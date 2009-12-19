Trending

Summerhill tops U23 in Lichtervelde

Van Grembergen claims elite race

Full Results
1Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team1:01:25
2Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:00:10
3Daniel Summerhill  (USA)0:00:22
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:00:27
5Tom Vannoppen (Bel) Ridley Moosenwirt Team0:00:31
6Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:00:45
7Steven De Decker (Bel) Foronex - Shanks Vlaanderen Ct
8Kay Van Den Brande (Bel) Scott Usa Cycling Team
9Nico Henderickx (Bel) Vc De Lievespurters - Zomergem
10Gianni Denolf (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
11Stijn Penne (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team0:00:52
12David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:01:12
13Bert De Wispelaere (Bel) Wt Morel Vandeputte Vzw De Pinte Zingem0:01:22
14Patrick Bassez (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.0:01:25
15Steve Gruwier (Bel) Asfra Racing Team0:01:42
16Gerry Druyts (Bel) Dcm-Gb Vorselaar Cycling Team Vzw0:01:50
17Sten Raeymakers (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West0:02:37
18Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West0:03:01
19Dries Pauwels (Bel) Empella Czech Team0:03:20
20Dieter Schol (Bel) Cyclocrossteam Freddy Sport Dilbeek0:03:30
21Toon Devenyns (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk0:03:39
22Brecht Lippens (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare0:04:01
23Robin Poelvoorde (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare0:04:05
24Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare0:04:28
25Travis Livemon (USA) Champion Systems0:04:59
26Mathieu Willemyns (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:05:45
27Laudelino Lammens (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam Vzw0:06:02
28Thomas Demets (Bel) Cycling Team Clg0:06:35
29Stefan Nerinckx (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel0:06:38
30James Thompson (GBr)0:06:52
31Frederik Herpol (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team
32Pieter Dewitte (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke
33Steven Schol (Bel) Cyclocrossteam Freddy Sport Dilbeek
34Joshua Berry (USA)
35Tim Baldwin (GBr)
36Jonas Plasschaert (Bel) Cycling Team Pajot Vzw
37Gareth Whittall (GBr)
38Wim Allary (Bel) Fredir
39Klaas Vankersschaever (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
40Robert Watson (GBr)
41Kenneth Goossens (Bel) Jonge Rakkers Vollezele
42Jo Naert (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team Vzw
43Bram D'Hondt (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
44Jens Van Herpe (Bel) Wielerclub Oostende Noordzee
45Jochem Danckaers (Bel) Veloclub De Westhoek

