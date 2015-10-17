Sunderland wins Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic
Edmondson second, Kent-Spark third on 100th edition of race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7:27:49
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|3
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)
|5
|Russell Gill (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
|6
|Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|7
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|9
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/John West/VIS)
|10
|Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|11
|Callum Gordon (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|12
|Zane Hunter (Seight Cycling Team)
|13
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)
|14
|Michael Hale (Seight Cycling Team)
|15
|Dylan Hately
|16
|Tom Chapman (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
|17
|Ian Johnston
|18
|Rien Schuurhuis (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|19
|Mathew Ross (Jayco/John West/VIS)
|20
|Marc Loecherer
|21
|Samuel Lane (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
|22
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|23
|Stephen Fairless
|24
|Tom Leaper
|25
|Tom Robinson (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|26
|Mark O’Brien (Avanti Racing Team)
|27
|Bradley Linfield (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|28
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
|29
|Jordan Payne
|30
|Garry Polack
|31
|Aden Reynolds (Mobius Future Racing)
|32
|Fraser Gough (Avanti Racing Team)
|33
|Ben Marshall (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|34
|Matthew Slee (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|35
|David Randall
|36
|Christopher Harney
|37
|Conan Daley
|38
|Kyle Thompson
|39
|Drew Ginn
|40
|Ben Carman (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|41
|Peter Casey (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|42
|Andrew Gray
|43
|Joel Walsh (GPM Stulz)
|44
|Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
|45
|Rowan Dever (Seight Cycling Team)
|46
|Aaron Watts (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|47
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|48
|Marcus Culey (Mobius Future Racing)
|49
|Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|50
|Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|51
|Brad Davies (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|52
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|53
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Stulz)
|54
|Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|55
|Cyrus Monk (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|56
|Matthew Leonard (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|57
|Kyle Marwood
|58
|Samuel Horgan (Team Budget Forklifts)
|59
|Daniel Herrewyn (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
|60
|Timothy Decker
|61
|Jared McClintock
|62
|Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
|63
|Morgan Smith (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|64
|Daniel search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Teamauss (Seight Cycling Team)
|65
|Samuel Burston (Mobius Future Racing)
|66
|Nicholas Katsonis (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|67
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|68
|Liam White (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|69
|Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|70
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|71
|Rylee Field (GPM Stulz)
|72
|Tom Kaesler (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|73
|Nathan Elliott (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|0:00:13
|74
|Mark Jamieson (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|75
|Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:18
|76
|Miles Scotson (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|77
|Ayden Toovey
|0:00:25
|78
|Jason Christie (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:00:28
|79
|Alder Martz (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:41
|80
|Mitchell Mulhern (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:01
|81
|Scott Thompson (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|0:01:43
|82
|Craig Hutton (GPM Stulz)
|83
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|84
|Mark Crawford (GPM Stulz)
|0:01:59
|85
|James Pane (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|86
|Stuart Smith (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
|87
|Taylor Gunman (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:02:39
|88
|Jacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:44
|89
|Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts)
|90
|Samuel Hill (GPM Stulz)
|91
|Tyson Chambers (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:13:02
|92
|Mark Fagg (Team Scody Downunder)
|0:15:27
|93
|Kelsey Boreham (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|94
|Carsten Chapman (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|95
|Edward White (GPM Stulz)
|96
|Justin Davis
|0:23:08
|97
|Patrick Burt
|98
|Paul Scouller
|99
|Clay Durbridge
|100
|Wayne Hildred
|101
|Lauretta Hanson
|102
|Tim Mcgrath
|103
|Scott Wells
|104
|Sam Edwards
|105
|Thor Navntoft
|106
|Ryan Vecht
|107
|Haydn Kavanagh
|108
|Stephen Hickey
|109
|Christopher Lee (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|110
|Benjamin Griffiths
|111
|Thomas Coates (Team Scody Downunder)
|112
|Peter Greig
|113
|David Sagnol
|114
