rode in the final for World Cup points and substantial prize money. Siblings Tracey Hannah and Mick Hannah won the elite races.

The winner among the women was favourite Tracey Hannah from Australia, with a time of 2:11.75, ahead of several-time German downhill champion and last year's winner Antje Kramer (2:18.71).

"I am very happy about my win. The track is really superb and technically very demanding," said winner and fourth-place rider in the World Cup Tracey Hannah after the race.

Third place went to Sarah Atkin, Steffi Marth was seventh, Ines Thoma took ninth place.

Among the men, Australian Josh Button was pushed from the "hot seat" shortly before the end by Filip Polc from Slovakia. German rider Johannes Fischbach, third in the seeding run, fell a short way from the finish and was unable to play a part in the rest of the race.

The many spectators watched the race with excitement on the route and followed the last racers on the video wall in the finishing area.

The top favourite and second in the seeding run, Michael Hannah, then cranked it up in the final. In a time of 1:53.77, he blazed down the Ettelsberg, beating Filip Polc (1:55.04) and Josh Button (1:56.26).

The last starter of the day and faster rider in the seeding run, George Brannigan from New Zealand, was fourth. The best German was Guido Tschugg in eighth place.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hannah (Aus)0:01:53.77
2Filip Polc (Svk)0:00:01.27
3Joshua Button (Aus)0:00:02.49
4George Brannigan (NZl)0:00:02.67
5Nico Vink (Bel)0:00:03.43
6Florent Payet (Fra)0:00:04.69
7Fabien Cousinie (Fra)0:00:05.03
8Guido Tschugg (Ger)0:00:06.62
9Bryn Dickerson (NZl)0:00:07.24
10Christian Muller (Ger)0:00:07.28
11Mads Weidemann (Den)0:00:07.47
12Maximilian Bender (Ger)0:00:07.62
13Jacques Bouvet (Ger)0:00:08.15
14Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)0:00:08.38
15Richard Leacock (NZl)0:00:08.62
16Noah Grossman (Ger)0:00:08.91
17Nathaniel Goiny (Ger)0:00:09.62
18Josua Hein (Ger)0:00:10.65
19Mark Van Lankveld (Ned)0:00:10.98
20Leo Combee (Ned)0:00:11.15
21Dominik Mai (Ger)0:00:11.57
22Stefan Beck (Ger)0:00:11.96
23Moritz Kruse (Ger)0:00:12.19
24Birk Berghaeuser (Ger)0:00:12.59
25Ruben Torenbeek (Ned)0:00:12.66
26Janik Weber (Ger)0:00:12.87
27Marco Hermann (Ger)0:00:13.79
28Johannes Fischbach (Ger)0:00:25.67
29Benjamin Oluoch (Ger)0:00:27.28

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Hannah (Aus)0:02:11.75
2Antje Kramer (Ger)0:00:06.96
3Sarah Atkin (NZl)0:00:07.22
4Diana Marggraff (Ecu)0:00:11.93
5Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:00:18.04
6Nicole Beege (Ger)0:00:18.90
7Steffi Marth (Ger)0:00:20.04
8Karin Pasterer (Aut)0:00:22.51
9Ana Raecke (Ger)0:00:50.75

Latest on Cyclingnews