Deutschland Tour: Søren Wærenskjold seals overall victory

Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the final stage of the Deutschland Tour, taking his second win of the race and the overall points classification.

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) finished second behind the Briton in the bunch sprint to seal the overall Deutschland Tour victory. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was third on the stage.

"It was a fantastic day for everyone, everyone played a role and kept me out of trouble. Especially in the final," Brennan said. "It was very technical and things could happen, and the boys did a really good job of keeping the pressure on, keeping me up front and ultimately in the best place possible for the final."

Wærenskjold ended the race with a 25 second advantage over Brennan with Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) third at 33 seconds.

Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG), second before the stage, lost out after a series of crashes shattered the peloton.

Results