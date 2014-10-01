Caruso wins Milano-Torino
Nocentini and Moreno round out top three
Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) won the Milan-Turin one-day race in Italy with a late burst of speed on the uphill finish to the Superga Basilica, using his excellent end of season form to get the better of fellow Italian Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Katusha teammate Dan Moreno finished third, with Joaquim Rodriguez fifth and Sergei Chernetckii seventh for the Russian squad.
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Fabio Aru (Astana) were expected to fight for victory on the climb on the hill overlooking Turin but Caruso and Nocentini got away in the final two kilometres and held off the chase from a select group of riders. Aru finished fourth, ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) while Contador was sixth.
Caruso is on form after riding the Vuelta a Espana and was part of the Italian team for the world championships. He is expected to work with Rodriguez during Sunday's Il Lombardia as the Spaniard tries to win the final Classics of the season for a third consecutive time.
Surprisingly, Milan-Turin was Caruso first victory since taking the overall classification at the now defunct Brixia Tour back in 2009. He finished fourth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege but has often struggled with injury and serious crashes.
A warm-up for Il Lombardia
Milan-Turin is considered the warm-up race for Sunday's Il Lombardia and so attracts 10 World Tour teams and a strong field, with the uphill finish on the famous Superga climb revealing who is on form at the end of the season.
The race started in the Milan suburb of Settimo Milanese after a brief protest by local residents against the construction of a energy incinerator. The route towards Turin is mostly flat and so it was difficult for a break to form and stay away. A quartet eventually got a gap after an intense 42km of racing, with Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling), Lorenzo Rota (MG KVis Wilier), Nicola Dal Santo (Nankang Fondriest) and Gianluca Leonardi (Area Zero) in the move.
They quickly opened a five-minute gap before the peloton began to control their lead, with Astana sprinter Jacopo Guarnieri doing much of the work on the front. Saxo-Tinkoff also joined the chase and so the gap fell to 2:20 after 130km of racing. It was just 1:30 with 35km to go to the foot of the first passage of the five-kilometre Superga climb.
Pineau was the last of the break to be caught, with 50 riders going clear on the twisting but constant climb Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) made a move on the day his transfer to Astana was confirmed, with Julian Arredondo (Trek), Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Diego Rosa (Androni Venezuela) joining him. However the peloton responded and Cataldo sat up, with only Rosa going down the fast descent alone. Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) linked up with Rosa briefly but Tinkoff-Saxo was leading the chase on the descent and the race came back together as the climb to the finish began with five kilometres to go.
Katusha sent Sergei Chernetski away early, forcing the other teams to lead the chase. Then Caruso moved, followed by Nocentini and Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing). Nocentini teamed up with Caruso as Schleck faded and Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo tried to chase for Aru and Contador. However the pair up front opened a 15-second lead with just a kilometre to go and caught and dropped Chernetski.
As the line approached and the gradient eased, Caruso had a little more strength than Nocentini and was able to win with his arms spread in celebration. The Sicilian had waited since 2009 to taste victory and so celebrated in style.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|4:30:12
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:24
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:40
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:00:42
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|13
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:55
|14
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:01
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:05
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:11
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|21
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:32
|22
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:38
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:59
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:00
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:27
|27
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:28
|28
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:46
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:55
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:28
|31
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|32
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:40
|33
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:00
|34
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|35
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|39
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|40
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|42
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|48
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|51
|Clement Chevrier (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|53
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|54
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|57
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Team
|60
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|61
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|62
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Team
|68
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|71
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|77
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|79
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|82
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|83
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|85
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|86
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Team
|88
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|89
|Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
|90
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
|91
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|93
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|94
|Gonzalez Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|95
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|96
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Team
|100
|Fabio Gadda (Ita) Team Idea
|101
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|102
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Cesare Ciommi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|104
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|105
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|106
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Charly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Team
|108
|Antonio Merolese (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
|109
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|110
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|111
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Area Zero Team
|112
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Yonnatta A. Monsalve (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Norena Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Ricardo Tomas Creel (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Andrei Nechita (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Rino Gasparrini (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Gianni Franco d'Intino (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Fabio Tuzi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Alessio Lanzano (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|DNF
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
|DNF
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
|DNF
|Loris Paoli (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
|DNF
|Luca Taschin (Ita) Nanking-Fondriest
|DNF
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Team
|DNF
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Team
|DNF
|Daniele Mossini (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
|DNF
|Simone Carantoni (Ita) Team Idea
