Newton wins Lincoln GP
Lavery, Richardson complete podium
Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) claimed his second Lincoln Grand Prix on Sunday, ten years after his first victory at the race in 2000. Newton was able to shake loose of breakaway companion Irishman Philip Lavery (Team Ireland) in the closing stages of the event to seal a seven second win. Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized) took third place.
Newton and Lavery had both placed themselves in early breakaway, but their decisive escape came on the last of the 11-laps which made up the 137 kilometre course. Despite the success of his late race move, Newton had been active throughout the race.
"I am in a great team this year," said Newton after his win. "My form is OK and I am just relaxed and enjoying bike racing as much as ever. Last year we just rode round but this year we decided to keep attacking. I was in a small break early in the race and I had decided to attack and let Dean [Downing] sit on.
"Then I got into a three-man break and then I put a dig in on the climb and I was up at the front again. I have ridden this race enough now to know how to stay near the front. Sometimes it works really well like today. It is a hard race and my legs feel like they are cramping now.
"I was just feeling good and it wasn't like full on, I just went hard on the climb, which everyone's got to do and then I knew something would split, the bunch was coming and a better selection of riders was going to join the break. In the first move I wasn't really fully committed, in the headwind I just eased back, let the other two catch me and share the work," said the experienced Newton.
"We stayed strong in numbers which worked out well, the guys are going well, it helped that I just had two weekends where I wasn't racing and I just knuckled down, got some good hard training done and I was a bit tired after the East Mids Classic, but I knew to ride through it, just backed off it a little bit and its working well now, I don't really need to push it, the Ras will see me through to the crit series."
Newton had faced stiff competition throughout the race, including Team Sky riders Russell Downing and Geraint Thomas. The Rapha Condor rider had chosen to neutralise the threat of his ProTour opponents by going on the attack early.
"We had a game plan today, to attack all around the course, not just save it for the hill, for the climb through the city so, you know..." said Newton's teammate Dean Downing.
"Team Sky was clearly strong, but we had numbers and Russ [Downing] just congratulated John Herety and said well done, your team were fantastic, which proves that we stuck to the game plan. Chris was cruising today in that break that myself and him were in, he was really cruising and he said, ‘Right, I'm going to smash it up the climb' with five to go, so as a team we were brilliant today, from the gun everyone was attacking, everyone was near the front, I think everyone was in a move."
These sentiments were echoed by team manager John Herety, who was delighted with his charges. "It's exactly what he [Newton] needed to do, he wanted to make sure that they had to keep coming up to him as opposed to the other way around.
"It's far better for him to get that little gap first of all. That said, today I think Chris was going that well that it didn't matter; this year we made sure tactically everything went according to plan. It doesn't always work out as we well know, but we always have a plan, we try to execute it and today was one of those days when it worked out perfectly."
"I am getting towards the end of my career and this is a lovely race to win," continued Newton: "I think it is harder since they took two laps out of the race a few years ago. I knew the Sky Team riders were going to be strong because they have come in from the Continent, so I knew I had to be ahead of the race waiting for them to come up to me.
"It made my job easier that our team had strength in numbers. Philip Lavery did an awesome ride today. He told me his legs had gone with a lap to go so I knew to back off and use him to stay clear. He was really strong on the flat and it worked well."
Philip Lavery was very pleased with his ride, which saw him take not only second, but also the under-23 race title. His performance on Sunday comes in a season which has seen the 19 year-old Dublin native win the overall classification in the Tour the North and a stage of the Tour of Ulster in Northern Ireland earlier this year.
"It was pretty hard out there," said Lavery. "I didn't feel that great with stomach problems, but my legs are great so they carried me through. Hopefully I can come round a bit more in the next couple of weeks.
"For the past couple of weeks I was riding against the likes of Dean Downing and Malcolm Elliott in the Tour of the North and the Tour of Ulster and I knew that I was strong. I wanted to see if I could match my performance against greater numbers and that it would be an indicator of form. It's great that I can come here and put in a good performance. I have been riding in Belgium and I have had a couple of wins there too so I am pretty happy."
"The cobbles were not too bad today," continued Lavery. "They're what we call 'clinkers' in Belgium as they are a little bit smoother. It was more the 11 times up the climb that hurt the legs, but it was good that I had the experience of knowing how to ride them. I got into the early break, but I was looking after the legs as I wasn't feeling that great. The legs came round but I was suffering on the climb so I thought I would have a go and Chris came over to me.
"We just kept tipping through nicely and we had a big gap. Someone from Sky was trying to come across but they couldn't close the gap. It didn't seem that fast to me, but we must have been really shifting."
