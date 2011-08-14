Trending

Cavendish lays down London 2012 marker

Manxman beats Modolo and Dumoulin in Olympic test event

Image 1 of 48

London-Surrey Cycle Classic podium (L-r): Sacha Modolo, Mark Cavendish, Samuel Dumoulin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 48

Plenty of spectators on hand to cheer on the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 48

Italy's Luca Paolini drops back to the team car for a chat with Paolo Bettini.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 48

The peloton in action during the London-Surrey Cycle Classic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) has won the London-Surry Cycle Classic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 48

Spectators cheer on the passing peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 48

The peloton in action during the Londy-Surrey Cycle Classic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 48

Things didn't go as planned for Tyler Farrar (USA).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) in action during the London-Surry Cycle Classic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) edges Sacha Modolo (Italy) for the victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 48

Belgium's Tom Boonen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 48

Italian national team coach Paolo Bettini chats with Mark Cavendish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) celebrates as he beats Sacha Modolo (Italy) and Samuel Dumoulin (France) to win the London-Surrey Classic road race

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 14 of 48

Britain's Mark Cavendish is interviewed before the race.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 15 of 48

Mark Cavendish not happy about being asked about moving to Team Sky next year

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 16 of 48

Britain's Mark Cavendish refuses to discuss a move to Team Sky next year

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 17 of 48

Race winner Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) talks about how the race will be different next year with the extra miles and climbs of Box Hill at the post race press conference

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 18 of 48

Mark Cavendish with girlfriend Peta Todd

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 19 of 48

Mark Cavendish is delighted with the victory

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 20 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) celebrates as he beats Sacha Modolo (Italy) and Samuel Dumoulin (France) to win the London-Surrey Classic road race

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 21 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) takes the sprint and the race victory

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 22 of 48

The bunch comes around the final corner in front of Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 23 of 48

Alex Dowsett drives the bunch to pull back the leaders

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 24 of 48

Liam Holohan leads Kristian House as their lead dwindles

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 25 of 48

The bunch in Richmond Park

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 26 of 48

The bunch in Richmond Park

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 27 of 48

Aussie Leigh Howard rides pace on the front of the bunch

(Image credit: gerry mc)
Image 28 of 48

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 29 of 48

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 30 of 48

Tyler Farrar (USA) before the start.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 31 of 48

American sprinter Tyler Farrar.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 32 of 48

Kiwi Julian Dean expected to figure in the results of a bunch sprint.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 33 of 48

Britain's Alex Dowsett won his last big race at the London Nocturne.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 34 of 48

Britain's Mark Cavendish enjoys a joke with Australian Matt Goss.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 35 of 48

Aussie Stuart O¹Grady lines up with Belgium¹s Tom Boonen.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 36 of 48

Belgium's Tom Boonen ready to roll on the road where he won a stage of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 37 of 48

Young Aussie Leigh Howard next to the veteran Stuart O'Grady.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 38 of 48

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 39 of 48

Tom Boonen (Belgium) on the start line and yawning after the early start.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 40 of 48

Aussie Stuart O'Grady happy on the start line.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 41 of 48

The Italian team sign on.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 42 of 48

Stuart O'Grady is interviewed with the Australian team.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 43 of 48

Stuart O'Grady is interviewed by MC Anthony McCrossan.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 44 of 48

Australian Stuart O'Grady signs on for the race.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 45 of 48

The GB team are presented before the race - Ian Stannard, Roger Hammond, Peter Kennaugh, Alex Dowsett and Mark Cavendish.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 46 of 48

The bunch rolls out of the Mall.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 47 of 48

The race gets underway in the Mall.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 48 of 48

British Cycling supremo Dave Brailsford back in the GB colours rather than Sky for a day with his Ecclescake breakfast.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) won the Olympic Games test event with a trademark sprint along the Mall in London on Sunday. The Manxman was led to the line perfectly by his teammates, avoided a crash within the final 3 kilometres and beat Sacha Modolo (Italy) and Samuel Dumoulin (France) in his first serious race since the Tour de France.

With the Olympics less than a year away Cavendish will take many positives from today's win but the Tour's green jersey was keen to stress that the hard work starts here and that today's course, comprising of just two laps of Box Hill - the Olympic route has 9 - will throw up a completely different and much tougher challenge.

