Deutschland Tour: Søren Wærenskjold seals overall victory
Matthew Brennan powers to stage win in crash-marred finale
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the final stage of the Deutschland Tour, taking his second win of the race and the overall points classification.
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) finished second behind the Briton in the bunch sprint to seal the overall Deutschland Tour victory. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was third on the stage.
"It was a fantastic day for everyone, everyone played a role and kept me out of trouble. Especially in the final," Brennan said. "It was very technical and things could happen, and the boys did a really good job of keeping the pressure on, keeping me up front and ultimately in the best place possible for the final."
Wærenskjold ended the race with a 25 second advantage over Brennan with Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) third at 33 seconds.
Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG), second before the stage, lost out after a series of crashes shattered the peloton.
Results
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Deutschland Tour: Søren Wærenskjold seals overall victoryMatthew Brennan powers to stage win in crash-marred finale
-
As it happened: Bunch sprint on summit finish sees GC contenders come to the foreThe peloton heads into the Alps on the second stage of the race for a summit finish at Limone Piemonte
-
'It's good for my morale to be up there' - Egan Bernal shows early promise with fourth at Vuelta a España first summit finishColombian star tackling second Grand Tour of 2025 after seventh place in Giro d'Italia
-
The current GC standings at the Vuelta a España 2025Jonas Vingegaard leads the race overall after he took the victory on the stage 2 summit finish to Limone Piemonte