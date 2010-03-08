Image 1 of 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes cruises in for victory (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 14 HTC-Columbia’s Ina Teutenberg signals to her colleagues early in race (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 14 Springtime in California means racing in farm country (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 14 Breakaway attempt on last lap over the pave was short-lived (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 14 Women’s race remained together in the last kilometers (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 14 Alisha Welsh and her Peanut Butter & Co teammates keep the pace high heading into the final climbs (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 14 Ina Teutenberg wins over Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 14 Bissell Pro Cycling’s Ben Jacques-Maynes comfortable in early action (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 14 One of the Bissell Pro Cycling riders indicates the way forward (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 14 Men’s peloton takes a cruise through farmland (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 14 What would become the winning break peels off the front of the peloton (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 14 The winning break, powered largely by United Healthcare and Bissell Pro Cycling quickly established a gap reaching 2:30 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 14 Having gone off the front early in the day, the break looks forward to an 80-odd kilometre ride together (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 14 A quick check reveals no peloton in sight (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) captured his first victory at the Merco Credit Union Cycling Classic Foothills Road Race on Sunday. After nine years of competing in the season opener, held in his home-state of California, Jacques-Maynes outpaced a nine-man breakaway to take the win ahead of Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation) and Will Routely (Jelly Belly).

"To have two good results here is a great way to start the season for Bissell," said Jacques-Maynes who played a key role in Bissell’s team time trial victory two days prior. "The team is happy and the guys worked hard. To be able to set up that result was a good team effort. It will bring more motivation to train hard and continue to perform at the NRC openers coming up."

The Pro/Elite men’s peloton tackled a nearly 200-kilometre road race through the walnut groves in the foothills outside of the city of Merced. The distance proved too demanding for many in the field as a battle of attrition played out over five full laps before the finish line.

A breakaway of 13 riders rolled off the front of the field on the second lap and held a margin that hovered between 1:45 and 2:30 for the remainder of the race. "The peloton was pretty controlled and the teams that were working to chase us were Now-MS Society and Webcor," Jacques-Maynes said. "All the other bigger teams had a rider or two in the break. UnitedHealthcare had three guys in the break so they didn’t have to chase today."

Four of the most powerful teams in the US were represented in the break. UnitedHealthcare with three, Bissell with two, Bahati Foundation and Jelly Belly with one rider a piece. The escape also included members of the California Giant Berry Farms and Yahoo! Cycling Team squads.

The sheer length of the race took its toll on some of the breakaway riders and as several riders began to grow weary, the stronger riders in the break went on the attack. On the final lap, some 150 km into the race, the breakaway splintered.

"The break started to split apart on the last lap," Jacques-Maynes said. "I was in the second group and thought that I was completely out of the race. At one point I was closer to the peloton than I was to the break. Guys were tired from lack of early season fitness and sitting on."

To Jacques-Maynes’ surprise, nine of the original breakaway riders reunited before the start of the final climb toward the finish line with one kilometre to go. Jacques-Maynes waited patiently to make his well-calculated move. The Bissel rider dived up the inside of his rivals with 200 metres to go and took the win.

The nine front runners included Jacques-Maynes, Rice, Routely, Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms), Evan Huffman, Philip Mooney and Adam Switters (Yahoo!), Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare) and Paul Mach (Bissell). All nine riders crossed the line 30 seconds ahead of the main peloton.

"Things kind of came back together and it was mayhem amongst the nine of us that went in to the line together," Jacques-Maynes said. "It was one of those low speed sprints. There was a good kicker in the last kilometre and anyone who goes there doesn’t win. It was a waiting game to get close to the line. People’s instinct is to go at 200 metres but you have to wait and be patient. I did this race nine times and have some good experience but this was my first win."

Teutenberg dominates Merco Credit Union weekend

The German sprinter Ina Teutenberg did not disappoint her HTC-Columbia team this weekend as she captured her second consecutive victory at the Merco Credit Union Cycling Classic Foothills Road Race. The road race concluded with a tactical sprint that saw Teutenberg storming across the line ahead of Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) and Kelly Benjamin (Colavita-Baci).

