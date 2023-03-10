Milan-San Remo 2023 route

The route for the 2023 Milan-San Remo departs from tradition with a start outside of Milan in the exurb of Abbiategrasso due to conflicts with other events in Milan.

The town, 25km west of the city centre in Milan, does little to shorten the longest of the Classics. The riders race 294 kilometres, rejoining the traditional route of the race after 30 kilometres.

Milan-San Remo travels south toward the Ligurian coast, heading over the first climb of the Turchino Pass before heading along the coastal roads toward Sanremo.

As is tradition, there are three short Tre Capi climbs before the first major ascent of the Cipressa, which is a first chance put sprinters in trouble.

The race almost always comes down to short late climb of the Poggio, a surefire launchpad for the puncheurs, followed by the vertiginous descent onto the Via Roma.