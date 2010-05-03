Trending

Der dashes to Mayor Cup win

Porsev, Kovalev complete podium

Full Results
1Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija3:08:26
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
3Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
4Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
5Dmitri Puzanov (Rus)
6Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
7Toms Skujins (Lat)
8Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
9Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Moscow
10Roman Klimov (Rus)
11Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
12Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
13Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
14Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
15Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
16Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
17Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
18Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
19Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
20Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
21Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
22Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Moscow0:00:09
23Denis Kuznetsov (Rus) Moscow
24Eyal Rahat (Isr)
25Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
26Andrei Chmygoune (Rus) Kuban
27Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
28Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow
29Anton Afonin (Rus)
30Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:16
31Igor Boev (Rus)0:00:18
32Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russia
33Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
34Maksim Razumov (Rus) Moscow
35Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:00:23
36Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
37Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:30
38Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:00:42
39Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:45
40Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
41Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
42Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
43Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
44Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
45Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarus
46Anatoli Chaburka (Blr) Belarus
47Igor Frolov (Rus)0:01:20
48Anton Vorobev (Rus)
49Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
50Yury Yurchanka (Blr) Belarus
51Dor Dviri (Isr)
52Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:01:35
53Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:01:49
54Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
55Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
56Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team

