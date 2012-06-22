Trending

Jungels takes Luxembourg national title

Absence of Schlecks opens door for Continental rider

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)0:34:02
2Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)0:01:00
3Ralph Diseviscourt0:01:47
4Pit Schlechter (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)0:01:48
5Christian Helmig0:01:55
6Tom Thill (Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de)0:02:05
7Alex Kirsch (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)0:02:25
8Antoine Mores0:02:35
9Pascal Triebel
10Massimo Morabito0:02:43
11Kevin Feiereisen0:02:49
12Tom Flammang
13Scott Thiltges0:02:54
14Steve Fries0:02:57
15Daniel Bintz0:03:16
16Claude Wolter0:03:30
17Robert Schmitt0:03:32
18Mike Diener0:03:43
19Jerome Theis0:03:53
20Tom Schwarmes0:03:58
21Gusty Bausch0:04:12
22Glen Leven0:04:15
23Claude Biltgen0:04:55
24Pol Flesch0:05:27
25Roby Rippinger0:05:29
26Torsten Mathias0:05:32
27Olivier Zirnheld
28Tom Weyer0:05:42
29David Redo
30Jacky Buijk0:06:40
31Philippe Sonnhalter0:06:43
32Pit Weber0:06:47
33Metty Bentz0:06:56
34Gilles Kneip0:08:35
35Mike Rohmer0:15:33

