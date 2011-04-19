Trending

Emami wraps up overall with final stage victory

Iranian rider defiant in Baguio City

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University3:09:53
2Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University0:00:29
3Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University0:00:32
4Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
5Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:02:35
6Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
7Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven0:03:31
8Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven0:03:53
9Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
10Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:03:55
11Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:05:18
12Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
13Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:05:25
14Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven0:06:23
15Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
16Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
17Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
18Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:06:33
19Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:07:07
20Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart0:07:16
21Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:07:21
22Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air210:07:35
23Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
24Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
25Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl0:07:47
26Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
27Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas0:09:37
28Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
29Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
30Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:09:49
31Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl0:09:52
32Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas0:10:25
33Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas0:10:28
34Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
35Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven0:11:01
36Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi0:11:07
37Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:11:20
38Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:11:30
39Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas0:11:59
40Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
41Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl0:13:12
42Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
43Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart0:13:18
44David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
45Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
46Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven0:13:47
47Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke0:14:06
48Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:14:40
49Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi0:15:17
50Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
51Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke0:16:25
52Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi0:16:28
53Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:17:16
54John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas0:17:37
55Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:18:45
56Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air210:21:50
57Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:22:11
58Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:27:09
59Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
60Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:27:30
DNFRudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl

Sprint 1 - 26.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines3pts
2Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl2
3Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University1

KOM (Cat.HC) - 107.5KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University12pts
2Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University10
3Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team8
4Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University6
5Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor5
6Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University3
7Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven2
8Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven1

Philippines riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven3:13:24
2Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:22
3Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
4Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:01:47
5Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
6Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:01:54
7Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven0:02:52
8Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
9Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
10Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:03:36
11Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart0:03:45
12Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air210:04:04
13Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
14Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
15Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl0:04:16
16Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
17Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas0:06:06
18Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
19Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
20Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:06:18
21Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl0:06:21
22Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas0:06:54
23Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas0:06:57
24Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
25Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven0:07:30
26Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:07:49
27Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas0:08:28
28Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
29Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl0:09:41
30Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
31Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart0:09:47
32Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven0:10:16
33Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke0:10:35
34Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:11:09
35Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke0:11:46
36Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke0:12:54
37John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas0:14:06
38Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air210:18:19

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Azad University
27 Eleven
3Smart
4Giant Kenda Cycling Team
5Air21
6Roadbike Philippines
7Kia Philcycling U23
8American Vinyl
9Wow Videoke
10Shopinas
11Suren Cycling Team
12Bridgestone Anchor
13Ccn Colossi

Philippines teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
17 Eleven
2Smart
3Air21
4Roadbike Philippines
5Kia Philcycling U23
6American Vinyl
7Wow Videoke
8Shopinas

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University12:15:34
2Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University0:00:53
3Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
4Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:58
5Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:03:05
6Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven0:03:53
7Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:04:20
8Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven0:04:26
9Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart0:04:28
10Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University0:05:11
11Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:05:48
12Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:06:03
13Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven0:06:50
14Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:07:03
15Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke0:07:08
16Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:07:34
17Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air210:08:00
18Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air210:08:05
19Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl0:08:17
20Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:09:45
21Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl0:10:27
22Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas0:10:50
23Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke0:10:54
24Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
25Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:10:58
26Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air210:11:21
27Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven0:11:33
28Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart0:11:43
29Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:11:48
30Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl0:13:37
31Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl0:13:42
32Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven0:13:59
33Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart0:14:00
34Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air210:14:12
35Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:14:16
36Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi0:15:38
37Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:15:51
38Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:16:26
39Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas0:16:49
40Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:17:00
41Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart0:17:51
42Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:17:58
43Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:18:30
44Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke0:18:45
45David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:19:17
46Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:19:50
47John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas0:24:15
48Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:26:36
49Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:26:41
50Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:31:48
51Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:32:20
52Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke0:34:52
53Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas0:35:56
54Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:20
55Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi0:41:19
56Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi0:41:56
57Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas0:44:15
58Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke0:44:46
59Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air211:00:18
60Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor1:07:40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University22pts
2Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven15
3Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University14
4Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team14
5Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor11
6Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl10
7Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University8
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team8
9Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University7
10Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines6
11Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven5
12Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team4
13Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven3
14Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven3
15Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air213
16Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor2
17Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart2
18Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air212
19Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air212
20Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas1
21Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air211
22Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl1
23Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

King of the Mountains classfication
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University14pts
2Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University10
3Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team8
4Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart7
5Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University7
6Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University6
7Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor5
8Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven2
9Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven2
10Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart2
11Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl12:23:51
2Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:01:28
3Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:37
4Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart0:03:26
5Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl0:05:25
6Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:05:59
7Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi0:07:21
8Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:08:09
9Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:08:43
10Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:11:33
11Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:31:03

Teams classifications
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azad University36:48:01
27 Eleven0:13:43
3Smart0:17:00
4Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:17:51
5Roadbike Philippines0:23:04
6Air210:26:07
7American Vinyl0:27:56
8Suren Cycling Team0:31:28
9Shopinas0:32:55
10Wow Videoke0:35:08
11Kia Philcycling U230:36:46
12Bridgestone Anchor0:45:33
13Ccn Colossi1:37:30

Philippines teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
17 Eleven37:01:44
2Smart0:03:17
3Roadbike Philippines0:09:21
4Air210:12:24
5American Vinyl0:14:13
6Shopinas0:19:12
7Wow Videoke0:21:25
8Kia Philcycling U230:23:03

Latest on Cyclingnews