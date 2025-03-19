Milano-Torino: Isaac Del Toro powers to victory on Superga

By published

Mexican takes first one-day victory over Tulett, Johannesen

TURIN ITALY MARCH 19 Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 106th Milano Torino 2025 a 174km one day race from Rho to Torino Superga 670m on March 19 2025 in Turin Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Isaac del Toro takes a bow after winning Milano-Torino
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took the victory in Milano-Torino, the oldest Classic on the calendar, outpowering Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) in a three-up sprint on Wednesday.

Johannessen led out the finale, attacking first in the final kilometre, but Tulett quickly reeled him back in. Del Toro waited patiently in the Brit's wheel, before launching away in the final 200 metres to celebrate with a bow at the line.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