"It's always nice to race against Ina," Evans said. "We wanted to save it for a sprint. We know Ina is the best sprinter in the world but my team wanted me to have an opportunity to sprint with her."

"I hesitated a second too much and Ina jumped right when I thought I should jump with 150 metres to go," Evans said, as she explained the final sprint. "I lost the race in that moment. It was close but I knew I wasn’t going to win at that point. Anytime I get a chance to sprint against her is an opportunity for me to win against the best in the world."

An 80-strong Pro/Elite women field lined up at the start of the 115-kilometre road race, three laps of an undulating 38-kilometre circuit through the blooming walnut groves. "It was pretty aggressive for the first two laps but it was clear the even though TWENTY12, TIBCO and HTC-Columbia had a lot of riders, it was hard to get the right combinations," said third-placed Kelly Benjamin. "The small breaks were either all sprinters or all climbers, but there was always activity."

Other teams involved in the animation included Webcor-Builders and Touchstone Climbing.

Much like the previous day’s criterium, Teutenberg did not simply rely on her winning sprint. She put forth several attacks early in the race and managed to escape the field at the start of the second lap. She remained out front and alone for more than 30-kilometres.

It was a dangerous move that caused panic amongst the teams back in the peloton. TIBCO and Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 set up an organized chase, powerful enough to reel Teutenberg back into the bunch.

"When she got caught the last lap slowed down and there wasn’t a lot of activity as team were setting up for a field sprint," Benjamin said. "There was a crash behind me during the sprint right before the climb."

The women of Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 rallied together over a small climb located one kilometre from the finish line, sprinter Shelley Evans tucked in and sheltered from the wind. Her teammates Katharine Carroll and Olivia Dillon were the first to jump, with one kilometre to go.

Former US National Criterium Champion Brooke Miller (TIBCO) started her sprint at the base of the last small rise at 300 metres to go. The move caused other sprinters like Benjamin, Teutenberg and Evans to react quickly and jump on her wheel.

"It was tough but I’m really glad to get on the podium so early in the season," said Benjamin. "It was hard to do a lead-out because it’s up hill and not really strung out enough. I had one teammate so I was playing on what the other teams were doing. I got on Brooke’s wheel in the last couple of kilometres. Ina and Shelley were on me and from that point on it was all about timing to the line."



