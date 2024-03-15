'Everything happens on the Poggio' - Mathieu van der Poel returns at Milan-San Remo

Mathieu van der Poel returns as the defending champion at this Saturday’s Milan-San Remo, bringing the rainbow stripes to the start line for the first time this season at the much anticipated opening Monument of the year.

It is the second time in the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider's career that he has used the race to launch his road season, last doing so in 2022 when he finished third in an edition won by Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious). Last year, after riding Strade Bianche and the seven-day Tirreno-Adriatico beforehand, he made the move up to the top step of the podium, using an assault across the Poggio to claim victory ahead of Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Just because it was a winning tilt at Milan-San Remo in 2023, however, doesn't mean the Dutchman is feeling the pressure to open his season with a defence of the title.

"For me it might be a little easier to race on Saturday, because I have already won the race," Van der Poel told a media conference on Thursday, the comments provided on a live blog by Het Laatste Nieuws. "You can gamble a little more or race a little more patiently, because the pressure is a little less. Maybe that is an advantage."

Van der Poel has won three of the five Monuments, adding both Milan-San Remo and Paris Roubaix to his tally in 2023 after having claimed Tour of Flanders in both 2020 and 2022. Though doubling up at Milan-San Remo – which Van der Poel said "might be the most difficult Monument to win" – is no small ask.

"I expect a similar course to last year. Pogačar is clearly already in good shape and he realises that he has to make the race hard. I expect a fast climb of the Cipressa before the Poggio. My tactic? Follow,” he added with laughter.

“No, actually, there is not much tactics involved in this race. Normally everything happens on the Poggio. It will be important to be well positioned on the Cipressa, then of course also on the Poggio and that's where the legs will speak."

This year there is no Van Aert, but still has Pogačar as a nemesis. The UAE rider has not yet hit the podium in his three tries at Milan-San Remo but is always dangerous, most recently proving the point with a solo victory at Strade Bianche which he secured with an attack at 81km to go.

"When I returned from training and started watching, Pogačar had already left. But I didn't really miss much,” Van der Poel said of the performance of his rival at Strade Bianche. “I won't be surprised if he takes off on the Poggio on Saturday, but at the same time everyone knows he wants to do it there."

Still, he isn't the only rider Van der Poel will be on the watch for as even with Van Aert absent, "there are plenty of other strong riders".

"Last year you had [Filippo] Ganna as a surprise, maybe someone will stand up again now," added Van der Poel.

After his road season start at Milan-San Remo, the world champion will return to Tour of Flanders and then Liège-Bastogne-Liège where he last competed in 2020, finishing sixth.

“The Ronde and Roubaix are in any case the races that suit me best. A race like Liège is of course more difficult for me, especially with men like Pogačar and [Remco] Evenepoel at the start. But it's worth a try.

"I'm not doing very many races this spring, so they are all goals. But I expect to be at my best in the Tour. That's what I'm aiming for with the team.”

He also said he would race E3 Saxo Classic and Gent Wevelgem and was “curious about what I can do". Those races would serve as preparation for the key Flemish race of spring, the Tour of Flanders where Pogačar last year took victory, leaving Van der Poel as the runner up.

"I feel really good," said Van der Poel. "I trained very hard in Spain, but I need a few races to really reach my top level. The difference with two years ago was that we now knew that this would be my first race. That is why we have trained really hard, to be as good as possible here but you only know how good you will be during the race. So there are some question marks, although I was able to do everything I wanted so I feel ready."

For Saturday, other contenders include Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) as well as a returning Ganna and Mohorič). Who will Van der Poel keep his eye on?

"We mainly look at ourselves, actually. That is crucial in this race.”

Jasper Philipsen, Gianni Vermeersch, Søren Kragh Andersen, Silvan Dillier, Axel Laurance and Xandro Meurisse will provide the fortress around Van der Poel over the 288km of the longest one-day race on the calendar.