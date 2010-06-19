Image 1 of 21 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) on his way to winning the super D at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 2 of 21 Johanna Kraus (Velo Bella) takes full advantage of her Ellsworth full-suspension bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 21 Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt) has a great ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 21 A Team Giant rider on one of the few flat portions of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 21 Local and birthday boy Thomas Jenkins on the descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 21 Ian Spivack (StudioOrganics.com) rides one of the drop-offs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 21 Kelli Emmett (Giant) rides through one of the countless rock gardens. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 21 Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bicycle) looked noticeably faster than the rest of the women's field. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 21 Krista Park (Incycle) rides her best Super D ever. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 21 Anina Aaron (Powerbar) looked blazing fast but unfortunately flatted. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 21 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) started second and looked intent on catching Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 21 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) wrestles his bike through a rock garden. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 21 Krista Park (Incycle) at the top of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 21 Kelli Emmett (Giant) started first because she is leading the series. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 21 Riders had a spectacular view of the Shenandoah Valley (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 21 Cyclingnews' Sue George interviews an elated Sue Haywood after winning the Super D event on her home course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 21 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) descends to second place on hometown trails. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 18 of 21 Alex Ryan (Champion Systems) races to third (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 19 of 21 Krista Park (Incycle/Cannondale) on her way to second (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 20 of 21 Kelli Emmett (Giant) rides to third in the women's Super D (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 21 of 21 Sue Haywood (SBC) on her way to winning the women's Super D at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)

On a hot and humid Saturday, Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) and Sue Haywood (SBC) blazed to victories in the first event, a super D, of the final Triple Crown weekend in Virginia.

Over 80 racers tackled the mostly downhill course. Following a rocky ridgeline start, the course plunged downhill over smooth, flowing trails interupted by occasional rock gardens. The course was somewhat loose due to dry conditions, and as it was primarily singletrack, it was run as an individual time trial.

Tablerlay won the race in a time of 11:23, 23 seconds ahead of local pro Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and 24 seconds ahead of Alex Ryan. Open men's class racer and local Mike Carpenter was fourth, and Andy Schultz (Kenda / Felt) rode to fifth.

"It was good, and I had a reasonably smooth run," said Taberlay. "I had a few small mistakes, but I kept it upright."

The Australian Taberlay enjoyed his first Virginia super D experience. "This was certainly the most fun super D course I've ridden," he said. "There was a good mix of technical stuff and some good corners. And 99 percent of it was downhill."

"It was challenging. You started with a rock garden right from the start, and there was nowhere to punch it. You went over threshold in the first 100 meters, and then after that, you just tried to hold it in as big of a gear as you could for the pedally stuff while trying to keep it cool."

Bishop had the home court advantage, having helped build some of the local trails, but it wasn't enough to net him the win.

"I definitely botched the top," said Bishop. "I had a good start, but then I clipped a pedal on a rock and my bike was sideways on a critical uphill section, and that cost me some speed to restart in the right gear."

Bishop had just returned to his home in Harrisonburg after a week out of town attending the Cannondale Sales Meeting in Deer Valley, Utah, where 2011 product was introduced.

"So it didn't feel like I was racing at home," said Bishop. "I still flew in the night before and was scambling to put my bike together."

Kenda / Felt's Andy Schultz, who finished fourth among the pro men and fifth overall, was looking forward to the rest of the weekend's action, including the short track later in the afternoon and the cross country on Sunday.

"I'm not known for my downhill prowess, so I just took it as it was. It was a super fun course," said Schultz. "I'm stoked on the format of this weekend. I think it goes from my weakest event (super D) to my strongest event (cross country). The course tomorrow will be hard, but a lot of fun at the same time."

Haywood may be retired, but she's still fast downhill

Former super D national champion Sue Haywood rode to victory in a time of 13:11 and with 34 seconds over Krista Park (Incycle/Cannondale) while Kelli Emmett took third place, 39 seconds off Haywood.