|Steven Crispin (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|115
|Jack Hogan (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
|116
|Andrew Mccosker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|117
|Kris Johnston (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|118
|Sean Whitfield (Team Scody Downunder)
|119
|Alistair Crameri (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|120
|Nathan Booth (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|121
|Patrick Drapac (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|122
|Tim Guy (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
|123
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|124
|Sam Fuhrmeister (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|125
|Mitchell Dedman (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|126
|Lucas Laxale (Mobius Future Racing)
|127
|Toby Orchard (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|128
|Miranda Griffiths
|129
|Nicholas Squillari (Seight Cycling Team)
|130
|Jake Magee (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|131
|Christopher Savage (Seight Cycling Team)
|132
|Jason Nevins
|0:30:21
|133
|Mark Ferguson
|134
|Timshel Knoll-Miller
|135
|Mark Robertson
|0:30:22
|136
|William Murray
|137
|Brett Hickford
|138
|Andrew Clark
|0:30:24
|139
|Jamie Nicholson
|140
|Julian Paynter
|0:30:27
|141
|David Williams
|142
|Chris Miller
|0:30:33
|143
|Sam Walcher
|0:33:46
|144
|Brendan Leihy
|145
|Adam Chapple
|146
|Jason Puschenjak
|147
|Frank McCarthy
|148
|Stephen Draper
|149
|Michael Krause
|150
|Craig Mitchell
|151
|Steven Payne
|152
|Craig Porter
|153
|Christopher Joustra
|154
|Timothy Nuttall
|155
|Gary Mclennan
|156
|Marco Rando
|157
|Dawie Aker
|158
|Chloe Mcintosh
|0:33:52
|159
|Peter Tzimas
|0:33:53
|160
|Laurence Basell
|0:33:55
|161
|Stephen Baker
|0:33:58
|162
|Adam Kavanagh
|0:34:24
|163
|Dean Heathcote
|0:40:48
|164
|Neil Herbert
|165
|Nicole Whitburn
|166
|Scott Smith
|167
|Deryck Walker
|168
|Chris Alsop
|169
|Brooke Anderson
|170
|Esther Borg
|171
|Brett Van Berkel
|172
|Richard Lorenc
|173
|Brenton Ellis
|174
|Justine Barrow
|175
|Keith Leonard
|176
|Neale Adams
|0:40:55
|177
|Mark Pickles
|178
|Rebecca Heath
|0:40:57
|179
|Damian Gill
|0:41:00
|180
|Jason Roberts
|0:41:02
|181
|Joe Spano
|0:59:44
|182
|Jason Cooper
|1:02:16
|183
|Trevor Perry
|184
|Shane Parker
|185
|Jack Carecos
|186
|Russell Church
|1:02:19
|187
|Mark McLaren
|188
|Prita Jobling-Baker
|1:10:04
|189
|Mick Millar
|1:10:09
|190
|Doris Marr
|191
|Paul Dalton
|192
|Peter Gwynne
|193
|Brian Wickenton
|1:10:12
|194
|Stephen Pickles
|195
|Darren Spiteri
|196
|Adrian Vandenbergh
|1:10:15
|197
|Jay Heather
|198
|Phil Hanna
|1:34:48
|199
|Melanie Silvester
|200
|Purdie Long
|201
|Belinda Chamberlain
|202
|Jeffrey Provan
|203
|Annabel Cox
|204
|Brad Akers
|205
|Amy Bradley
|DNF
|Logan Griffin (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Luke Ockerby (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jayden Copp (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
|DNF
|Fergus Sully (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|DNF
|Ben O'Connor (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|DNF
|Joel search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Teamachan (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
|DNF
|George Roberts (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
|DNF
|John Freiberg (AMR Renault Racing Team)
|DNF
|Benjamin Mcintosh (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Lachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Andrew Pickering (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|DNF
|Jarryd Jones (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Luke Pledger (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Clive Silcock (Anchor Point South Coast)
|DNF
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)
|DNF
|Angus Lyons (Jayco/John West/VIS)
|DNF
|Robert Young
|DNF
|Brendan Rowbotham
|DNF
|Dean Smith
|DNF
|Cameron Gillies
|DNF
|Trent Shannon
|DNF
|Thomas Mcdonough
|DNF
|Brian Fitzgerald
|DNF
|Simon Matheson
|DNF
|David Bingley
|DNF
|Matthew File
|DNF
|Justin Vincent
|DNF
|Duncan Hansford
|DNF
|Brad Ahlberg
|DNF
|Paul Collins
|DNF
|Matthew Pringle
|DNF
|John Dam
|DNF
|Andrew Groeneveld
|DNF
|Cameron White
|DNF
|Lynden Blackley
|DNF
|Laura Darlington
|DNF
|Bianca Pickett
|DNF
|Lucy Barker
|DNF
|Kate Finegan
|DNS
|Sam Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
|DNS
|Chris Harper (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Aaron Bicknell (Mobius Future Racing)
|DNS
|Todd Buschkuehl (Team Scody Downunder)
|DNS
|Trevor Spencer (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNS
|Matthew Warner-Smith (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNS
|Anthony Bogiatzis (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|DNS
|Joshua Harrison (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Harry Carpenter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Jason Lowndes (Seight Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Matthew Speed
|DNS
|Hayden Roulston
|DNS
|Matthew Werrell
|DNS
|Luke Aggett
|DNS
|Scott McPhee
|DNS
|Gerard Wild
|DNS
|Julian Kosloff
|DNS
|Andrew Kaye
|DNS
|Alistair Tubb
|DNS
|Gerard Donnelly
|DNS
|Colin Carrigan
|DNS
|Andrew Matthews
|DNS
|Matthew Shea
|DNS
|Rhys Buzza
|DNS
|Todd Baxter
|DNS
|Nicholas McEniry
|DNS
|Jamie Nicol
|DNS
|Evan Corry
|DNS
|Adam Hargreaves
|DNS
|Chris Papakostas
|DNS
|Geoffrey Robertson
|DNS
|Brad Speller
|DNS
|William Gordin
|DNS
|Roger Byrnes
|DNS
|Noel Eastwood
|DNS
|Allison Rice
|DNS
|Alexandria Nicholls
|DNS
|Harriet Smith
|DNS
|Alison Skene
|DNS
|Lisen Hockings
|DNS
|Karla Mckinnon
