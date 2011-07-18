Trending

Monese earns cross country national title in Lesotho

Makatile in second ahead of Taabe in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phetetso Monese1:56:26
2Moeketsi Makatile0:02:41
3Tumisang Taabe0:03:58
4Jonase Machere0:09:11
5Lechesa Tohlang0:16:23
6Tankiso Mokala0:23:17
7Thapelo Chaole0:24:40
8Thabo Mochokocho0:26:55
9Khotso Maphathe0:26:59
10Bokang Moshesha0:28:41