"My run was pretty smooth," said Haywood. "I'd had terrible pre-rides, including wrecking, but these were my home trails and I knew all the lines, plus I got lots of tips from (partner) Tim."

"I had a sick feeling in my stomach from going so hard, and it was hot," she said, "but it was fun having people out cheering us on."

Park said the spectators on the course motivated her to go well. "There were some guys yelling us on. They shouted, 'Sprint, everyone else out here pedalled this section,' as I rode by. It was awesome to get that kind of support out there." She added that it wasn't her best run, but she was happy not to wreck.

Emmett enjoyed her experience, too. "The course was amazing, I loved it." The super D superstar and pre-race favorite wasn't making excuses for not winning. "I made a little mistake at one of the climbing sections near the top, but otherwise, my run was good."

Full Results

All men (elite + open) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) 0:11:26 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:00:23 3 Alex Ryan (Champion) 0:00:24 4 Michael Carpenter 0:00:34 5 Christopher Michaels 0:00:48 6 Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt) 0:00:58 7 Ryan Fawley 8 Joel Maynard 0:01:08 9 Cory Rimmer (CY/Hayes/Kenda/Thompson) 0:01:12 10 Chris Scott 0:01:18 11 Kyle Lawrence 0:01:19 12 Tim Richardson 0:01:22 13 Aaron Snyder (SCOTT RC Mountain BIke Team) 0:01:24 14 Colin Vento 15 Jeff Dickey (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group) 0:01:25 16 Drew Scharns (Boone Bike and Touring) 0:01:35 17 Patrick Miller 0:01:40 18 Dan Fudala 19 Matt Miller 0:01:41 20 Jake Brown 21 Jordan Kahlenberg (Breakaway Bikes) 0:01:43 22 Jamie Keehner 23 Wesley Lamberson 0:01:47 24 Daniel Atkins (Adventures for the Cure) 25 Cameron Dodge 0:01:50 26 Tad Elliott (Sho-Air / Specialized) 0:01:52 27 Todd Branham (Blue Ridge Adventures) 28 Madison Matthews 0:01:58 29 Justin Mace 0:01:59 30 Matt Smith 0:02:03 31 Thomas Jenkins 0:02:05 32 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 0:02:08 33 Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:09 34 John Arias (Scott RC Factory Mountainbike) 0:02:19 35 Mike Capraro 0:02:27 36 Scott Bechtel (Downhill Zone) 0:02:29 37 Daivd Parsons-Forfsi (Specialized - Dumonde Tech) 0:02:30 38 Ian Spivack (StudioOrganics.com) 0:02:34 39 Ben Frederick 0:02:40 40 Kurt Rosenberger 0:02:42 41 Joshua Abelard (EVMA) 0:02:47 42 Matt Lough (Gripped Racing) 0:02:54 43 Thomas Cooper 0:03:01 44 Jay Dodge (scott rc mountain bike team) 0:03:02 45 Douglas Chamberlain 0:03:07 46 Jason Sajko 0:03:11 47 Aaron Hoag (Specialized/Dumonde Tech) 0:03:20 48 Colby Wallace (Gripped Racing) 49 Paul Bayne 0:03:28 50 Chris Shelley 0:03:33 51 Mark Veerman (SVBC) 0:03:40 52 Nicholas Quesnel 0:03:41 53 John Simril 0:03:57 54 Chris Huffmire (EVMA) 0:04:24 55 Adam Osterholz 0:04:29 56 Richard Stem 0:04:36 57 Alex Harrill (Inland Construction) 0:05:06 58 Ari Giller-Leinwohl 0:05:47 59 Kevin Keane 0:06:01 60 Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor) 0:06:45 61 Kevin Ford 0:07:14 62 Phil Thai 0:07:40 63 Scott Mcgill 0:08:23 64 Roger Spivey 0:08:37 65 Ian Lamberson 0:12:54

