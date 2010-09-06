Durbridge beats favourite, Kirghizstan rider to time trial title
Neben too quick for Whitelaw in women's race
Australia’s Luke Durbridge and America’s Amber Neben are the new champions of the Memorial Davide Fardelli, winning their respective categories at time trial’s sixth edition held in Bergamo, Italy.
At his first participation Durbridge covered the 25.05 kilometres in 31:44 minutes, setting an average of 47.359 km/h. Eugen Wacker, who belongs to the Kirghizstan national team, took second ahead of German Marcel Kittel (Thuringer Energie Team), the pre-race favourite.
Neben stopped the clock at 34:36 minutes in the women’s race, going one better than her second place from last year. Despite the strong breeze throughout her run Australia’s Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) also had a strong rider to second place ahead of Noemi Cantele (Columbia HTC Women).
Elite Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA)
|0:34:36
|2
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:24
|4
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:01:25
|5
|Amber Halliday (Aus)
|0:01:33
|6
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:01:34
|7
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:40
|8
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Team Valdarno
|0:01:42
|9
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:01:53
|10
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:02:07
|11
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:02:24
|12
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:02:25
|13
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:02:26
|14
|Doris Schweizer (Swi)
|0:02:28
|15
|Tjaša Rutar (Slo)
|0:02:46
|16
|Catherine Lohri (Swi)
|0:03:02
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:03:03
|18
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:03:27
|19
|Francesca Faustini (Ita) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|0:04:05
|20
|Alenka Novak (Slo)
|0:05:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:31:44
|2
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|4
|Matteo Mammini (Ita)
|0:00:36
|5
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita)
|0:00:47
|6
|Michael Humbert (Ger) Seven Stones
|7
|Andreas Henig (Ger) Seven Stones
|0:00:56
|8
|Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
|9
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:01:04
|10
|Jakub Novak (Cze)
|0:01:29
|11
|Mirko Castelli (Ita)
|0:01:41
|12
|Diego Florio (Ita)
|0:01:45
|13
|Gabor Fejes (Hun)
|0:02:03
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|0:02:10
|15
|Luka Grubic (Cro)
|0:02:37
|16
|Adriano Frare (Ita)
|0:02:38
|17
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita)
|0:02:44
|18
|Leandro Cotesta (Ita)
|0:02:45
|19
|Patrik Ericsson (Swe)
|0:03:23
