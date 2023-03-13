How to watch Milan-San Remo – live streaming

Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert, and Mathieu van der Poel lead the peloton during the 2022 Milan-San Remo

Classics season is underway and Milan-San Remo is the next stop on the calendar as the peloton takes on the longest one-day race of the year on Saturday, March 18.

After the major Classics season started at Opening Weekend and continued at Strade Bianche, Saturday's Milan-San Remo is the first Monument of the season bringing with it a packed start list to match.

2023 champion Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) will be back to defend his title following his daredevil Poggio descent last year.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) are among the top attractions on the start list.

Other major names set to take part include Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

The sprinters will also be out in force, with the likes of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) hoping for the first large group finish since 2016.

Check below for the Milan-San Remo route and start list information, and scroll down for all your Milan-San Remo live streaming needs.

The route of the 2023 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Milan-San Remo live streams

If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of many European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ and Eurosport – via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

Host broadcaster RAI Sport (opens in new tab) will be airing the race in Italy if you fancy some local flavour.

Milan-San Remo schedule

Milan-San Remo is set to run on Saturday, March 18 2023. It starts at 09:55 CET in Abbiategrosso and finishes at around 17:10 CET in San Remo.