Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes past winners

By

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes champions since 2017

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2020
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2020 winner Lizzie Deignan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes champions
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

