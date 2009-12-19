Summerhill tops U23 in Lichtervelde
Van Grembergen claims elite race
|1
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team
|1:01:25
|2
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA)
|0:00:22
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:00:27
|5
|Tom Vannoppen (Bel) Ridley Moosenwirt Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:00:45
|7
|Steven De Decker (Bel) Foronex - Shanks Vlaanderen Ct
|8
|Kay Van Den Brande (Bel) Scott Usa Cycling Team
|9
|Nico Henderickx (Bel) Vc De Lievespurters - Zomergem
|10
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|11
|Stijn Penne (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|12
|David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:01:12
|13
|Bert De Wispelaere (Bel) Wt Morel Vandeputte Vzw De Pinte Zingem
|0:01:22
|14
|Patrick Bassez (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|0:01:25
|15
|Steve Gruwier (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|0:01:42
|16
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Dcm-Gb Vorselaar Cycling Team Vzw
|0:01:50
|17
|Sten Raeymakers (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West
|0:02:37
|18
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West
|0:03:01
|19
|Dries Pauwels (Bel) Empella Czech Team
|0:03:20
|20
|Dieter Schol (Bel) Cyclocrossteam Freddy Sport Dilbeek
|0:03:30
|21
|Toon Devenyns (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk
|0:03:39
|22
|Brecht Lippens (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|0:04:01
|23
|Robin Poelvoorde (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|0:04:05
|24
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|0:04:28
|25
|Travis Livemon (USA) Champion Systems
|0:04:59
|26
|Mathieu Willemyns (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:05:45
|27
|Laudelino Lammens (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam Vzw
|0:06:02
|28
|Thomas Demets (Bel) Cycling Team Clg
|0:06:35
|29
|Stefan Nerinckx (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|0:06:38
|30
|James Thompson (GBr)
|0:06:52
|31
|Frederik Herpol (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team
|32
|Pieter Dewitte (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|33
|Steven Schol (Bel) Cyclocrossteam Freddy Sport Dilbeek
|34
|Joshua Berry (USA)
|35
|Tim Baldwin (GBr)
|36
|Jonas Plasschaert (Bel) Cycling Team Pajot Vzw
|37
|Gareth Whittall (GBr)
|38
|Wim Allary (Bel) Fredir
|39
|Klaas Vankersschaever (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|40
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|41
|Kenneth Goossens (Bel) Jonge Rakkers Vollezele
|42
|Jo Naert (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team Vzw
|43
|Bram D'Hondt (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|44
|Jens Van Herpe (Bel) Wielerclub Oostende Noordzee
|45
|Jochem Danckaers (Bel) Veloclub De Westhoek
