Nine’s a charm for Ben Jacques-Maynes

Teutenberg too quick in women's finale

Image 1 of 14

Ben Jacques-Maynes cruises in for victory

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 14

HTC-Columbia’s Ina Teutenberg signals to her colleagues early in race

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 14

Springtime in California means racing in farm country

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 14

Breakaway attempt on last lap over the pave was short-lived

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 14

Women’s race remained together in the last kilometers

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 14

Alisha Welsh and her Peanut Butter & Co teammates keep the pace high heading into the final climbs

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 14

Ina Teutenberg wins over Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co)

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 14

Bissell Pro Cycling’s Ben Jacques-Maynes comfortable in early action

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 14

One of the Bissell Pro Cycling riders indicates the way forward

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 14

Men’s peloton takes a cruise through farmland

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 14

What would become the winning break peels off the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 14

The winning break, powered largely by United Healthcare and Bissell Pro Cycling quickly established a gap reaching 2:30

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 14

Having gone off the front early in the day, the break looks forward to an 80-odd kilometre ride together

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 14

A quick check reveals no peloton in sight

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) captured his first victory at the Merco Credit Union Cycling Classic Foothills Road Race on Sunday. After nine years of competing in the season opener, held in his home-state of California, Jacques-Maynes outpaced a nine-man breakaway to take the win ahead of Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation) and Will Routely (Jelly Belly).

"To have two good results here is a great way to start the season for Bissell," said Jacques-Maynes who played a key role in Bissell’s team time trial victory two days prior. "The team is happy and the guys worked hard. To be able to set up that result was a good team effort. It will bring more motivation to train hard and continue to perform at the NRC openers coming up."

The Pro/Elite men’s peloton tackled a nearly 200-kilometre road race through the walnut groves in the foothills outside of the city of Merced. The distance proved too demanding for many in the field as a battle of attrition played out over five full laps before the finish line.

A breakaway of 13 riders rolled off the front of the field on the second lap and held a margin that hovered between 1:45 and 2:30 for the remainder of the race. "The peloton was pretty controlled and the teams that were working to chase us were Now-MS Society and Webcor," Jacques-Maynes said. "All the other bigger teams had a rider or two in the break. UnitedHealthcare had three guys in the break so they didn’t have to chase today."

Four of the most powerful teams in the US were represented in the break. UnitedHealthcare with three, Bissell with two, Bahati Foundation and Jelly Belly with one rider a piece. The escape also included members of the California Giant Berry Farms and Yahoo! Cycling Team squads.

The sheer length of the race took its toll on some of the breakaway riders and as several riders began to grow weary, the stronger riders in the break went on the attack. On the final lap, some 150 km into the race, the breakaway splintered.

"The break started to split apart on the last lap," Jacques-Maynes said. "I was in the second group and thought that I was completely out of the race. At one point I was closer to the peloton than I was to the break. Guys were tired from lack of early season fitness and sitting on."

To Jacques-Maynes’ surprise, nine of the original breakaway riders reunited before the start of the final climb toward the finish line with one kilometre to go. Jacques-Maynes waited patiently to make his well-calculated move. The Bissel rider dived up the inside of his rivals with 200 metres to go and took the win.

The nine front runners included Jacques-Maynes, Rice, Routely, Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms), Evan Huffman, Philip Mooney and Adam Switters (Yahoo!), Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare) and Paul Mach (Bissell). All nine riders crossed the line 30 seconds ahead of the main peloton.

"Things kind of came back together and it was mayhem amongst the nine of us that went in to the line together," Jacques-Maynes said. "It was one of those low speed sprints. There was a good kicker in the last kilometre and anyone who goes there doesn’t win. It was a waiting game to get close to the line. People’s instinct is to go at 200 metres but you have to wait and be patient. I did this race nine times and have some good experience but this was my first win."

Teutenberg dominates Merco Credit Union weekend

The German sprinter Ina Teutenberg did not disappoint her HTC-Columbia team this weekend as she captured her second consecutive victory at the Merco Credit Union Cycling Classic Foothills Road Race. The road race concluded with a tactical sprint that saw Teutenberg storming across the line ahead of Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) and Kelly Benjamin (Colavita-Baci).

"It's always nice to race against Ina," Evans said. "We wanted to save it for a sprint. We know Ina is the best sprinter in the world but my team wanted me to have an opportunity to sprint with her."

"I hesitated a second too much and Ina jumped right when I thought I should jump with 150 metres to go," Evans said, as she explained the final sprint. "I lost the race in that moment. It was close but I knew I wasn’t going to win at that point. Anytime I get a chance to sprint against her is an opportunity for me to win against the best in the world."

