Memorial Marco Pantani past winners

Champions from 2004-2010

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2010Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
2009Roberto Ferrari (Ita) LPR Brakes-Farnese Vini
2008Enrico Rossi (Ita) NGC Medical-OTC Industria Porte
2007Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas
2006Daniele Bennati (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2005Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Caffita
2004Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè

