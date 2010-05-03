Der dashes to Mayor Cup win
Porsev, Kovalev complete podium
|1
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|3:08:26
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|4
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|5
|Dmitri Puzanov (Rus)
|6
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|8
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|9
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Moscow
|10
|Roman Klimov (Rus)
|11
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|12
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
|13
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|14
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|15
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|16
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|17
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|18
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|19
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|20
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|21
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
|22
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Moscow
|0:00:09
|23
|Denis Kuznetsov (Rus) Moscow
|24
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|25
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|26
|Andrei Chmygoune (Rus) Kuban
|27
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|28
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow
|29
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|30
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:16
|31
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:00:18
|32
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russia
|33
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|34
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Moscow
|35
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|0:00:23
|36
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
|37
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|38
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:00:42
|39
|Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:45
|40
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|41
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|42
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|43
|Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
|44
|Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
|45
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarus
|46
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr) Belarus
|47
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:01:20
|48
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|49
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|50
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr) Belarus
|51
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|52
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:01:35
|53
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:01:49
|54
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|55
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|56
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