"I can tell you that this is best group of British riders we've ever had. Together, this is the first real time we've ridden together as a unit and it was liking riding with my trade team or a team that had been together for two or three years. Everyone was spectacular and committed, giving 100 per cent and they just gelled. They knew what they had to do and they did it with passion," he said.

"I said even before the race today that you won’t even get a feel of how the race will go next year from what happens today. It's not just the hill, it's double the distance for the race. For the race it wasn't about getting a feel for next year's race. I'll have to be on my best form to win it.”

At least today Cavendish will have learnt how to race in the capital as the marked favourite. After an initial break of four riders escaped in the opening stages, it was Team England who began to chase once the lead went over the six-minute mark.

The break, consisting of Kristian House (Rapha Condor - Sharp), Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh), Tom Murray (Sigma Sport - Specialized) and Cleberson Weber (Brazil) had a 3-minute advantage as the race left Richmond Park but the lead stretched out to 6:32 after the 50km mark.

It stirred the bunch into life and despite brave resistance from the quartet up the road, their lead quickly began to drop. House claimed maximum points on the first and second ascents of Box Hill but on the second time Weber cracked and Murray followed him shortly afterwards.

With 30 kilometres to go, England - who admitted they were working in conjunction with Cavendish’s Great Britain team - increased the pace, despite Heinrich Haussler and Luca Paolini making a joint bid for glory. That pairing failed, however, and with House the final form of resistance, it was left to the sprinters to decide the race.

Or so it appeared. Having confirmed to Cyclingnews prior to the start that he would hang up his wheels at the end of the season, Kurt-Asle Arvesen made a daring bid for solo glory inside the final 5 kilometres. For the briefest of moments it looked possible as he drew out a 10 second lead, but with so many GB riders still present the likelihood of a sprint increased.

A crash in the finale ruled out Tyler Farrar (USA) who had already had to battle back from a puncture. The crash itself involved Cavendish and a contingent from the Japanese team. After the race Cavendish was quick to play down the incident.

"I was complaining about two Japanese riders at the finish. Most of them are professional riders so it's not like they've not ridden in the professional ranks. I think if you ask many people it takes a brave person to try and push me off my lead-out man and twice in the last 5km I had Japanese riders trying to do it. If I stay solid, they're not big guys, and they're going to bounce off me and come down."

Farrar was not the only rider held up, however, as the Australian lead-out also splintered, with only Stuart O'Grady and Matthew Goss making it through.