Lavery's next major event is the eight-day FBD Ras in Ireland before heading off to Canada for the under-23 Coupe Des Nations in June.
|1
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3:23:13
|2
|Philip Lavery (Team Ireland)
|0:00:07
|3
|Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|0:00:49
|4
|Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|0:00:54
|5
|Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|0:01:09
|6
|Russell Downing (Sky Pro Cycling)
|0:01:11
|7
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Wilier Big Maggys.com)
|8
|Jack Bauer (Endura Racing)
|0:01:12
|9
|Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|0:01:13
|10
|Yanto Barker (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago)
|0:01:14
|11
|Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:01:15
|12
|Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:01:18
|13
|Andrew Tennant (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|0:01:22
|14
|John 'Jack' Anderson (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|0:01:28
|15
|Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:01:33
|16
|Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling)
|0:02:04
|17
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:02:09
|18
|Dave Clarke (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago)
|0:02:10
|19
|John Tanner (Team Sportscover)
|0:02:19
|20
|Evan Oliphant (Endura Racing)
|21
|Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
|22
|Joe Skipper (Cycles Dauphin RT)
|23
|Richard Lambert (Cottingham Coureurs)
|24
|Will Bjergfelt (Wilier Big Maggys.com)
|25
|Ed Clancy (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|26
|Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|0:02:59
|27
|Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling)
|28
|Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing)
|29
|Malcolm Elliott (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|0:03:21
|30
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|31
|Tom Murray (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|0:04:15
|32
|Matthew Kipling (MTS CycleSport)
|33
|David McLean (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa)
|34
|Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|35
|James Stewart (Team Raleigh)
|36
|Matthew Gee (Raleigh Racing Team)
|37
|Matt Clinton (Mike Vaughan Cycles)
|38
|David McGowan (Kuota-Road CC)
|39
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|40
|Steven Burke (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|41
|Richard Cartland (Team Corley Cycles)
|42
|Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|43
|Tom Barras (Team Raleigh)
|44
|Rhys Lloyd (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago)
|45
|Adam Biggs (bassobikes.co.uk)
|46
|Rob Sharman (bassobikes.co.uk)
|47
|Rob Partridge (Endura Racing)
|48
|Chris Opie (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago)
|0:04:35
|49
|Christopher McNamara (Team Corley Cycles)
|50
|Andy Lyons (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!)
|51
|Dan Davies (Kuota-Road CC)
|52
|Daniel Smith (Velo 29 Cycling Team)
|53
|Dan Shand (Team Raleigh)
|0:04:45
|54
|Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|55
|Richard Wilkinson (Probikekit.com)
|0:05:23
|56
|Mark Wordsworth (Team Corley Cycles)
|57
|Andrew Hawdon (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
|58
|Stuart Reid (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
|59
|Duncan Jamieson (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team)
|60
|Ben Stockdale (Team Qoroz)
|61
|Callum Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
|0:05:51
|62
|Anthony Malarczyk (Team ACDC)
|63
|Jamie Newall (Team Corley Cycles)
|64
|Dale Appleby (Team Raleigh)
|65
|Martin Ford (Team Goldtec)
|66
|James Williamson (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|67
|Matthew Higgins (Team Corley Cycles)
|68
|James McCallum (Endura Racing)
|69
|Jon Mozley (Kuota-Road CC)
|70
|Stephen Gallagher (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|71
|Fredrik Johansson (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|0:08:09
|72
|Jack Pullar (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
|73
|Simon Gaywood (Team Corley Cycles)
|74
|Kieran Friend (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago)
|75
|Steven Higgins (Team Corley Cycles)
|76
|Ben Thompson (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!)
|77
|Jefte De Bruin (Kuota-Road CC)
|78
|Rob Hayles (Endura Racing)
|79
|Alistair Rutherford (ScienceinSport.com)
|80
|Simon Wilson (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
|81
|Jeroen Janssen (Kuota-Road CC)
|82
|Peter-Lee Jefferies (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa)
|83
|Graham Briggs (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|DNF
|Adam Cotterell (Flanders Racing)
|DNF
|Justin Hoy (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team)
|DNF
|Joshua Cunningham (Flanders Racing)
|DNF
|Steve Calland (SouthDownsBikes CC)
|DNF
|Simon McNamara (SouthDownsBikes CC)
|DNF
|Wayne Coombs (Velo Club Montpellier)
|DNF
|Tim Elverson (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team)
|DNF
|Robert Hassan (Glasgow Wheelers)
|DNF
|Steven Guymer (Raleigh Racing Team)
|DNF
|Dale Appleby (Team Raleigh)
|DNF
|Richard Bott (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
|DNF
|Lee Tunnicliffe (Cycles Dauphin RT)
|DNF
|Andrew Hastings (Finchley Racing Team)
|DNF
|Chris Mark (Adept Precision Racing Team)
|DNF
|Jamie Howard (probikekit.com)
|DNF
|Rob Carter (Velo 29 Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Chris Coyle (Castlebar Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Duncan Moralee (BC Private Member)
|DNF
|Sam Redding (GWR Team Swindon Cycles)
|DNF
|Connor McAlistair (Team Ireland)