An 80-strong Pro/Elite women field lined up at the start of the 115-kilometre road race, three laps of an undulating 38-kilometre circuit through the blooming walnut groves. "It was pretty aggressive for the first two laps but it was clear the even though TWENTY12, TIBCO and HTC-Columbia had a lot of riders, it was hard to get the right combinations," said third-placed Kelly Benjamin. "The small breaks were either all sprinters or all climbers, but there was always activity."

Other teams involved in the animation included Webcor-Builders and Touchstone Climbing.

Much like the previous day’s criterium, Teutenberg did not simply rely on her winning sprint. She put forth several attacks early in the race and managed to escape the field at the start of the second lap. She remained out front and alone for more than 30-kilometres.

It was a dangerous move that caused panic amongst the teams back in the peloton. TIBCO and Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 set up an organized chase, powerful enough to reel Teutenberg back into the bunch.

"When she got caught the last lap slowed down and there wasn’t a lot of activity as team were setting up for a field sprint," Benjamin said. "There was a crash behind me during the sprint right before the climb."

The women of Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 rallied together over a small climb located one kilometre from the finish line, sprinter Shelley Evans tucked in and sheltered from the wind. Her teammates Katharine Carroll and Olivia Dillon were the first to jump, with one kilometre to go.

Former US National Criterium Champion Brooke Miller (TIBCO) started her sprint at the base of the last small rise at 300 metres to go. The move caused other sprinters like Benjamin, Teutenberg and Evans to react quickly and jump on her wheel.

"It was tough but I’m really glad to get on the podium so early in the season," said Benjamin. "It was hard to do a lead-out because it’s up hill and not really strung out enough. I had one teammate so I was playing on what the other teams were doing. I got on Brooke’s wheel in the last couple of kilometres. Ina and Shelley were on me and from that point on it was all about timing to the line."
 

Pro Men
1Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4:29:30
2Matty Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Will Routley (Jelly Belly Cycling Team Prese)
4Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
5Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
6Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
7Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
8Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:03
9Adam Switters (Yahoo Cycling Team)0:00:33
10Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:00
11Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
12Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
13Cole House (Endeavour)
14Bryan Larsen (Team Ranchos)
15Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
16Fabrice Dubost (Webcor alto velo)
17William Dugan (TEAM TYPE 1)0:01:01
18Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)
19Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
20Andrew Goessling (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)
21Danny Heeley
22Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycl)
23Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:01:02
24Mitch Trux (Metromint Cycling)0:01:03
25Randy Bramblett (Williams Cycling)
26Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
27Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong U-23)
28Brian Bosch (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
29Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:01:04
30Brandon Correia (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycl)
31Hendrik Pohl (Fusion Sport)0:01:05
32Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare presented by)0:01:06
33Jose Soltren (Los Gatos)
34Michael Jasinski (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:01:08
35Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
36Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
37Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:01:10
38Jim Riley (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycl)0:01:13
39Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:01:15
40Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:16
41Ian Boswell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
42Greg White (Davis Bike Club)
43Peter Graf (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)0:01:17
44Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
45Justin Williams (UCI CT: Trek Livestrong U23)
46Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare presented by)0:01:18
47Bo Hebenstreit (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:19
48Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
49Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:01:22
50James "Mike" Hardy (Kaiser Permanente/ Team Oaklan)0:01:24
51Aaron Schneider (NOW-MS Society)0:01:26
52Andrew Bosco (SC VELO)
53Sterling Magnell (God & Father)
54Ryan Ramos (IAS/RH Villa)0:01:27
55Lee Shuemake (Topsport)
56Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Racing Master)
57Matthew Shackley (NuVision Cyclery)
58Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:01:28
59David Pouncy (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
60Miles Lamon (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Win)0:01:31
61Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare presented by)
62Raffi Jilizian (FORM Fitness)0:01:32
63Cory Greenberg0:01:34
64Chris Coble (The Olympic Club)0:01:36
65Christopher Jones (Team Type 1)
66Nate Freed (Team Clif Bar)0:01:37
67Alton Dunnigan (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)0:01:39
68Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Win)0:01:41
69Ethan Atkins (Metromint Cycling)0:01:43
70Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:45
71Aaron Olson (unattached)
72Kevin Klein (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:46
73Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
74James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
75Alex Osborne (3rd rail cycling club)0:01:47
76Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness)
77Alexander Blease (Chico Corsa)
78Dirk Copeland (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:55
79Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
80Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing)
81Patrick Briggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
82Keith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
83Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing Master)0:02:01
84Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA)
85Cory Domingues (Hutche's)0:02:03
86Russell White (Davis Bike Club)0:02:04
87Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Master)0:02:05
88Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:02:21
89Mack Chew (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)0:02:30
90Andrew Touchstone (Olympic Club)
91James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Junior)0:02:34
92Charlie Alexander (Davis Bike Club)0:02:35
93Keith Hillier (Davis Bike Club)
94Toby Long (Kaiser Permanente / Team Oakla)0:02:47
95Max Haines-Stiles (Metromint Cycling)
96Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong p/b Radioshack)0:03:15
97Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycl)
98Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare presented by)0:03:23
99Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:28
100Aaron Gomez (Art's Cycerly.com/Wild Horse W)0:03:30
101Robert Macneill (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:44
102Jason King (Davis Bike Club)0:03:53
103T Travis (Metromint Cycling)0:04:09
104Joel Robertson (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:20
105Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
106Joshua Carling (Williams Cycling)
107Sean Smith (Squadra Ovest Cycling)0:05:16
108Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:05:28
109Alex Jarman (Swami's DET FPPI)
110Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:43
111John Wilk (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
112Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycl)0:06:38
113Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:06:47
114Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:08:03
115Nathaniel English (ZteaM)0:09:34
116Cory Bruno
DNSGeorge Barthel (Team Helen's)
DNSMark Deterline (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
DNSWilliam Longstreth (Olympic Club)
DNSKris Lunning (Above Category Racing)
DNSNicholas Oliver (Wells Fargo Racing)
DNSCollin Samaan
DNSChris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
DNFMartin Adamczyk (socalcycling.com)
DNFSam Bassetti (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)
DNFAdam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
DNFAustin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)
DNFDevan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycl)
DNFMike Egan (Sacramento Golden Wheelmen)
DNFBradley Gehrig (Cole Sport)
DNFNic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
DNFShaun Harless (Above Category)
DNFMichael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR)
DNFElliot Jaramillo (IAS / RH Villa / Montano Velo)
DNFKeith Jordon (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
DNFPaul Kundrat (Wells Fargo Racing Team)
DNFStephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)
DNFChris Lyman (Team Specialized Racing)
DNFSean Mcbride (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)
DNFCarson Miller (Veloforma p/b Herriott Sports)
DNFGraham Simpson (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFPeter Taylor (Team Specialized Racing Junior)
DNFMichael Tymoff (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)
DNFTyler Wertenbruch (SLO Nexus-Gym One)
DNFAngelo Digiovine (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
DNFLucas Binder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
DNFChristopher Carey (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)
DNFWilliam Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFRyan Olson

