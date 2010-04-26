Slovakian Lami wins in Romanian Grand Prix
Hungary's Dosa, Modos go one-two in women's race
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|1:41:27
|2
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|0:00:56
|3
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|0:01:24
|4
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|0:06:40
|5
|Gabor Bogar (Hun)
|0:14:19
|6
|Andras Szatmary (Hun)
|0:14:52
|7
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:17:53
|8
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|0:20:01
|9
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|0:20:41
|10
|Tamas Hauser (Svk)
|0:21:27
|11
|Elisei Miron (Rom)
|12
|Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom)
|13
|Ioan Tudor Radu (Rom)
|14
|George Vlad Sabau (Rom)
|15
|Florin Benghea (Rom)
|16
|Dan Chirita (Rom)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|1:09:17
|2
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|0:03:09
|3
|Daniela Trana (Rom)
