Trending

Caruso wins Milano-Torino

Nocentini and Moreno round out top three

Image 1 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Diego Rosa (Androni)

Diego Rosa (Androni)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

Diego Rosa (Androni)

Diego Rosa (Androni)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

Julian Arredondo (Trek)

Julian Arredondo (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso celebrates on the podium at Milano-Torino

Giampaolo Caruso celebrates on the podium at Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

The 2014 Milano-Torino podium: Nocentini, Caruso and Moreno

The 2014 Milano-Torino podium: Nocentini, Caruso and Moreno
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani CSF)

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 29

The 2014 Milano-Torino podium: Nocentini, Caruso and Moreno

The 2014 Milano-Torino podium: Nocentini, Caruso and Moreno
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) wins Milano-Torino

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) wins Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Italy)

Giampaolo Caruso (Italy)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) wins Milano-Torino

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) wins Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp)

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Roman Kreuziger and Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Roman Kreuziger and Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

Julian Arredondo (Trek)

Julian Arredondo (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) wins Milano-Torino

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) wins Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) won the Milan-Turin one-day race in Italy with a late burst of speed on the uphill finish to the Superga Basilica, using his excellent end of season form to get the better of fellow Italian Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Katusha teammate Dan Moreno finished third, with Joaquim Rodriguez fifth and Sergei Chernetckii seventh for the Russian squad.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Fabio Aru (Astana) were expected to fight for victory on the climb on the hill overlooking Turin but Caruso and Nocentini got away in the final two kilometres and held off the chase from a select group of riders. Aru finished fourth, ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) while Contador was sixth.

Caruso is on form after riding the Vuelta a Espana and was part of the Italian team for the world championships. He is expected to work with Rodriguez during Sunday's Il Lombardia as the Spaniard tries to win the final Classics of the season for a third consecutive time.

Surprisingly, Milan-Turin was Caruso first victory since taking the overall classification at the now defunct Brixia Tour back in 2009. He finished fourth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege but has often struggled with injury and serious crashes.

A warm-up for Il Lombardia

Milan-Turin is considered the warm-up race for Sunday's Il Lombardia and so attracts 10 World Tour teams and a strong field, with the uphill finish on the famous Superga climb revealing who is on form at the end of the season.

The race started in the Milan suburb of Settimo Milanese after a brief protest by local residents against the construction of a energy incinerator. The route towards Turin is mostly flat and so it was difficult for a break to form and stay away. A quartet eventually got a gap after an intense 42km of racing, with Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling), Lorenzo Rota (MG KVis Wilier), Nicola Dal Santo (Nankang Fondriest) and Gianluca Leonardi (Area Zero) in the move.

They quickly opened a five-minute gap before the peloton began to control their lead, with Astana sprinter Jacopo Guarnieri doing much of the work on the front. Saxo-Tinkoff also joined the chase and so the gap fell to 2:20 after 130km of racing. It was just 1:30 with 35km to go to the foot of the first passage of the five-kilometre Superga climb.

Pineau was the last of the break to be caught, with 50 riders going clear on the twisting but constant climb Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) made a move on the day his transfer to Astana was confirmed, with Julian Arredondo (Trek), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Diego Rosa (Androni Venezuela) joining him. However the peloton responded and Cataldo sat up, with only Rosa going down the fast descent alone. Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) linked up with Rosa briefly but Tinkoff-Saxo was leading the chase on the descent and the race came back together as the climb to the finish began with five kilometres to go.

Katusha sent Sergei Chernetski away early, forcing the other teams to lead the chase. Then Caruso moved, followed by Nocentini and Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing). Nocentini teamed up with Caruso as Schleck faded and Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo tried to chase for Aru and Contador. However the pair up front opened a 15-second lead with just a kilometre to go and caught and dropped Chernetski.

As the line approached and the gradient eased, Caruso had a little more strength than Nocentini and was able to win with his arms spread in celebration. The Sicilian had waited since 2009 to taste victory and so celebrated in style.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha4:30:12
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:09
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:14
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:19
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:24
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:40
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:00:42
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
13André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:55
14Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:01
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:05
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:11
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:27
21Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:32
22Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:35
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:38
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:59
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:02:00
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:27
27Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:28
28Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:46
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:55
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:28
31Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
32Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:40
33Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:00
34Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
35Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
36Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
39Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
40Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
42Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
43Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
48Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
49Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
50Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
51Clement Chevrier (USA) Trek Factory Racing
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
53Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
54Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
57Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
58Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
59Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Team
60Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
61Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
62Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
63Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
66Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
67Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team
68Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
71Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
72Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
73Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
74Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
75Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
77Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
79Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
81Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
82David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
83Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
84Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
85Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
86Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
87Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Team
88Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
89Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
90Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
91Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
93Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
94Gonzalez Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
95Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
96Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
97Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
99Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Team
100Fabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
101Lorenzo Rota (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
102Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
104Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
105Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
106Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Charly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Team
108Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
109Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
110Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
111Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team
112Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFNicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFBenat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFEnrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFThomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
DNFYonnatta A. Monsalve (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFTiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFStefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFEdward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFNorena Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMaciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPaolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCharles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFRicardo Tomas Creel (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFLuca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFAndrei Nechita (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFRino Gasparrini (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFGianni Franco d'Intino (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFFabio Tuzi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFAlessio Lanzano (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
DNFFilippo Baggio (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
DNFNicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
DNFLoris Paoli (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
DNFLuca Taschin (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
DNFGianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Team
DNFGianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Team
DNFDaniele Mossini (Ita) Team Idea
DNFRicardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
DNFMatteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
DNFMatteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
DNFSimone Carantoni (Ita) Team Idea

Latest on Cyclingnews