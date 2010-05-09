Image 1 of 32 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor - Sharp) crosses the line to win the Lincoln GP. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 32 Race winner Chris Newton (Rapha Condor - Sharp) (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 3 of 32 Second place finisher Philip Lavery (Team Ireland). (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 4 of 32 Endura teammates Rob Partridge and Alexandra Blain lead the field up the steep climb by the cathedral. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 32 Ben Swift (Team Sky) leads Rob Hayles (Endura) on the climb. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 32 Ben Swift (Team Sky) leads teammates Russell Downing and Geraint Thomas on the Michaelgate climb (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 32 Russell Downing (Team Sky) looking comfortable in the race he has won three times. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 32 Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) on the climb. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 32 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 32 Former race winner Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) leads Chris Newton and the break up the climb. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 32 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) on the attack out of the city with four laps to go. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 32 Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket Pro Cycling) leads the break. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 32 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads the chase group in the closing laps. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 32 Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport / Specialised) on the cobbles. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 32 All smiles before the race for British track teammates Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Ed Clancy (Motorpoint / Marshalls Pasta). (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 32 The leaders head out of the city centre on the loop through the countryside. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 32 Simon Wilson (CyclePremier.com - Metaltek) on the famous cobbled climb in Lincoln. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 32 The winner's podium (L to R): Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) third overall and best U23, race winner Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp), third placed Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport / Specialised). (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 32 Russell Downing (Team Sky) leads the race up the cobbled climb of Michaelgate. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 20 of 32 Russell Downing (Team Sky) leads the bunch up the cobbled climb of Michaelgate in Lincoln City. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 21 of 32 Russell Downing (Team Sky) leads on the first lap. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 22 of 32 Team Sky's Ben Swift on the cobbled climb of Michaelgate in Lincoln City. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 23 of 32 Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) climbs up the Michaelgate cobbles to keep Chris Newton in his sights with one lap to go. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 24 of 32 Ian Bibby (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta) rode well to finish fifth. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 25 of 32 The winner's podium (L to R): second placed Phil Lavery (Team Ireland), winner Chris Newton (Rapha-Condor-Sharp), third Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport) (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 26 of 32 Ireland's Phil Lavery presented as the best U23-rider in the Lincoln GP where the 19-year-old also finished second overall in the tough race. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 27 of 32 Geraint Thomas (Sky) dropped his chain on the last climb while threatening for a podium finish. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 28 of 32 Russ Downing (Sky) attacking on the first climb of Michaelgate and marked already by Rapha Condor. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 29 of 32 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 30 of 32 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 31 of 32 Russell Downing (Team Sky) (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 32 of 32 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net)

Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) claimed his second Lincoln Grand Prix on Sunday, ten years after his first victory at the race in 2000. Newton was able to shake loose of breakaway companion Irishman Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) in the closing stages of the event to seal a seven second win. Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized) took third place.

Newton and Lavery had both placed themselves in early breakaway, but their decisive escape came on the last of the 11-laps which made up the 137 kilometre course. Despite the success of his late race move, Newton had been active throughout the race.

"I am in a great team this year," said Newton after his win. "My form is OK and I am just relaxed and enjoying bike racing as much as ever. Last year we just rode round but this year we decided to keep attacking. I was in a small break early in the race and I had decided to attack and let Dean [Downing] sit on.

"Then I got into a three-man break and then I put a dig in on the climb and I was up at the front again. I have ridden this race enough now to know how to stay near the front. Sometimes it works really well like today. It is a hard race and my legs feel like they are cramping now.

"I was just feeling good and it wasn't like full on, I just went hard on the climb, which everyone's got to do and then I knew something would split, the bunch was coming and a better selection of riders was going to join the break. In the first move I wasn't really fully committed, in the headwind I just eased back, let the other two catch me and share the work," said the experienced Newton.

"We stayed strong in numbers which worked out well, the guys are going well, it helped that I just had two weekends where I wasn't racing and I just knuckled down, got some good hard training done and I was a bit tired after the East Mids Classic, but I knew to ride through it, just backed off it a little bit and its working well now, I don't really need to push it, the Ras will see me through to the crit series."

