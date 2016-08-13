Image 1 of 41 Todd Wells wins 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 2 of 41 Australian Lachlan Morton was one of several road pros to race Leadville in 2016 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 41 Former road pro Ted King leads a chase group through the feedzone (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 41 Lorenza Morfin riding to second to in the women's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 41 Todd Wells and Joe Dombrwoski at 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 6 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 7 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 8 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 9 of 41 Leading trio in the men's 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 10 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 11 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 12 of 41 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) races 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 13 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 14 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 15 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 16 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 17 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 18 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 19 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 leaders in the men's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 20 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 leaders in the men's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 21 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 22 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 23 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 24 of 41 Todd Wells wins Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 25 of 41 Todd Wells wins Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 26 of 41 Sally Bigham wins women's 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 27 of 41 Sally Bigham wins women's 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 28 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 29 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 30 of 41 Joe Dombrowski second at 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 31 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 32 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 33 of 41 Todd Wells wins 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 34 of 41 Joe Dombrowski second at 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 35 of 41 Joe Dombrowski and Todd Wells at 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 36 of 41 Todd Wells at 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 37 of 41 Joe Domrowski at 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 38 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 39 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 40 of 41 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) after 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 41 of 41 2016 Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Todd Wells (Specialized) and Sally Bigham (Topeak) became the 2016 Leadville Trail 100 MTB Champions for their respective class on Saturday, each winning the race for a third time. Saturday’s race marked the 23rd edition of the second oldest 100-mile marathon mountain bike race held in the United States.

The day began under blue bird morning skies at a crispy cool summer sunrise temperature of 33 degrees F. Approximately 2,000 racers lined up for the 100 mile trek at elevations ranging from 10,152 to 12,424 feet above sea level. Notably absent was three winner and course record holder Alban Lakata. After the start, riders were lead out of town where the pace later heated up. Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak) was the first rider to make a move off the front and soloed until Todd Wells reacted and bridged. The pair stayed away until the top of the first climb where Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale Drapac) bridged. The trio stayed away and opened up their gap on the field during their ride on Columbine.

As the breakaway group made their way past the feed zone during the return trip from Columbine to Leadville, the pace remained steady until the break hit Powerline. Once on Powerline, Bishop upped the tempo until he dropped chain, forcing Bishop to chase. Later, as Bishop, Dombrowski, and Wells made their way up the Powerline, Dombrowski forced the pace dropping Bishop and gapping Wells. At the top of the climb, Dombrowski was forced to walk after spinning out where Wells then made contact with Dombrowski and attacked. Wells then opened up a gap and maintained the race lead until the finish with a winning time of 6:19:43, followed by Joe Dombrowski at 6:22:40, and Jeremiah Bishop in 6:28:47.

Sally Bigham was clearly in a class by herself. Early the race, Bigham opened up a substantial margin to her closest competitors, Lorenza Morfin of Mexico, and Jennifer Smith of USA. By the time Bigham reached Powerline, she already had over an 8 minute margin on Morfin. Bigham would only continue to expand on this margin all the way to the finish with a winning time of 7:05:47, followed by Lorenza Morfin in second at 8:01:02, and Colorado’s Jennifer Smith at 8:04:19.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (USA) 6:19:43 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) 0:02:57 3 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 0:09:03 4 Ben Sonntag (USA) 0:23:43 5 Chris Jones (USA) 0:26:38 6 Alex Howes (USA) 0:28:15 7 Cristhian Ravelo (USA) 0:35:36 8 Nate Whitman (USA) 0:37:13 9 Troy Wells (USA) 0:38:04 10 Timothy Beardall (Aus) 0:38:31 11 Ted King (USA) 0:44:46 12 Scott Tietzel (USA) 0:48:24 13 Roman Kilun (USA) 0:55:56 14 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) 0:58:10 15 Jonathan Honrbeck (USA) 1:05:47 16 Cameron Piper (USA) 1:07:22 17 Tim Duggan (USA) 1:07:32 18 Ryan Steers (USA) 1:10:39 19 Ricky Willis (USA) 1:14:36 20 Craig Lewis (USA) 1:16:06 21 Chris Doyle (USA) 1:18:47 22 Thomas Konecny (Cze) 1:25:56 23 Alfredo Peralta (Cos) 1:28:51 24 Geoffrey Montague (USA) 1:34:41 25 Yves Ketterer (Ger) 1:39:34 26 Gareth Feldstein (USA) 1:39:44 27 Kent McNeill (USA) 1:41:03 28 Matt Freeman (USA) 1:42:34 29 Stephen Roche (USA) 1:45:14 30 Jason Reynolds (USA) 31 Clark Butcher (USA) 1:46:49 32 Andres Gamboa (Cos) 1:50:25 33 Fred Smith (USA) 2:12:36 34 Hans-Petter Mellerud (Nor) 2:22:24 35 Edward Cleary (USA) 3:00:12 36 Andrew Jordan (USA) 3:08:08 37 Mason Quintana (USA) 3:19:13 38 Michael Edens (USA) 3:30:42 39 Marco Gonzalez (Cos) 3:36:27 40 Brian Davis (USA) 4:34:42 41 Steve Jones (USA) 4:35:08 42 Richard La China (USA) 4:37:21