Elite men only # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) 0:11:26 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:00:23 3 Alex Ryan (Champion) 0:00:24 4 Christopher Michaels 0:00:48 5 Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt) 0:00:58 6 Cory Rimmer (CY/Hayes/Kenda/Thompson) 0:01:12 7 Aaron Snyder (SCOTT RC Mountain BIke Team) 0:01:24 8 Jeff Dickey (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group) 0:01:25 9 Drew Scharns (Boone Bike and Touring) 0:01:35 10 Matt Miller 0:01:41 11 Jordan Kahlenberg (Breakaway Bikes) 0:01:43 12 Wesley Lamberson 0:01:47 13 Tad Elliott (Sho-Air / Specialized) 0:01:52 14 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 0:02:08 15 Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:09

Open men only # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Carpenter 0:12:00 2 Ryan Fawley 0:00:24 3 Joel Maynard 0:00:34 4 Chris Scott 0:00:44 5 Kyle Lawrence 0:00:45 6 Tim Richardson 0:00:48 7 Colin Vento 0:00:50 8 Patrick Miller 0:01:06 9 Dan Fudala 10 Jake Brown 0:01:07 11 Jamie Keehner 0:01:09 12 Daniel Atkins (Adventures for the Cure) 0:01:13 13 Cameron Dodge 0:01:16 14 Todd Branham (Blue Ridge Adventures) 0:01:18 15 Madison Matthews 0:01:24 16 Justin Mace 0:01:25 17 Matt Smith 0:01:29 18 Thomas Jenkins 0:01:31 19 John Arias (Scott RC Factory Mountainbike) 0:01:45 20 Mike Capraro 0:01:53 21 Scott Bechtel (Downhill Zone) 0:01:55 22 Daivd Parsons-Forfsi (Specialized - Dumonde Tech) 0:01:56 23 Ian Spivack (StudioOrganics.com) 0:02:00 24 Ben Frederick 0:02:06 25 Kurt Rosenberger 0:02:08 26 Joshua Abelard (EVMA) 0:02:13 27 Matt Lough (Gripped Racing) 0:02:20 28 Thomas Cooper 0:02:27 29 Jay Dodge (scott rc mountain bike team) 0:02:28 30 Douglas Chamberlain 0:02:33 31 Jason Sajko 0:02:37 32 Aaron Hoag (Specialized/Dumonde Tech) 0:02:46 33 Colby Wallace (Gripped Racing) 34 Paul Bayne 0:02:54 35 Chris Shelley 0:02:59 36 Mark Veerman (SVBC) 0:03:06 37 Nicholas Quesnel 0:03:07 38 John Simril 0:03:23 39 Chris Huffmire (EVMA) 0:03:50 40 Adam Osterholz 0:03:55 41 Richard Stem 0:04:02 42 Alex Harrill (Inland Construction) 0:04:32 43 Ari Giller-Leinwohl 0:05:13 44 Kevin Keane 0:05:27 45 Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor) 0:06:11 46 Kevin Ford 0:06:40 47 Phil Thai 0:07:06 48 Scott Mcgill 0:07:49 49 Roger Spivey 0:08:03 50 Ian Lamberson 0:12:20

All women (elite and open) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Haywood 0:13:11 2 Krista Park 0:00:34 3 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:39 4 Carolyn Popovic 0:01:05 5 Johanna Kraus (Velo Bella) 0:01:27 6 Whitney March 0:02:26 7 Susan Musante 0:02:59 8 Anina Aaron 0:03:00 9 Brenda Simril 0:03:27 10 Misty Tilson 0:04:38 11 Laura Bechtel (CAMBC/Downhill Zone) 0:04:56 12 Lemma Mclean 0:10:32

Elite women only # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Haywood 0:13:11 2 Krista Park 0:00:34 3 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:39 4 Carolyn Popovic 0:01:05 5 Johanna Kraus (Velo Bella) 0:01:27 6 Anina Aaron 0:03:00