Newton had faced stiff competition throughout the race, including Team Sky riders Russell Downing and Geraint Thomas. The Rapha Condor rider had chosen to neutralise the threat of his ProTour opponents by going on the attack early.

"We had a game plan today, to attack all around the course, not just save it for the hill, for the climb through the city so, you know..." said Newton's teammate Dean Downing.

"Team Sky was clearly strong, but we had numbers and Russ [Downing] just congratulated John Herety and said well done, your team were fantastic, which proves that we stuck to the game plan. Chris was cruising today in that break that myself and him were in, he was really cruising and he said, ‘Right, I'm going to smash it up the climb' with five to go, so as a team we were brilliant today, from the gun everyone was attacking, everyone was near the front, I think everyone was in a move."

These sentiments were echoed by team manager John Herety, who was delighted with his charges. "It's exactly what he [Newton] needed to do, he wanted to make sure that they had to keep coming up to him as opposed to the other way around.

"It's far better for him to get that little gap first of all. That said, today I think Chris was going that well that it didn't matter; this year we made sure tactically everything went according to plan. It doesn't always work out as we well know, but we always have a plan, we try to execute it and today was one of those days when it worked out perfectly."

"I am getting towards the end of my career and this is a lovely race to win," continued Newton: "I think it is harder since they took two laps out of the race a few years ago. I knew the Sky Team riders were going to be strong because they have come in from the Continent, so I knew I had to be ahead of the race waiting for them to come up to me.

"It made my job easier that our team had strength in numbers. Philip Lavery did an awesome ride today. He told me his legs had gone with a lap to go so I knew to back off and use him to stay clear. He was really strong on the flat and it worked well."

Philip Lavery was very pleased with his ride, which saw him take not only second, but also the under-23 race title. His performance on Sunday comes in a season which has seen the 19 year-old Dublin native win the overall classification in the Tour the North and a stage of the Tour of Ulster in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

"It was pretty hard out there," said Lavery. "I didn't feel that great with stomach problems, but my legs are great so they carried me through. Hopefully I can come round a bit more in the next couple of weeks.

"For the past couple of weeks I was riding against the likes of Dean Downing and Malcolm Elliott in the Tour of the North and the Tour of Ulster and I knew that I was strong. I wanted to see if I could match my performance against greater numbers and that it would be an indicator of form. It's great that I can come here and put in a good performance. I have been riding in Belgium and I have had a couple of wins there too so I am pretty happy."

"The cobbles were not too bad today," continued Lavery. "They're what we call 'clinkers' in Belgium as they are a little bit smoother. It was more the 11 times up the climb that hurt the legs, but it was good that I had the experience of knowing how to ride them. I got into the early break, but I was looking after the legs as I wasn't feeling that great. The legs came round but I was suffering on the climb so I thought I would have a go and Chris came over to me.

"We just kept tipping through nicely and we had a big gap. Someone from Sky was trying to come across but they couldn't close the gap. It didn't seem that fast to me, but we must have been really shifting."

Lavery's next major event is the eight-day FBD Ras in Ireland before heading off to Canada for the under-23 Coupe Des Nations in June.

