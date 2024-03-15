Tadej Pogačar keeps his Milan-San Remo race strategy under wraps

Tadej Pogačar was given a huge cheer at the Milan-San Remo team presentation on Friday afternoon in central Pavia, the Italian cycling tifosi and even the local crowds knowing that the Slovenian is the rider to beat.

The question everyone in the aptly named Piazza della Vittoria was asking was how would Pogačar win Milan-San Remo, the easiest Monument to ride but the hardest to win, even for him.

Before Strade Bianche, Pogačar joked he would attack on the Monte Sante Marie gravel sector with 80 km to race and then did exactly that. Speculation was growing on Friday that he will try to win Milan-San Remo by attacking on the Cipressa, with 25km to go, rather than wait for the Poggio.

Last year he was overly aggressive on the Poggio and Mathieu van der Poel followed him and then attacked him near the top of the Poggio. This year, Pogačar was more cautious about revealing his plans, perhaps trying to claim the enthusiasm for a Cipressa attack to play some kind of double bluff.

"I'm going to attack on the Capo Berta or even the Turchino…" he joked to Cyclingnews and other media behind the stage of the team presentation with a mischievous smile.

"Of course, I can't tell everything now but maybe I can say something at the start.

"Let's see what the race brings but I think it's going to be good for us. I must say that I feel better in training and on the bike. Let's see what happens and we'll wait for the finale."

Pogačar knows that 'waiting for the finale' can mean many things. He hinted at perhaps a Cipressa attack but also talked about the Poggio.

"Let's see how the race develops on the Cipressa and then I hope to have the best legs on the Poggio," he said cryptically.

"Everything has to go to perfection and the plan has to come together. Everyone has the same plan more or less, so it comes down to the last hour of racing, when it goes crazy. You need to have the best legs on the final two climbs."

Spring weather is forecast for the Italian coast on Saturday afternoon with sun and little wind.

"It's good conditions to go on the attack," Pogačar said again, with another hint of his plans.

Whatever happens, whatever Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates squad have planned for Milan-San Remo, it is clear he is on form and keen to race. He raced and won Strade Bianche just two weeks ago and seemed restless to race again.

"My form is good. I feel really confident on the bike. I've been enjoying training at home every day and the shape is super, super good," he said.

"In the last two weeks I've been doing a lot of preparation for Milan-San Remo and for the whole season. It was a busy two weeks, not much time to sit back and relax. I'm ready for Milan-San Remo."