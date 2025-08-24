Deutschland Tour: Søren Wærenskjold seals overall victory

Matthew Brennan powers to stage win in crash-marred finale

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) won the overall Deutschland Tour
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the final stage of the Deutschland Tour, taking his second win of the race and the overall points classification.

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) finished second behind the Briton in the bunch sprint to seal the overall Deutschland Tour victory. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was third on the stage.

Wærenskjold ended the race with a 25 second advantage over Brennan with Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) third at 33 seconds.