Full Results 1 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3:23:13 2 Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) 0:00:07 3 Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 0:00:49 4 Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling) 0:00:54 5 Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 0:01:09 6 Russell Downing (Sky Pro Cycling) 0:01:11 7 Marcin Bialoblocki (Wilier Big Maggys.com) 8 Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) 0:01:12 9 Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 0:01:13 10 Yanto Barker (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago) 0:01:14 11 Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) 0:01:15 12 Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor Sharp) 0:01:18 13 Andrew Tennant (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 0:01:22 14 John 'Jack' Anderson (Team Sprocket ProCycling) 0:01:28 15 Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) 0:01:33 16 Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling) 0:02:04 17 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp) 0:02:09 18 Dave Clarke (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago) 0:02:10 19 John Tanner (Team Sportscover) 0:02:19 20 Evan Oliphant (Endura Racing) 21 Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing) 22 Joe Skipper (Cycles Dauphin RT) 23 Richard Lambert (Cottingham Coureurs) 24 Will Bjergfelt (Wilier Big Maggys.com) 25 Ed Clancy (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 26 Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 0:02:59 27 Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling) 28 Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing) 29 Malcolm Elliott (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 0:03:21 30 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 31 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 0:04:15 32 Matthew Kipling (MTS CycleSport) 33 David McLean (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa) 34 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 35 James Stewart (Team Raleigh) 36 Matthew Gee (Raleigh Racing Team) 37 Matt Clinton (Mike Vaughan Cycles) 38 David McGowan (Kuota-Road CC) 39 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 40 Steven Burke (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 41 Richard Cartland (Team Corley Cycles) 42 Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 43 Tom Barras (Team Raleigh) 44 Rhys Lloyd (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago) 45 Adam Biggs (bassobikes.co.uk) 46 Rob Sharman (bassobikes.co.uk) 47 Rob Partridge (Endura Racing) 48 Chris Opie (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago) 0:04:35 49 Christopher McNamara (Team Corley Cycles) 50 Andy Lyons (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!) 51 Dan Davies (Kuota-Road CC) 52 Daniel Smith (Velo 29 Cycling Team) 53 Dan Shand (Team Raleigh) 0:04:45 54 Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 55 Richard Wilkinson (Probikekit.com) 0:05:23 56 Mark Wordsworth (Team Corley Cycles) 57 Andrew Hawdon (Herbalife/Wheelbase) 58 Stuart Reid (Herbalife/Wheelbase) 59 Duncan Jamieson (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team) 60 Ben Stockdale (Team Qoroz) 61 Callum Wilkinson (Endura Racing) 0:05:51 62 Anthony Malarczyk (Team ACDC) 63 Jamie Newall (Team Corley Cycles) 64 Dale Appleby (Team Raleigh) 65 Martin Ford (Team Goldtec) 66 James Williamson (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 67 Matthew Higgins (Team Corley Cycles) 68 James McCallum (Endura Racing) 69 Jon Mozley (Kuota-Road CC) 70 Stephen Gallagher (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 71 Fredrik Johansson (Team Sprocket ProCycling) 0:08:09 72 Jack Pullar (Herbalife/Wheelbase) 73 Simon Gaywood (Team Corley Cycles) 74 Kieran Friend (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago) 75 Steven Higgins (Team Corley Cycles) 76 Ben Thompson (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!) 77 Jefte De Bruin (Kuota-Road CC) 78 Rob Hayles (Endura Racing) 79 Alistair Rutherford (ScienceinSport.com) 80 Simon Wilson (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek) 81 Jeroen Janssen (Kuota-Road CC) 82 Peter-Lee Jefferies (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa) 83 Graham Briggs (Rapha Condor Sharp) DNF Adam Cotterell (Flanders Racing) DNF Justin Hoy (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team) DNF Joshua Cunningham (Flanders Racing) DNF Steve Calland (SouthDownsBikes CC) DNF Simon McNamara (SouthDownsBikes CC) DNF Wayne Coombs (Velo Club Montpellier) DNF Tim Elverson (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team) DNF Robert Hassan (Glasgow Wheelers) DNF Steven Guymer (Raleigh Racing Team) DNF Dale Appleby (Team Raleigh) DNF Richard Bott (Herbalife/Wheelbase) DNF Lee Tunnicliffe (Cycles Dauphin RT) DNF Andrew Hastings (Finchley Racing Team) DNF Chris Mark (Adept Precision Racing Team) DNF Jamie Howard (probikekit.com) DNF Rob Carter (Velo 29 Cycling Team) DNF Chris Coyle (Castlebar Cycling Club) DNF Duncan Moralee (BC Private Member) DNF Sam Redding (GWR Team Swindon Cycles) DNF Connor McAlistair (Team Ireland) DNF Russell Falder (Velo Club Montpellier) DNF Roger Smith (SouthDownsBikes CC) DNF Andy Coupe (Teamwallis cch Racing Team) DNF Lewis Cowley (Velo Club Montpellier) DNF Martin Smith (Kuota-Road CC) DNF Stuart Henry (Herbalife/Wheelbase) DNF Robert Orr (Infinis Racing Team) DNF Mark McKinley (Team Ireland) DNF