Pro Women
1Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia)3:03:13
2Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:01
3Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Baci/Cooking Lite)
4Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:02
5Mary Maroon (Touchstone)0:00:03
6Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci)
7Lauren Hecht (Webcor/Alto Velo)
8Liza Rachetto (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:00:05
9Maria Lechuga (Helens-Cannondale)
10Rebecca Rising (Serria Pacfic Rasing)
11Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
12Chole Hosking (HTC Columbia)0:00:06
13Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
14Lindsay Myers (Webcor)0:00:07
15Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:00:09
16Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:12
17Carmen Elliott (Ohana Sport/Ducati)
18Devon Haskell (TIBCO/ To the Top)
19Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing)
20Emily Matheu (Third Pillar)
21Cara Gillis (Specialied Designs for Women /)0:00:13
22Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
23Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)0:00:14
24Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)0:00:15
25Katie Kindt (dolce vita)
26Heather Pryor
27Cody Graf (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:00:16
28Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)
29Yukie Nakamura (Metromint Cycling)
30Shoshauna Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing Presente)0:00:17
31Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:18
32Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:22
33Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
34Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar)0:00:23
35Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing Elite Wome)0:00:24
36Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing Elite Wome)
37Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS)
38Emma Mackie (TIBCO)0:00:30
39Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:32
40Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)0:00:33
41Birgit Cory (Third Pillar)0:00:43
42Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:44
43Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.com/DFT)0:00:46
44Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:48
45Anne Fulton (Los Gatos)
46Jennifer Van Muckey (Los Gatos)0:00:50
47Jennifer Zierke (Colavita/Sutter Home Northern)
48Melissa Schultz (Team Ohana/Decati)0:00:53
49Laura Charameda (All Sport-Team Swift)0:00:58
50Tracy Hogan (Third Pillar)0:01:00
51Amy Willis (Golden Gate Velo)0:01:02
52Laura Hines (Helens/Cannondale)
53Morgan Robinson (Dolce Vita Cycling)0:01:12
54Emily Weinert (Team TIBCO II)0:01:13
55Megan Elliott0:02:46
56Susannah Breen (wells fargo racing team)0:04:04
57Nicole Dolney (Touchstone Climbing)0:05:17
58Maura Kinsella (Webcor AV Bridge Team)0:05:46
59Eileen Swanson (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:16:15
60Mary-Ellen Ash (Los Gatos)0:16:19
61Kimberly Fong (SugarCRM)0:16:22
62Jamie Schoenborn (Team Roaring Mouse)0:21:17
DNSEmilia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
DNSJerika Hutchinson (Team TIBCO)
DNSKate Ligler (Dolce Vita Cycling)
DNFRuth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
DNFKate Landau (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
DNFHeather Sborz (Specialized/ D4W/ Bicycle Haus)
DNFKristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFChristina Yglesias (Proman Hit Squad)
DNFMartina Patella (Third Pillar)

 

