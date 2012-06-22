Jungels takes Luxembourg national title
Absence of Schlecks opens door for Continental rider
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)
|0:34:02
|2
|Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)
|0:01:00
|3
|Ralph Diseviscourt
|0:01:47
|4
|Pit Schlechter (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)
|0:01:48
|5
|Christian Helmig
|0:01:55
|6
|Tom Thill (Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de)
|0:02:05
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)
|0:02:25
|8
|Antoine Mores
|0:02:35
|9
|Pascal Triebel
|10
|Massimo Morabito
|0:02:43
|11
|Kevin Feiereisen
|0:02:49
|12
|Tom Flammang
|13
|Scott Thiltges
|0:02:54
|14
|Steve Fries
|0:02:57
|15
|Daniel Bintz
|0:03:16
|16
|Claude Wolter
|0:03:30
|17
|Robert Schmitt
|0:03:32
|18
|Mike Diener
|0:03:43
|19
|Jerome Theis
|0:03:53
|20
|Tom Schwarmes
|0:03:58
|21
|Gusty Bausch
|0:04:12
|22
|Glen Leven
|0:04:15
|23
|Claude Biltgen
|0:04:55
|24
|Pol Flesch
|0:05:27
|25
|Roby Rippinger
|0:05:29
|26
|Torsten Mathias
|0:05:32
|27
|Olivier Zirnheld
|28
|Tom Weyer
|0:05:42
|29
|David Redo
|30
|Jacky Buijk
|0:06:40
|31
|Philippe Sonnhalter
|0:06:43
|32
|Pit Weber
|0:06:47
|33
|Metty Bentz
|0:06:56
|34
|Gilles Kneip
|0:08:35
|35
|Mike Rohmer
|0:15:33