In the finishing straight, Cavendish, just as he does with HTC, made perfect use of his lead-out. Downing and then Hunt delivered him to the final few hundred meters in the perfect position, and he unleashed a powerful sprint to distance Sacha Modolo and Samuel Dumoulin.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)3:18:11
2Sacha Modolo (Italy)
3Samuel Dumoulin (France)
4Stuart O'grady (Australia)
5Michal Golas (Poland)
6Borut Bozic (Slovenia)
7Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
8Matthew Goss (Australia)
9Ian Bibby (Great Britain)
10Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
11Bartlomiej Matysiak (Poland)
12Dan Craven (Namibia)
13Jeremy Hunt (Great Britain)
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
15Jure Kocjan (Slovenia)0:00:07
16Roger Hammond (Great Britain)0:00:10
17Ian Stannard (Great Britain)0:00:15
18Russell Downing (Great Britain)0:00:25
19David Clarke (Great Britain)0:00:42
20Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland)
21Marcel Kalz (Germany)
22Tom Thill (Luxembourg)
23Sergey Pomoshnikov (Russian Federation)
24Gorazd Stangelj (Slovenia)
25Evgeniy Bakhin (Russian Federation)
26Jason White (Great Britain)
27Samuel Bennett (Ireland)
28Yoann Offredo (France)
29Tom Last (Great Britain)
30David Mccann (Ireland)
31Yukiya Arashiro (Japan)
32Pit Schlechter (Luxembourg)
33Robert Kiserlovski (Croatia)
34Tony Gallopin (France)
35Kurt Asle Arvesen (Norway)
36Daniel Fleeman (Great Britain)
37Vladimir Miholjevic (Croatia)
38Deni Banicek (Croatia)
39Diego Ulissi (Italy)
40Simon Richardson (Great Britain)
41Liam Holohan (Great Britain)
42Jonathan Hivert (France)
43Evan Oliphant (Great Britain)
44Patrick Bercz (Germany)
45James Moss (Great Britain)
46Blel Kadri (France)
47Rafael Rodriguez Segarra (Spain)
48Joseph Perrett (Great Britain)
49Jonathan Mcevoy (Great Britain)
50Gael Le Bellec (France)
51Maciej Paterski (Poland)
52Christian Meier (Canada)
53Russell Hampton (Great Britain)
54Kristjan Koren (Slovenia)
55Richard Handley (Great Britain)
56Julian Dean (New Zealand)
57Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
58Oscar Gatto (Italy)
59Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
60Clinton Avery (New Zealand)
61Stephen Cummings (Great Britain)
62Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway)
63Eros Capecchi (Italy)
64Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)
65Luca Paolini (Italy)
66Michael Cuming (Great Britain)
67Ty Magner (United States Of America)
68Ian Boswell (United States Of America)
69Tom David (New Zealand)
70Leigh Howard (Australia)0:00:50
71Heinrich Haussler (Australia)
72Daniel Lloyd (Great Britain)
73Tom Boonen (Belgium)0:01:33
74Kevin De Weert (Belgium)
75Jan Bakelants (Belgium)
76Jurgen Van De Walle (Belgium)
77Alexandre Blain (France)
78Michael Matthews (Australia)0:01:43
79Peter Kennaugh (Great Britain)
80Alex Dowsett (Great Britain)
81Tom Murray (Great Britain)0:02:02
82Kristian House (Great Britain)
83Andrew Fenn (Great Britain)0:02:36
84David Veilleux (Canada)0:03:10
85Dominique Rollin (Canada)
86Yukihiro Doi (Japan)
87Tyler Farrar (United States Of America)0:03:23
88Gavin Mannion (United States Of America)0:05:24
89Luka Grubic (Croatia)0:06:05
90Stuart Wight (Canada)
91James Sampson (Great Britain)
92Marcel Six (Great Britain)
93Tom Kohn (Luxembourg)
94Roman Koltsov (Russian Federation)
95Ian Knight (Great Britain)
96Adil Jelloul (Morocco)
97Peter Hawkins (Ireland)
98Andrew Griffiths (Great Britain)
99Gregorlry Panizo (Brazil)
100Viktor Sudeikin (Russian Federation)
101Jason Christie (New Zealand)
102Fabian Schnaidt (Germany)
103Mouhssine Lahsaini (Morocco)
104Niko Eeckhout (Belgium)
105Stijn Joseph (Belgium)
106Jose-Eriberto Medeiros (Brazil)
107Matthew Jones (Great Britain)
108Jake Hales (Great Britain)
109Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
110Marcel Meisen (Germany)
111Ian Wilkinson (Great Britain)
112Richard Hepworth (Great Britain)
113Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
114Simon Gaywood (Great Britain)
115Peter Williams (Great Britain)
116Richard Cartland (Great Britain)
117Tanner Putt (United States Of America)
118Christopher Froome (Great Britain)
119Philip Lavery (Ireland)
120Takashi Miyazawa (Japan)0:07:21
121Shinichi Fukushima (Japan)0:10:46
122Jamie Riggs (Canada)
123Ross Creber (Great Britain)
124Tom Schanen (Luxembourg)
125Graham Briggs (Great Britain)
126Cleberson Weber (Brazil)0:12:12
127Christopher Mcnamara (Great Britain)0:14:30
128Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:16:14
129Felix English (Ireland)
130Theo Rheinhardt (Germany)
DNFDale Appleby (Great Britain)
DNFStephen Gallagher (Ireland)
DNFYusuke Hatanaka (Japan)
DNFAbdeiati Saadoune (Morocco)
DNFAlexey Velikanov (Russian Federation)
DNFSteven Lampier (Great Britain)
DNFTarik Chaoufi (Morocco)
DNFMohamed Said El Ammoury (Morocco)
DNSOle Martin Olmheim (Norway)

