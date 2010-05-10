Trending

Paulo Domingues (Biciplus Sportcity C.M. Sesimbra) stands atop the podium at the 2010 Lisboa Downtown

(Image credit: Lisboa Downtown)
Cédric Gracia (CG Brigade) races to sixth place at the Lisboa Downtown.

(Image credit: CG Racing Brigade)

Wet weather and slippery conditions made for a treacherous urban downhill race at the Lisboa Downtown. The biggest surprise of the day was a win by Portugal's own Paulo Domingues (Biciplus Sportcity C.M. Sesimbra), the first from his country to win the event.

During the event, racers descended from Castle Hill to Largo Terreiro Wheat in downtown Lisbon. While the spotlight was focused brightly on eight-time winner and current World Champion Steve Peat as the favorite, the use of streets, stairs and jumps - in wet conditions - created room for surprises.

The 30-year-old Domingues proved to be the fastest on the day, beating the international stars.

"I can not believe I beat the best in the world. I'm still incredulous!" he said after his victory. "I came here to fight for the title of best Portuguese. It seems like a dream to finish above the others because I am an amateur."

Domingues finished the one-kilometer track in 1:46.122. Slovakian Filip Polc (MS Evil Racing) and South African Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) rounded out the top three.

Fernando Figueiredo, the organizer of the race, took stock of the 11th edition. "The bad weather complicated everything and we had to change the program, but (it was) most important that we go ahead. Despite the falls, there were no reports of serious injury among the athletes." He had noticed many spectators cheering and clapping beneath umbrellas, despite the appalling conditions.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paulo Domingues (Por) Biciplus Sportcity C.M. Sesimbra0:01:46.122
2Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing0:00:00.050
3Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:00.658
4Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles0:00:02.957
5Emanuel Pombo (Por) Liberty Specialized0:00:04.271
6Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Brigade0:00:04.403
7Claudio Loureiro (Por) Bikezone intense MCF0:00:04.885
8Daniel Wolfe (Irl) Wolfe Racing0:00:05.688
9Daniel Pombo (Por) Liberty Specialized0:00:05.955
10Carlos Castro (Por) Commencal Sram0:00:06.313
11Emyr Davies (GBr) Team Skene0:00:07.109
12Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por) Team Garcia Sport0:00:07.461
13Seanan O'Riordan (Irl) Wolfe Racing0:00:07.720
14Marcio Ferreira (Por) Moto Clube de Faro0:00:07.801
15Marcelo Costa (Por) Adar of Imoto0:00:09.794
16Jyunya Nagata (Jpn) Team A&F0:00:11.173
17José Manuel Soares Borges (Por) Team Garcia Sport0:00:11.379
18Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders0:00:14.383
19Jorge Aguin Castro (Spa) Chapelo racing0:00:16.143
20Joel Diogo Marques Ferreira (Por) Restauradores da Granja Centro0:00:22.358
21Bruno Brito (Por) Moto Clube de Faro0:00:37.404
22Ruben Martins (Por) Clube Ana Faro0:00:43.436
23Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:59.229
24Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:01:06.666
25Afonso Ferreira (Por) Bikezone intense MCF0:01:08.286
DNFGaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders

