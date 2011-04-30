Trending

Stevic wins in Russia

Kosyakov, Samokhvalov round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove3:44:57
2Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
3Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
4Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD
5Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
6Victor Mironov (Mda)0:00:34
7Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD0:00:41
8Andris Smirnovs (Lat)
9Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera - Katusha
11Alexander Serebryakov (Rus)
12Alexey Kunshin (Rus)
13Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz)
14Kirill Sinitsyn (Rus)
15Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD
16Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz)
17Vladimir Likhachev (Rus)
18Andrey Byvaltsev (Rus)
19Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
20Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz)
21Igor Boev (Rus)
22Mikhail Timochine (Rus)
23Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
24Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
25Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
26Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
27Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
28Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
29Yauheni Lahun (Blr)
30Eugeny Bakhin (Rus)
31Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
32Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
33Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
34Artem Vavilov (Rus)
35Dmytro Volovod (Ukr)
36Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
37Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
38Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
39Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
40Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
41Ivan Sivash (Kaz)
42Aleksandr Rotyakov (Rus)
43Valery Grinkovsky
44Artem Kartashov (Rus)
45Andriy Khripta (Ukr)
46Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr)
47Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD
48Anton Afonin (Rus)
49Aleksey Dudin (Rus)
50Vasily Neustroev (Rus)
51Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
52Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
53Mikhail Besaha (Blr)
54Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
55Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD
56Denis Berezkin (Rus)
57Sergey Alekhin (Rus)
58Kirill Zukin (Rus)
59Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
60Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
61Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr)
62Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
63Matvey Zubov (Rus)
64Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD
65Vadim Maslennikov (Rus)
66Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
67Eyal Rahat (Isr)
68Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
69Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
70Dmitry Suvorin (Rus)
71Alexander Matrosov (Rus)
72Noam Cohen (Isr)
73Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
74Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
75Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
76Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
77Siarhei Artsimovich (Blr)
78Alexander Sulimov (Rus)
79Victor Sudeykin (Rus)
80Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
81Vladislav Talyshev (Rus)
82Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
83Dor Dviri (Isr)
84Roman Kolstov (Rus)0:01:03
85Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
86Armands Becis (Lat)
87Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:01:23
88Alexey Markovtsev (Rus)0:02:04
89Anton Lyga (Rus)
90Ievgen Filin (Ukr)0:02:17
91Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
92Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
93Igor Bykov (Ukr)
94Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
95Siarhei Safonau (Blr) LEG
96Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
97Valery Valynin (Rus)
98Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:03:56
99Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus)0:04:47
100Vladimir Bardin (Rus)0:11:18
101Dmitriy Volkov (Rus)
102Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:12:23

