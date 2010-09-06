Trending

Durbridge beats favourite, Kirghizstan rider to time trial title

Neben too quick for Whitelaw in women's race

Elite/U23 men podium (L-R): Eugen Wacker (Kirghizstan National Team), Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco Skins), Marcel Kittel (Thuringer Energie Team).

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Australia’s Luke Durbridge and America’s Amber Neben are the new champions of the Memorial Davide Fardelli, winning their respective categories at time trial’s sixth edition held in Bergamo, Italy.

At his first participation Durbridge covered the 25.05 kilometres in 31:44 minutes, setting an average of 47.359 km/h. Eugen Wacker, who belongs to the Kirghizstan national team, took second ahead of German Marcel Kittel (Thuringer Energie Team), the pre-race favourite.

Neben stopped the clock at 34:36 minutes in the women’s race, going one better than her second place from last year. Despite the strong breeze throughout her run Australia’s Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) also had a strong rider to second place ahead of Noemi Cantele (Columbia HTC Women).

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA)0:34:36
2Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
3Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:01:24
4Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:25
5Amber Halliday (Aus)0:01:33
6Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:01:34
7Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:40
8Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Team Valdarno0:01:42
9Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:01:53
10Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:02:07
11Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam0:02:24
12Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:25
13Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:02:26
14Doris Schweizer (Swi)0:02:28
15Tjaša Rutar (Slo)0:02:46
16Catherine Lohri (Swi)0:03:02
17Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:03:03
18Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:03:27
19Francesca Faustini (Ita) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo0:04:05
20Alenka Novak (Slo)0:05:00

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:31:44
2Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:11
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
4Matteo Mammini (Ita)0:00:36
5Gianluca Leonardi (Ita)0:00:47
6Michael Humbert (Ger) Seven Stones
7Andreas Henig (Ger) Seven Stones0:00:56
8Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
9Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:01:04
10Jakub Novak (Cze)0:01:29
11Mirko Castelli (Ita)0:01:41
12Diego Florio (Ita)0:01:45
13Gabor Fejes (Hun)0:02:03
14Davide Villella (Ita)0:02:10
15Luka Grubic (Cro)0:02:37
16Adriano Frare (Ita)0:02:38
17Marco Bernardinetti (Ita)0:02:44
18Leandro Cotesta (Ita)0:02:45
19Patrik Ericsson (Swe)0:03:23

