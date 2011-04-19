Emami wraps up overall with final stage victory
Iranian rider defiant in Baguio City
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|3:09:53
|2
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|0:00:29
|3
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|0:00:32
|4
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|5
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:02:35
|6
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|7
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:03:31
|8
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:03:53
|9
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|10
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|11
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:05:18
|12
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|13
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:05:25
|14
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:06:23
|15
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|16
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|17
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|18
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|19
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:07:07
|20
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|0:07:16
|21
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|22
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|0:07:35
|23
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|24
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|25
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:07:47
|26
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|27
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|0:09:37
|28
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|29
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|30
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:09:49
|31
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:09:52
|32
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|0:10:25
|33
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|0:10:28
|34
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|35
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:11:01
|36
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|0:11:07
|37
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:11:20
|38
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:11:30
|39
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|0:11:59
|40
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|41
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:13:12
|42
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|43
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|0:13:18
|44
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|45
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|46
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:13:47
|47
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:14:06
|48
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:14:40
|49
|Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
|0:15:17
|50
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|51
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:16:25
|52
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|0:16:28
|53
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|54
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|0:17:37
|55
|Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|56
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|0:21:50
|57
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:22:11
|58
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:27:09
|59
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|60
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:27:30
|DNF
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|3
|pts
|2
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|2
|3
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|12
|pts
|2
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|10
|3
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|6
|5
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|5
|6
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|3
|7
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|2
|8
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3:13:24
|2
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:22
|3
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|4
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:01:47
|5
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|6
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:01:54
|7
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:02:52
|8
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|9
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|10
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:03:36
|11
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|0:03:45
|12
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|0:04:04
|13
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|14
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|15
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:04:16
|16
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|17
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|0:06:06
|18
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|19
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|20
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:06:18
|21
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:06:21
|22
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|0:06:54
|23
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|0:06:57
|24
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|25
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:07:30
|26
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:07:49
|27
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|0:08:28
|28
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|29
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:09:41
|30
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|31
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|0:09:47
|32
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:10:16
|33
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:10:35
|34
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:11:09
|35
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:11:46
|36
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:12:54
|37
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|0:14:06
|38
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|0:18:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Azad University
|2
|7 Eleven
|3
|Smart
|4
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|5
|Air21
|6
|Roadbike Philippines
|7
|Kia Philcycling U23
|8
|American Vinyl
|9
|Wow Videoke
|10
|Shopinas
|11
|Suren Cycling Team
|12
|Bridgestone Anchor
|13
|Ccn Colossi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|7 Eleven
|2
|Smart
|3
|Air21
|4
|Roadbike Philippines
|5
|Kia Philcycling U23
|6
|American Vinyl
|7
|Wow Videoke
|8
|Shopinas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|12:15:34
|2
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|0:00:53
|3
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|4
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|5
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:03:05
|6
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:03:53
|7
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|8
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:04:26
|9
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|0:04:28
|10
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|0:05:11
|11
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:05:48
|12
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:06:03
|13
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:06:50
|14
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|15
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:07:08
|16
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|17
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|0:08:00
|18
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|0:08:05
|19
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:08:17
|20
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:09:45
|21
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:10:27
|22
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|0:10:50
|23
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:10:54
|24
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|25
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:10:58
|26
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|0:11:21
|27
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:11:33
|28
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|0:11:43
|29
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:11:48
|30
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:13:37
|31
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:13:42
|32
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:13:59
|33
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|0:14:00
|34
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|0:14:12
|35
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:14:16
|36
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|0:15:38
|37
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:15:51
|38
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:16:26
|39
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|0:16:49
|40
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:17:00
|41
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|0:17:51
|42
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:17:58
|43
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:18:30
|44
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:18:45
|45
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|46
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:19:50
|47
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|0:24:15
|48
|Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:26:36
|49
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:26:41
|50
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:31:48
|51
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:32:20
|52
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:34:52
|53
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|0:35:56
|54
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:20
|55
|Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
|0:41:19
|56
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|0:41:56
|57
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|0:44:15
|58
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:44:46
|59
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|1:00:18
|60
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|1:07:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|22
|pts
|2
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|15
|3
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|14
|4
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|11
|6
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|10
|7
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|8
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|7
|10
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|6
|11
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|5
|12
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|14
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|15
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|3
|16
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|2
|17
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|2
|18
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|2
|19
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|2
|20
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|1
|21
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|1
|22
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|1
|23
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|14
|pts
|2
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|10
|3
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|7
|5
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|7
|6
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|6
|7
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|5
|8
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|2
|9
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|2
|10
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|2
|11
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|12:23:51
|2
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:01:28
|3
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|4
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|0:03:26
|5
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:05:25
|6
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:05:59
|7
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|0:07:21
|8
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:08:09
|9
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:08:43
|10
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:11:33
|11
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:31:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azad University
|36:48:01
|2
|7 Eleven
|0:13:43
|3
|Smart
|0:17:00
|4
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|5
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:23:04
|6
|Air21
|0:26:07
|7
|American Vinyl
|0:27:56
|8
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:31:28
|9
|Shopinas
|0:32:55
|10
|Wow Videoke
|0:35:08
|11
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:36:46
|12
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:45:33
|13
|Ccn Colossi
|1:37:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|7 Eleven
|37:01:44
|2
|Smart
|0:03:17
|3
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:09:21
|4
|Air21
|0:12:24
|5
|American Vinyl
|0:14:13
|6
|Shopinas
|0:19:12
|7
|Wow Videoke
|0:21:25
|8
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:23:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy