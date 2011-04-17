Inoue takes stage two
Emami remains in leader's jersey
|1
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|3:59:19
|2
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|4
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|5
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|6
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|7
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|8
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|9
|Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|10
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|11
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|12
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|13
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|14
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|15
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|16
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|17
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|18
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|19
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|20
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|21
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|22
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|23
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|25
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|26
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|27
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|28
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|29
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|30
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|31
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|32
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|33
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|34
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|35
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|36
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|37
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|38
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:00:09
|39
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|40
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|41
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|42
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|43
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|44
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|45
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|46
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|47
|Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|48
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|49
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|50
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:00:35
|51
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:00:40
|52
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:00:48
|53
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|54
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|0:02:01
|55
|Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|56
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:21:32
|57
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|58
|Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
|59
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:24:59
|60
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|61
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|62
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|0:34:02
|63
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|HD
|Wisut Kaslyaphat (Tha) CCN Colossi
|0:43:05
|HD
|Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|HD
|Calvin Sim (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:43:58
|DSQ
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (Iri) Azad University
|DNF
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Reza Bagheri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|pts
|2
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|2
|3
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|1
|1
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|3
|pts
|2
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|2
|3
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|1
|1
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|3
|pts
|2
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|2
|3
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|1
|1
|Roadbike Philippines
|11:58:00
|2
|Air21
|3
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|4
|Azad University
|5
|American Vinyl
|6
|7 Eleven
|7
|Kia Philcycling U23
|8
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:07
|9
|Wow Videoke
|0:00:08
|10
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Smart
|0:00:20
|12
|Shopinas
|0:02:12
|13
|CCN Colossi
|0:46:29
|1
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|5:27:42
|2
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:06
|4
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:08
|5
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:12
|6
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|0:00:15
|7
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|8
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|9
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|10
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|11
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|12
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:17
|13
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|0:00:20
|14
|Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|15
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|16
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|17
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|18
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|19
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|20
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|21
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|22
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|23
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:23
|24
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|0:00:25
|25
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:00:28
|26
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|27
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|28
|Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|29
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|0:03:36
|30
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|31
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|32
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|33
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:04:17
|34
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|35
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|36
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|37
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|38
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:04:21
|39
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|40
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|41
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|42
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|43
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|44
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|0:04:25
|45
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:04:29
|46
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|47
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|48
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|0:04:33
|49
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|50
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:04:55
|51
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:05:00
|52
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:05:04
|53
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|54
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|0:06:21
|55
|Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|56
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|0:25:18
|57
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|58
|Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
|0:25:52
|59
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|60
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:29:19
|61
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|0:34:21
|62
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|0:38:18
|63
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:39:53
|1
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|12
|3
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|11
|4
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|10
|5
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|7
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|3
|8
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|9
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|3
|10
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|2
|12
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|2
|13
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|1
|14
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|1
|15
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|6
|pts
|2
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|2
|3
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|2
|4
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|1
|5
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|1
|1
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|5:28:02
|2
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|3
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:03:57
|4
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|5
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|6
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|7
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:04:01
|8
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|9
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:04:40
|11
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:04:44
|1
|7 Eleven
|16:23:51
|2
|Azad University
|3
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:15
|5
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Smart
|0:00:30
|7
|Shopinas
|0:02:22
|8
|Air21
|0:03:26
|9
|American Vinyl
|0:03:31
|10
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:23
|11
|Wow Videoke
|0:08:20
|12
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:12:06
|13
|CCN Colossi
|0:54:42
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:30:28
|15
|OCBC Singapore
|0:35:58
|1
|7 Eleven
|16:23:51
|2
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:15
|3
|Smart
|0:00:30
|4
|Shopinas
|0:02:22
|5
|Air21
|0:03:26
|6
|American Vinyl
|0:03:31
|7
|Wow Videoke
|0:08:20
|8
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:12:06
