How to watch Milan-San Remo – live streaming
Watch superstars Pogacar, Van Aert, Van der Poel go head to head on the Poggio on Saturday
Classics season is underway and Milan-San Remo is the next stop on the calendar as the peloton takes on the longest one-day race of the year on Saturday, March 18.
After the major Classics season started at Opening Weekend and continued at Strade Bianche, Saturday's Milan-San Remo is the first Monument of the season bringing with it a packed start list to match.
2023 champion Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) will be back to defend his title following his daredevil Poggio descent last year.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) are among the top attractions on the start list.
Other major names set to take part include Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).
The sprinters will also be out in force, with the likes of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) hoping for the first large group finish since 2016.
Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Milan-San Remo via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).
Check below for the Milan-San Remo route and start list information, and scroll down for all your Milan-San Remo live streaming needs.
Milan-San Remo live streams
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help you watch the 2023 Milan-San Remo, no matter your location.
If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of many European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).
A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.
Host broadcaster RAI Sport (opens in new tab) will be airing the race in Italy if you fancy some local flavour.
If you are away from the broadcast country, or on holiday outside your country, and find that the live streams are geo-restricted, you can get around this by gaining access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.
TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.
Milan-San Remo schedule
Milan-San Remo is set to run on Saturday, March 18 2023. It starts at 09:55 CET in Abbiategrosso and finishes at around 17:10 CET in San Remo.
|Event
|Key times (CET)
|KM to go
|TV coverage begins
|09:45
|294
|Race start
|09:55
|294
|Passo del Turchino
|13:41
|150
|Cipressa
|16:41
|21.6
|Poggio
|16:57
|5.5
|Finish (44kph)
|16:50
|0
|Finish (42kph)
|17:10
|0
|Finish (40kph)
|17:31
|0