Pro Men 1 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 4:29:30 2 Matty Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Will Routley (Jelly Belly Cycling Team Prese) 4 Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 5 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 6 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 7 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 8 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:03 9 Adam Switters (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:00:33 10 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:01:00 11 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 12 Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 13 Cole House (Endeavour) 14 Bryan Larsen (Team Ranchos) 15 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 16 Fabrice Dubost (Webcor alto velo) 17 William Dugan (TEAM TYPE 1) 0:01:01 18 Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society) 19 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 20 Andrew Goessling (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 21 Danny Heeley 22 Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycl) 23 Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 0:01:02 24 Mitch Trux (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:03 25 Randy Bramblett (Williams Cycling) 26 Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 27 Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong U-23) 28 Brian Bosch (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 29 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 0:01:04 30 Brandon Correia (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycl) 31 Hendrik Pohl (Fusion Sport) 0:01:05 32 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 0:01:06 33 Jose Soltren (Los Gatos) 34 Michael Jasinski (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 0:01:08 35 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 36 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 37 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:10 38 Jim Riley (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycl) 0:01:13 39 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 0:01:15 40 Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:16 41 Ian Boswell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 42 Greg White (Davis Bike Club) 43 Peter Graf (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 0:01:17 44 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 45 Justin Williams (UCI CT: Trek Livestrong U23) 46 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 0:01:18 47 Bo Hebenstreit (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:01:19 48 Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing) 49 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:22 50 James "Mike" Hardy (Kaiser Permanente/ Team Oaklan) 0:01:24 51 Aaron Schneider (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:26 52 Andrew Bosco (SC VELO) 53 Sterling Magnell (God & Father) 54 Ryan Ramos (IAS/RH Villa) 0:01:27 55 Lee Shuemake (Topsport) 56 Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Racing Master) 57 Matthew Shackley (NuVision Cyclery) 58 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:28 59 David Pouncy (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC)) 60 Miles Lamon (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Win) 0:01:31 61 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 62 Raffi Jilizian (FORM Fitness) 0:01:32 63 Cory Greenberg 0:01:34 64 Chris Coble (The Olympic Club) 0:01:36 65 Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) 66 Nate Freed (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:37 67 Alton Dunnigan (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 0:01:39 68 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Win) 0:01:41 69 Ethan Atkins (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:43 70 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:45 71 Aaron Olson (unattached) 72 Kevin Klein (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:46 73 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 74 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 75 Alex Osborne (3rd rail cycling club) 0:01:47 76 Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness) 77 Alexander Blease (Chico Corsa) 78 Dirk Copeland (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:55 79 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 80 Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing) 81 Patrick Briggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 82 Keith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 83 Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing Master) 0:02:01 84 Jeffrey Galland (CHICO CORSA/SIERRA NEVADA) 85 Cory Domingues (Hutche's) 0:02:03 86 Russell White (Davis Bike Club) 0:02:04 87 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Master) 0:02:05 88 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:21 89 Mack Chew (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 0:02:30 90 Andrew Touchstone (Olympic Club) 91 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Junior) 0:02:34 92 Charlie Alexander (Davis Bike Club) 0:02:35 93 Keith Hillier (Davis Bike Club) 94 Toby Long (Kaiser Permanente / Team Oakla) 0:02:47 95 Max Haines-Stiles (Metromint Cycling) 96 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong p/b Radioshack) 0:03:15 97 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycl) 98 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare presented by) 0:03:23 99 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:28 100 Aaron Gomez (Art's Cycerly.com/Wild Horse W) 0:03:30 101 Robert Macneill (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:44 102 Jason King (Davis Bike Club) 0:03:53 103 T Travis (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:09 104 Joel Robertson (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:20 105 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling) 106 Joshua Carling (Williams Cycling) 107 Sean Smith (Squadra Ovest Cycling) 0:05:16 108 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:05:28 109 Alex Jarman (Swami's DET FPPI) 110 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:43 111 John Wilk (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 112 Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycl) 0:06:38 113 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 0:06:47 114 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/S) 0:08:03 115 Nathaniel English (ZteaM) 0:09:34 116 Cory Bruno DNS George Barthel (Team Helen's) DNS Mark Deterline (Wells Fargo Racing Team) DNS William Longstreth (Olympic Club) DNS Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) DNS Nicholas Oliver (Wells Fargo Racing) DNS Collin Samaan DNS Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/S) DNF Martin Adamczyk (socalcycling.com) DNF Sam Bassetti (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) DNF Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) DNF Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling) DNF Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycl) DNF Mike Egan (Sacramento Golden Wheelmen) DNF Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport) DNF Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) DNF Shaun Harless (Above Category) DNF Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR) DNF Elliot Jaramillo (IAS / RH Villa / Montano Velo) DNF Keith Jordon (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC)) DNF Paul Kundrat (Wells Fargo Racing Team) DNF Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) DNF Chris Lyman (Team Specialized Racing) DNF Sean Mcbride (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) DNF Carson Miller (Veloforma p/b Herriott Sports) DNF Graham Simpson (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Peter Taylor (Team Specialized Racing Junior) DNF Michael Tymoff (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) DNF Tyler Wertenbruch (SLO Nexus-Gym One) DNF Angelo Digiovine (Squadra Ovest Cycling) DNF Lucas Binder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) DNF Christopher Carey (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) DNF William Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Ryan Olson