Trending

Sunderland wins Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic

Edmondson second, Kent-Spark third on 100th edition of race

Image 1 of 5

Alex Edmondson, Scott Sunderland and Oliver Kent-Spark on the Melbourne to Warrnambool podium

Alex Edmondson, Scott Sunderland and Oliver Kent-Spark on the Melbourne to Warrnambool podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 2 of 5

Miranda Griffiths, Lauretta Hanson and Chloe McIntosh on the podium

Miranda Griffiths, Lauretta Hanson and Chloe McIntosh on the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 5

Lauretta Hanson wins the women's edition of the race

Lauretta Hanson wins the women's edition of the race
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 4 of 5

Scott Sunderland wins the 2015 Melbourne to Warrnambool

Scott Sunderland wins the 2015 Melbourne to Warrnambool
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 5 of 5

The Melbourne to Warrnambool peloton

The Melbourne to Warrnambool peloton
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Team Budget Forklifts)7:27:49
2Alexander Edmondson (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
3Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)
5Russell Gill (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
6Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
7Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
8Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
9Jordan Stannus (Jayco/John West/VIS)
10Jason Lea (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
11Callum Gordon (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
12Zane Hunter (Seight Cycling Team)
13Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)
14Michael Hale (Seight Cycling Team)
15Dylan Hately
16Tom Chapman (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
17Ian Johnston
18Rien Schuurhuis (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
19Mathew Ross (Jayco/John West/VIS)
20Marc Loecherer
21Samuel Lane (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
22Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
23Stephen Fairless
24Tom Leaper
25Tom Robinson (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
26Mark O’Brien (Avanti Racing Team)
27Bradley Linfield (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
28Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
29Jordan Payne
30Garry Polack
31Aden Reynolds (Mobius Future Racing)
32Fraser Gough (Avanti Racing Team)
33Ben Marshall (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
34Matthew Slee (AMR Renault Racing Team)
35David Randall
36Christopher Harney
37Conan Daley
38Kyle Thompson
39Drew Ginn
40Ben Carman (AMR Renault Racing Team)
41Peter Casey (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
42Andrew Gray
43Joel Walsh (GPM Stulz)
44Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
45Rowan Dever (Seight Cycling Team)
46Aaron Watts (AMR Renault Racing Team)
47Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
48Marcus Culey (Mobius Future Racing)
49Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
50Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
51Brad Davies (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
52Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
53Jesse Ewart (GPM Stulz)
54Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)
55Cyrus Monk (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
56Matthew Leonard (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
57Kyle Marwood
58Samuel Horgan (Team Budget Forklifts)
59Daniel Herrewyn (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
60Timothy Decker
61Jared McClintock
62Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
63Morgan Smith (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
64Daniel search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Teamauss (Seight Cycling Team)
65Samuel Burston (Mobius Future Racing)
66Nicholas Katsonis (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
67Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
68Liam White (Pat's Veg Cycling)
69Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)
70Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
71Rylee Field (GPM Stulz)
72Tom Kaesler (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
73Nathan Elliott (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)0:00:13
74Mark Jamieson (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
75Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:18
76Miles Scotson (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)0:00:20
77Ayden Toovey0:00:25
78Jason Christie (Avanti Racing Team)0:00:28
79Alder Martz (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:41
80Mitchell Mulhern (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:01
81Scott Thompson (Phoenix Cycling Collective)0:01:43
82Craig Hutton (GPM Stulz)
83Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
84Mark Crawford (GPM Stulz)0:01:59
85James Pane (Pat's Veg Cycling)
86Stuart Smith (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
87Taylor Gunman (Avanti Racing Team)0:02:39
88Jacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:44
89Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts)
90Samuel Hill (GPM Stulz)
91Tyson Chambers (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:13:02
92Mark Fagg (Team Scody Downunder)0:15:27
93Kelsey Boreham (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
