Milan-San Remo 2023 route

By Laura Weislo
published

Abbiategrasso hosts the start instead of Milan but the Cipressa and Poggio are still key

The route of the 2023 Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: RCS Sport)

The route for the 2023 Milan-San Remo departs from tradition with a start outside of Milan in the exurb of Abbiategrasso due to conflicts with other events in Milan.

The town, 25km west of the city centre in Milan, does little to shorten the longest of the Classics. The riders race 294 kilometres, rejoining the traditional route of the race after 30 kilometres.

Milan-San Remo travels south toward the Ligurian coast, heading over the first climb of the Turchino Pass before heading along the coastal roads toward Sanremo.

As is tradition, there are three short Tre Capi climbs before the first major ascent of the Cipressa, which is a first chance put sprinters in trouble. 

The race almost always comes down to short late climb of the Poggio, a surefire launchpad for the puncheurs, followed by the vertiginous descent onto the Via Roma.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's beat is anti-doping, UCI governance and data analysis.

