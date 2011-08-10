Leadville 100 Past Winners
1994 - present
2010
Levi Leipheimer (6:16:37) & Rebecca Rusch (7:47:35)
2009
Lance Armstrong (6:28:50) & Rebecca Rusch (8:14:54)
2008
Dave Wiens (6:45:45) & Susan Williams (8:40:59)
2007
Dave Wiens (6:58:46) & Gretchen Reeves (8:05:29)
2006
Dave Wiens (7:13:14) & Lisel Robert (8:47:39)
2005
Dave Wiens (7:17:47) & Joan Miller (8:51:26)
2004
Dave Wiens (7:05:51) & Jilene Mecham (9:37:18)
2003
Dave Wiens (7:07:44) & Carol Quinn (9:19:49)
2002
Bryson Perry (7:32:27) & Kim Raymond (9:00:57)
2001
Bryson Perry (7:30:01) & Joan Miller (9:11:30)
2000
Kevin Wilson (7:31:09) & Cristina Begy (9:13:51)
1999
Richard Feldman (7:10:33) & Cristina Begy (8:55:12)
1998
Richard Feldman (7:40:00) & Laurie Brandt (8:31:02)
1997
Mike Volk (7:05:45) & Laurie Brandt (7:58:52)
1996
Mike Volk (7:22:02) & Tonia Ralston (9:56:15)
1995
Russell Worley (7:27:55) & Laurie Brandt (8:52:58)
1994
John Stamstad (7:52:53) & Laurie Brandt (9:03:50)
