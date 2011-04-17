Trending

Inoue takes stage two

Emami remains in leader's jersey

Full Results
1Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor3:59:19
2Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
4Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
5Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
6Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
7Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
8Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
9Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
10Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
11Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
12Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
13Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
14Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
15Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
16Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
17Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
18Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
19Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
20Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
21Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
22Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
23Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
24Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
25Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
26Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
27Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
28Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
29Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
30Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
31Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
32Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
33Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
34Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
35Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
36Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
37Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
38Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:00:09
39Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
40Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
41Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
42Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
43Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:00:13
44Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
45Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
46Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
47Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
48Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
49Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
50Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke0:00:35
51Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:00:40
52Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:00:48
53David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:59
54John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas0:02:01
55Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:07:33
56Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:21:32
57Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
58Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
59Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke0:24:59
60Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
61Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
62Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air210:34:02
63Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
HDWisut Kaslyaphat (Tha) CCN Colossi0:43:05
HDYun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore
HDCalvin Sim (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:43:58
DSQAbbas Saeidi Tanha (Iri) Azad University
DNFAnuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFYusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFReza Bagheri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
DNFBin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore

Sprint 1 - 129.3km
1Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven3pts
2Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart2
3Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 4) 29.4km
1Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart3pts
2Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University2
3Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 4) 59km
1Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart3pts
2Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart2
3Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven1

Teams
1Roadbike Philippines11:58:00
2Air21
3Giant Kenda Cycling Team
4Azad University
5American Vinyl
67 Eleven
7Kia Philcycling U23
8Bridgestone Anchor0:00:07
9Wow Videoke0:00:08
10Suren Cycling Team0:00:12
11Smart0:00:20
12Shopinas0:02:12
13CCN Colossi0:46:29

General classification after stage 2
1Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University5:27:42
2Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:00:03
3Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:06
4Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:08
5Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:12
6Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas0:00:15
7Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
8Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
9Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
10Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
11Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:16
12Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:17
13Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air210:00:20
14Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
15Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
16Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
17Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
18Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
19Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
20Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
21Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
22Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
23Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:23
24Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart0:00:25
25Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:00:28
26Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:00:32
27Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
28Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
29Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air210:03:36
30Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
31Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
32Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
33Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:04:17
34Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
35Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
36Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
37Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:04:20
38Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke0:04:21
39Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
40Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
41Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
42Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
43Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
44Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air210:04:25
45Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke0:04:29
46Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
47Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
48Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas0:04:33
49Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
50Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke0:04:55
51Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:05:00
52Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:05:04
53David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:05:19
54John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas0:06:21
55Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:07:52
56Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi0:25:18
57Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
58Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi0:25:52
59Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
60Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke0:29:19
61Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas0:34:21
62Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air210:38:18
63Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:39:53

Points classification
1Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team14pts
2Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University12
3Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor11
4Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven10
5Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team5
6Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven3
7Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University3
8Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven3
9Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air213
10Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
11Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air212
12Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart2
13Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas1
14Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air211
15Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart6pts
2Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University2
3Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart2
4Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven1
5Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University1

Young rider classification
1Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl5:28:02
2Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
3Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:03:57
4Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
5Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
6Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
7Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl0:04:01
8Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
9Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
10Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:04:40
11Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:04:44

Teams classification
17 Eleven16:23:51
2Azad University
3Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:10
4Roadbike Philippines0:00:15
5Suren Cycling Team0:00:22
6Smart0:00:30
7Shopinas0:02:22
8Air210:03:26
9American Vinyl0:03:31
10Bridgestone Anchor0:04:23
11Wow Videoke0:08:20
12Kia Philcycling U230:12:06
13CCN Colossi0:54:42
14Terengganu Cycling Team0:30:28
15OCBC Singapore0:35:58

Philippine teams classification
17 Eleven16:23:51
2Roadbike Philippines0:00:15
3Smart0:00:30
4Shopinas0:02:22
5Air210:03:26
6American Vinyl0:03:31
7Wow Videoke0:08:20
8Kia Philcycling U230:12:06

Latest on Cyclingnews