Gavin Daley (Velo Club Lincoln) DNF Niklas Gustavsson (Team Sprocket ProCycling) DNF Adrian Bird (Team Nemesis GB) DNF Matt Ullmer (Team Qoroz) DNF Ian Thomas (Paramount Cycle Racing Team) DNF James Smith (Probikekit.com) DNF Lee Smith (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team) DNF Pete Wager (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team) DNF John Cooper (Team Nemesis GB) DNF Marloe Rodman (ScienceinSport.com) DNF Ian Taylor (Team Bglobal) DNF James Millard (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek) DNF Sam Parker (Team Zappi's) DNS David O'Loughlin (Team Ireland) DNS Charles Prendergast (Team Ireland) DNS Niklas Gustavsson (Team Sprocket ProCycling) DNS Filip Rudenstam (Team Sprocket ProCycling) DNS Richard Larsen (Team Sprocket ProCycling) DNS Don Beukeboom (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam) DNS Arjen ten Dam (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam) DNS Niels Lommers (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam) DNS Rene Hooghiemster (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam) DNS Wouter Haan (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam) DNS Mitchel Huenders (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam) DNS Andy Magnier (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek) DNS Gareth Hewitt (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa) DNS Oliver Graham (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa) DNS David Coulson (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa) DNS Doug Dewey (GWR Team Swindon Cycles) DNS David Sinclair (GWR Team Swindon Cycles) DNS Llewellyn Kinch (GWR Team Swindon Cycles) DNS Daniel Smith (GWR Team Swindon Cycles) DNS Peter Kench (GWR Team Swindon Cycles) DNS Duncan Putman (Team Nemesis GB) DNS Coen Rijpma (Opleidingsploeg Peddars) DNS Dean Shannon (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!) DNS Adam Norris (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!) DNS Daniele Santoni (Pearson Cycles) DNS Ian Cooper (Planet X) DNS Robert Willcocks (Probikekit.com) DNS Blake Pond (Southfork Racing) DNS Gary Chambers (Southfork Racing) DNS John Hollier (Southfork Racing) DNS Ashley Brown (Team Sportscover) DNS John Doherty (VS Cycles) DNS Grant Bayton (Wilier Big Maggys.com) DNS Mark Perry (Wilier Big Maggys.com) DNS Matt Rowe (Wilier Big Maggys.com) DNS Flavio Zappi (Team Zappi's) DNS Dexter Gardias (Team Zappi's) DNS Gareth McGuiness (Energy Cycles) DNS Gyles Wingate (Loto Olympia Tienen) DNS Grant Leavy (Forza Cycles RT) DNS Hefin Price (Port Talbot Wheelers) DNS Chris Clark (York Cycleworks) DNS Tim Rowson (Mischiefcard CC) DNS Mark Davies (Aire Valley Race Team) DNS Mark Thwaites (My Team Giordana) DNS George Atkins (100% ME)

Under-23 Classification 1 Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) 2 Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 3 Joe Skipper (Cycles Dauphin RT)

Best Rider 1 Dave Clarke (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago)

Brian Cossavella Michaelgate Trophy 1 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) 13 pts 2 Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling) 10 3 Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) 5 4 Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) 4 5 Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor Sharp) 4 6 Russell Downing (Sky Pro Cycling) 3 7 Rob Partridge (Endura Racing) 3 8 Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling) 3 9 Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling) 3 10 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 11 Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 3 12 Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) 3 13 Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 3 14 Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 15 Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing) 2 16 Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 2

Prime 1 1 Russell Downing (Sky Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 3 Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing) 1

Prime 2 1 Rob Partridge (Endura Racing) 3 pts 2 Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 2 3 Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing) 1

Prime 3 1 Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor Sharp) 1

Prime 4 1 Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Tom Southam (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 3 Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling) 1

Prime 5 1 Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 3 Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 1

Prime 6 1 Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling) 3 pts 2 Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 3 Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) 1

Prime 7 1 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling) 2 3 Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 1

Prime 8 1 Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling) 3 pts 2 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 3 Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized) 1

Prime 9 1 Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) 2 3 Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) 1

Prime 10 1 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 pts 2 Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) 2 3 Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) 1