Kabush wins Manitoba Grand Prix of Cyclo-cross

Pendrel victorious in women's race

Geoff Kabush beats Michael van denHam by one second at the Manitoba Grand Prix of cyclo-cross

(Image credit: David Lipnowski/winnipegcx2014.ca)
Catherine Penderal wins the Manitoba Grand Prix of cyclo-cross

(Image credit: David Lipnowski/winnipegcx2014.ca)
Neon Velo's Jeremy Durrin pushed the pace at the front until he flatted in the fourth lap

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Michael van den Ham achieved his season's goals in one weekend with two podium results

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Geoff Kabush rode a smart tactical race to win

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Geoff Kabush and Michael van den Ham fought each other and the gusty winds

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Early lead group on the steep run-up from the riverfront

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Derrick St John on a sweeping turn right after the finish area

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Christopher Prendergast raced to 10th place, the best U23 result

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Calgary's Shawn Bunnin suffering in the sand

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Aaron Schooler traveled from his home in Germany and got on the podium

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
The double sand pits at the Winnipeg venue generated key moments over a weekend of racing

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Maghalie Rochette, Gabby Durrin, and Catharine Pendrel share a light-hearted moment before the start

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Maghalie Rochette leads in lap one on the off-camber turn that tripped up many riders

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Janna Gillick and Siobhan Kelly were two of several women from the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Gabby Durrin led the women's elite race for four laps

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)
Start of the men's elite race with Canadian champion Mike Garrigan in the mix

(Image credit: David Lipnowski)

Results

Men's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:59:24
2Michael Van Den Ham (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:01
3Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team)0:00:03
4Mike Garrigan0:00:36
5Craig Richey (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:42
6Mark McConnell (Synergy Racing P/B Sri Importing)0:00:59
7Dustin Andrews (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
8Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:01:28
9Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
10Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:02:02
11Danick Vandale (Team Manitoba)0:02:03
12Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:02:57
13Shawn Bunnin (Deadgoat Racing)
14Jason Wiebe (Team Manitoba)0:03:17
15Jason Siegle (SDG Bellwether p.b. Krema Peanut Butter)0:03:21
16Brett Wakefield (Local Ride Racing)0:03:34
17Richard Machhein (Local Ride Racing)0:03:49
18Sean Germaine (Juventus CC)0:04:22
19Edouard Tougas (Acquisio-ACQ)0:04:28
20Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)0:04:43
21Peter Glassford (Trek Canada MTB)0:05:21
22Connor Wilson (Juventus CC)0:05:41
23Matthew Staneland0:05:47
24Devon Moonie (Glotman Simpson)
25Olli Hyytiainen (Dark Red Racing)0:08:02
26Cuylar Conly (Range Road Racing)- 1 lap
27Nathan Poulton (Waterloo Cycling Club)
28Ari Robinson (Bikes And Beyond)
DNFWilliam Elliott (Team NCCH p/b DEC Express)
DNSDylan Harris (Olympia CC)

Women's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)0:40:55
2Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:00:04
3Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)0:00:34
4Ellen Noble (JAM Fund Cycling Team)0:01:25
5Mical Dyck0:01:35
6Natasha Elliott (Cycle-Smart Elite Team)0:01:43
7Sandra Walter (LIV Canada)0:02:05
8Jamie Gilgen (Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam)0:03:12
9Corey Coogan Cisek (The Fix Studio)0:03:55
10Ashley Barson (Coachchris.Ca/Tedvelikonja/Trudellmed.)
11Janna Gillick (Mid Island Velo Assoc.)0:04:38
12Molly Hurford (MidAtlantic Colavita Women’s Team)0:04:59
13Shantel Koenig (Redbike)0:05:00
14Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels)0:05:41
15Susan Clarke (Team Sask. / BCW Cycling)0:06:01
16Anna Schappert (Dark Red Racing)- 1 lap
17Alexandra Morley (RealDeal Gears p/b WaspCam

