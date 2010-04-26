Trending

Slovakian Lami wins in Romanian Grand Prix

Hungary's Dosa, Modos go one-two in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Lami (Svk)1:41:27
2Andras Parti (Hun)0:00:56
3Szilard Buruczki (Hun)0:01:24
4Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:06:40
5Gabor Bogar (Hun)0:14:19
6Andras Szatmary (Hun)0:14:52
7Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:17:53
8Lucian Logigan (Rom)0:20:01
9Daniel Crista (Rom)0:20:41
10Tamas Hauser (Svk)0:21:27
11Elisei Miron (Rom)
12Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom)
13Ioan Tudor Radu (Rom)
14George Vlad Sabau (Rom)
15Florin Benghea (Rom)
16Dan Chirita (Rom)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eszter Dosa (Hun)1:09:17
2Gabriella Modos (Hun)0:03:09
3Daniela Trana (Rom)

