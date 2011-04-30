Stevic wins in Russia
Kosyakov, Samokhvalov round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|3:44:57
|2
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|3
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|4
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD
|5
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|6
|Victor Mironov (Mda)
|0:00:34
|7
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD
|0:00:41
|8
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat)
|9
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|11
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus)
|12
|Alexey Kunshin (Rus)
|13
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz)
|14
|Kirill Sinitsyn (Rus)
|15
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD
|16
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz)
|17
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus)
|18
|Andrey Byvaltsev (Rus)
|19
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
|20
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz)
|21
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|22
|Mikhail Timochine (Rus)
|23
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|24
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|25
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|26
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|27
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
|28
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|29
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr)
|30
|Eugeny Bakhin (Rus)
|31
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|32
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
|33
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|34
|Artem Vavilov (Rus)
|35
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr)
|36
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|37
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|38
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|39
|Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|40
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|41
|Ivan Sivash (Kaz)
|42
|Aleksandr Rotyakov (Rus)
|43
|Valery Grinkovsky
|44
|Artem Kartashov (Rus)
|45
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr)
|46
|Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr)
|47
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD
|48
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|49
|Aleksey Dudin (Rus)
|50
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus)
|51
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|52
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|53
|Mikhail Besaha (Blr)
|54
|Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
|55
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD
|56
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|57
|Sergey Alekhin (Rus)
|58
|Kirill Zukin (Rus)
|59
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|60
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|61
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr)
|62
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|63
|Matvey Zubov (Rus)
|64
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD
|65
|Vadim Maslennikov (Rus)
|66
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|67
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|68
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|69
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|70
|Dmitry Suvorin (Rus)
|71
|Alexander Matrosov (Rus)
|72
|Noam Cohen (Isr)
|73
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|74
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
|75
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|76
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|77
|Siarhei Artsimovich (Blr)
|78
|Alexander Sulimov (Rus)
|79
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus)
|80
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|81
|Vladislav Talyshev (Rus)
|82
|Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
|83
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|84
|Roman Kolstov (Rus)
|0:01:03
|85
|Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
|86
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|87
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|0:01:23
|88
|Alexey Markovtsev (Rus)
|0:02:04
|89
|Anton Lyga (Rus)
|90
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr)
|0:02:17
|91
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|92
|Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|93
|Igor Bykov (Ukr)
|94
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|95
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) LEG
|96
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|97
|Valery Valynin (Rus)
|98
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|0:03:56
|99
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus)
|0:04:47
|100
|Vladimir Bardin (Rus)
|0:11:18
|101
|Dmitriy Volkov (Rus)
|102
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:12:23