|DNF
|Russell Falder (Velo Club Montpellier)
|DNF
|Roger Smith (SouthDownsBikes CC)
|DNF
|Andy Coupe (Teamwallis cch Racing Team)
|DNF
|Lewis Cowley (Velo Club Montpellier)
|DNF
|Martin Smith (Kuota-Road CC)
|DNF
|Stuart Henry (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
|DNF
|Robert Orr (Infinis Racing Team)
|DNF
|Mark McKinley (Team Ireland)
|DNF
|Gavin Daley (Velo Club Lincoln)
|DNF
|Niklas Gustavsson (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|DNF
|Adrian Bird (Team Nemesis GB)
|DNF
|Matt Ullmer (Team Qoroz)
|DNF
|Ian Thomas (Paramount Cycle Racing Team)
|DNF
|James Smith (Probikekit.com)
|DNF
|Lee Smith (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team)
|DNF
|Pete Wager (Felt-Colbornes Racing Team)
|DNF
|John Cooper (Team Nemesis GB)
|DNF
|Marloe Rodman (ScienceinSport.com)
|DNF
|Ian Taylor (Team Bglobal)
|DNF
|James Millard (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
|DNF
|Sam Parker (Team Zappi's)
|DNS
|David O'Loughlin (Team Ireland)
|DNS
|Charles Prendergast (Team Ireland)
|DNS
|Niklas Gustavsson (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|DNS
|Filip Rudenstam (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|DNS
|Richard Larsen (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|DNS
|Don Beukeboom (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam)
|DNS
|Arjen ten Dam (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam)
|DNS
|Niels Lommers (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam)
|DNS
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam)
|DNS
|Wouter Haan (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam)
|DNS
|Mitchel Huenders (Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam)
|DNS
|Andy Magnier (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
|DNS
|Gareth Hewitt (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa)
|DNS
|Oliver Graham (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa)
|DNS
|David Coulson (Frezza Pasta Montegrappa)
|DNS
|Doug Dewey (GWR Team Swindon Cycles)
|DNS
|David Sinclair (GWR Team Swindon Cycles)
|DNS
|Llewellyn Kinch (GWR Team Swindon Cycles)
|DNS
|Daniel Smith (GWR Team Swindon Cycles)
|DNS
|Peter Kench (GWR Team Swindon Cycles)
|DNS
|Duncan Putman (Team Nemesis GB)
|DNS
|Coen Rijpma (Opleidingsploeg Peddars)
|DNS
|Dean Shannon (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!)
|DNS
|Adam Norris (Orbea - For Goodness Shakes!)
|DNS
|Daniele Santoni (Pearson Cycles)
|DNS
|Ian Cooper (Planet X)
|DNS
|Robert Willcocks (Probikekit.com)
|DNS
|Blake Pond (Southfork Racing)
|DNS
|Gary Chambers (Southfork Racing)
|DNS
|John Hollier (Southfork Racing)
|DNS
|Ashley Brown (Team Sportscover)
|DNS
|John Doherty (VS Cycles)
|DNS
|Grant Bayton (Wilier Big Maggys.com)
|DNS
|Mark Perry (Wilier Big Maggys.com)
|DNS
|Matt Rowe (Wilier Big Maggys.com)
|DNS
|Flavio Zappi (Team Zappi's)
|DNS
|Dexter Gardias (Team Zappi's)
|DNS
|Gareth McGuiness (Energy Cycles)
|DNS
|Gyles Wingate (Loto Olympia Tienen)
|DNS
|Grant Leavy (Forza Cycles RT)
|DNS
|Hefin Price (Port Talbot Wheelers)
|DNS
|Chris Clark (York Cycleworks)
|DNS
|Tim Rowson (Mischiefcard CC)
|DNS
|Mark Davies (Aire Valley Race Team)
|DNS
|Mark Thwaites (My Team Giordana)
|DNS
|George Atkins (100% ME)
|1
|Philip Lavery (Team Ireland)
|2
|Johnny McEvoy (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|3
|Joe Skipper (Cycles Dauphin RT)
|1
|Dave Clarke (Pendragon -Le Col-Colnago)
|1
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|13
|pts
|2
|Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|10
|3
|Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|5
|4
|Philip Lavery (Team Ireland)
|4
|5
|Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|4
|6
|Russell Downing (Sky Pro Cycling)
|3
|7
|Rob Partridge (Endura Racing)
|3
|8
|Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling)
|3
|9
|Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling)
|3
|10
|Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|11
|Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|3
|12
|Jack Bauer (Endura Racing)
|3
|13
|Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|3
|14
|Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|2
|15
|Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
|2
|16
|Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|2
|1
|Russell Downing (Sky Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Zak Dempster (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|2
|3
|Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
|1
|1
|Rob Partridge (Endura Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|2
|3
|Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
|1
|1
|Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|1
|1
|Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Southam (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|2
|3
|Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling)
|1
|1
|Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|2
|3
|Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|1
|1
|Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|2
|3
|Jack Bauer (Endura Racing)
|1
|1
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|2
|3
|Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|1
|1
|Alex Wetterhall (Team Sprocket ProCycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|2
|3
|Kit Gilham (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|1
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta)
|2
|3
|Jack Bauer (Endura Racing)
|1
|1
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|pts
|2
|Philip Lavery (Team Ireland)
|2
|3
|Jack Bauer (Endura Racing)
|1
|1
|Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|pts
|2
|Philip Lavery (Team Ireland)
|2
|3
|Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|1
