Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits 2020: Race 3, Williamstown – preview (women)
Race 3 - Elite Women: Williamstown - Williamstown
It was a day of success for the Roxsolt Attaquer team in Williamstown at the 2019 Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits, where Australia's Peta Mullens won the race – ahead of Natalie Redmond and Romy Kasper – while Mullens' Italian teammate Valentina Scandolara did enough with her fourth place on the final day to take the overall series win from overnight leader Chloe Hosking.
The almost perfectly square, 930m-long 'circuit' is fast, and provides a fitting finale to the three-race Bay Crits series. Mullens must surely fancy her chances here once more.
