Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits 2019: Race 2, Ritchie Boulevard, Geelong – preview (men)
Ewan and Jones go head-to-head in Geelong
Race 2 - Elite Men: Ritchie Boulevard - Ritchie Boulevard
The iconic Ritchie Boulevard course returns for 2019 after a year away, and this short, 650-metre circuit up and down Geelong's East Beach will provide the watching crowds on the famous grass bank that overlooks the start and finish area with plenty of excitement.
An hour's racing on the tight, four-corner circuit could well see three-time Bay Crits title winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) go head-to-head with 2014 winner Brenton Jones – normally of the French Delko Marseille Provence Pro Continental team, but riding for a Lexus All-Stars team for this event. The two Australians are the big favourites, both for race victories and repeating their overall title wins.