94Carsten Chapman (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
95Edward White (GPM Stulz)
96Justin Davis0:23:08
97Patrick Burt
98Paul Scouller
99Clay Durbridge
100Wayne Hildred
101Lauretta Hanson
102Tim Mcgrath
103Scott Wells
104Sam Edwards
105Thor Navntoft
106Ryan Vecht
107Haydn Kavanagh
108Stephen Hickey
109Christopher Lee (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
110Benjamin Griffiths
111Thomas Coates (Team Scody Downunder)
112Peter Greig
113David Sagnol
114Steven Crispin (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
115Jack Hogan (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
116Andrew Mccosker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
117Kris Johnston (AMR Renault Racing Team)
118Sean Whitfield (Team Scody Downunder)
119Alistair Crameri (Pat's Veg Cycling)
120Nathan Booth (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
121Patrick Drapac (Pat's Veg Cycling)
122Tim Guy (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
123Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
124Sam Fuhrmeister (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
125Mitchell Dedman (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
126Lucas Laxale (Mobius Future Racing)
127Toby Orchard (AMR Renault Racing Team)
128Miranda Griffiths
129Nicholas Squillari (Seight Cycling Team)
130Jake Magee (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
131Christopher Savage (Seight Cycling Team)
132Jason Nevins0:30:21
133Mark Ferguson
134Timshel Knoll-Miller
135Mark Robertson0:30:22
136William Murray
137Brett Hickford
138Andrew Clark0:30:24
139Jamie Nicholson
140Julian Paynter0:30:27
141David Williams
142Chris Miller0:30:33
143Sam Walcher0:33:46
144Brendan Leihy
145Adam Chapple
146Jason Puschenjak
147Frank McCarthy
148Stephen Draper
149Michael Krause
150Craig Mitchell
151Steven Payne
152Craig Porter
153Christopher Joustra
154Timothy Nuttall
155Gary Mclennan
156Marco Rando
157Dawie Aker
158Chloe Mcintosh0:33:52
159Peter Tzimas0:33:53
160Laurence Basell0:33:55
161Stephen Baker0:33:58
162Adam Kavanagh0:34:24
163Dean Heathcote0:40:48
164Neil Herbert
165Nicole Whitburn
166Scott Smith
167Deryck Walker
168Chris Alsop
169Brooke Anderson
170Esther Borg
171Brett Van Berkel
172Richard Lorenc
173Brenton Ellis
174Justine Barrow
175Keith Leonard
176Neale Adams0:40:55
177Mark Pickles
178Rebecca Heath0:40:57
179Damian Gill0:41:00
180Jason Roberts0:41:02
181Joe Spano0:59:44
182Jason Cooper1:02:16
183Trevor Perry
184Shane Parker
185Jack Carecos
186Russell Church1:02:19
187Mark McLaren
188Prita Jobling-Baker1:10:04
189Mick Millar1:10:09
190Doris Marr
191Paul Dalton
192Peter Gwynne
193Brian Wickenton1:10:12
194Stephen Pickles
195Darren Spiteri
196Adrian Vandenbergh1:10:15
197Jay Heather
198Phil Hanna1:34:48
199Melanie Silvester
200Purdie Long
201Belinda Chamberlain
202Jeffrey Provan
203Annabel Cox
204Brad Akers
205Amy Bradley
DNFLogan Griffin (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFLuke Ockerby (search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFJayden Copp (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
DNFFergus Sully (Pat's Veg Cycling)
DNFBen O'Connor (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
DNFJoel search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Teamachan (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team)
DNFGeorge Roberts (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
DNFJohn Freiberg (AMR Renault Racing Team)
DNFBenjamin Mcintosh (Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team)
DNFLachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFAndrew Pickering (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
DNFJarryd Jones (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
DNFLuke Pledger (Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team)
DNFClive Silcock (Anchor Point South Coast)
DNFLucas Hamilton (Jayco/John West/VIS)
DNFAngus Lyons (Jayco/John West/VIS)
DNFRobert Young
DNFBrendan Rowbotham
DNFDean Smith
DNFCameron Gillies
DNFTrent Shannon
DNFThomas Mcdonough
DNFBrian Fitzgerald
DNFSimon Matheson
DNFDavid Bingley
DNFMatthew File
DNFJustin Vincent
DNFDuncan Hansford
DNFBrad Ahlberg
DNFPaul Collins
DNFMatthew Pringle
DNFJohn Dam
DNFAndrew Groeneveld
DNFCameron White
DNFLynden Blackley
DNFLaura Darlington
DNFBianca Pickett
DNFLucy Barker
DNFKate Finegan
DNSSam Evans (Pat's Veg Cycling)
DNSChris Harper (Swiss Wellness Cycling Team)
DNSAaron Bicknell (Mobius Future Racing)
DNSTodd Buschkuehl (Team Scody Downunder)
DNSTrevor Spencer (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNSMatthew Warner-Smith (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNSAnthony Bogiatzis (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
DNSJoshua Harrison (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
DNSHarry Carpenter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
DNSJason Lowndes (Seight Cycling Team)
DNSMatthew Speed
DNSHayden Roulston
DNSMatthew Werrell
DNSLuke Aggett
DNSScott McPhee
DNSGerard Wild
DNSJulian Kosloff
DNSAndrew Kaye
DNSAlistair Tubb
DNSGerard Donnelly
DNSColin Carrigan
DNSAndrew Matthews
DNSMatthew Shea
DNSRhys Buzza
DNSTodd Baxter
DNSNicholas McEniry
DNSJamie Nicol
DNSEvan Corry
DNSAdam Hargreaves
DNSChris Papakostas
DNSGeoffrey Robertson
DNSBrad Speller
DNSWilliam Gordin
DNSRoger Byrnes
DNSNoel Eastwood
DNSAllison Rice
DNSAlexandria Nicholls
DNSHarriet Smith
DNSAlison Skene
DNSLisen Hockings
DNSKarla Mckinnon

Latest on Cyclingnews