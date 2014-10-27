Kabush wins Manitoba Grand Prix of Cyclo-cross
Pendrel victorious in women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)
|0:59:24
|2
|Michael Van Den Ham (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:01
|3
|Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team)
|0:00:03
|4
|Mike Garrigan
|0:00:36
|5
|Craig Richey (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:42
|6
|Mark McConnell (Synergy Racing P/B Sri Importing)
|0:00:59
|7
|Dustin Andrews (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|8
|Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:01:28
|9
|Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:02
|11
|Danick Vandale (Team Manitoba)
|0:02:03
|12
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:02:57
|13
|Shawn Bunnin (Deadgoat Racing)
|14
|Jason Wiebe (Team Manitoba)
|0:03:17
|15
|Jason Siegle (SDG Bellwether p.b. Krema Peanut Butter)
|0:03:21
|16
|Brett Wakefield (Local Ride Racing)
|0:03:34
|17
|Richard Machhein (Local Ride Racing)
|0:03:49
|18
|Sean Germaine (Juventus CC)
|0:04:22
|19
|Edouard Tougas (Acquisio-ACQ)
|0:04:28
|20
|Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:04:43
|21
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada MTB)
|0:05:21
|22
|Connor Wilson (Juventus CC)
|0:05:41
|23
|Matthew Staneland
|0:05:47
|24
|Devon Moonie (Glotman Simpson)
|25
|Olli Hyytiainen (Dark Red Racing)
|0:08:02
|26
|Cuylar Conly (Range Road Racing)
|- 1 lap
|27
|Nathan Poulton (Waterloo Cycling Club)
|28
|Ari Robinson (Bikes And Beyond)
|DNF
|William Elliott (Team NCCH p/b DEC Express)
|DNS
|Dylan Harris (Olympia CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
|0:40:55
|2
|Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|3
|Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:34
|4
|Ellen Noble (JAM Fund Cycling Team)
|0:01:25
|5
|Mical Dyck
|0:01:35
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Cycle-Smart Elite Team)
|0:01:43
|7
|Sandra Walter (LIV Canada)
|0:02:05
|8
|Jamie Gilgen (Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam)
|0:03:12
|9
|Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)
|0:03:55
|10
|Ashley Barson (Coachchris.Ca/Tedvelikonja/Trudellmed.)
|11
|Janna Gillick (Mid Island Velo Assoc.)
|0:04:38
|12
|Molly Hurford (MidAtlantic Colavita Women’s Team)
|0:04:59
|13
|Shantel Koenig (Redbike)
|0:05:00
|14
|Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels)
|0:05:41
|15
|Susan Clarke (Team Sask. / BCW Cycling)
|0:06:01
|16
|Anna Schappert (Dark Red Racing)
|- 1 lap
|17
|Alexandra Morley (RealDeal Gears p/b WaspCam
