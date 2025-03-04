Le Samyn des Dames: Lorena Wiebes powers to dominant sprint victory
Linda Zanetti second, Lara Gillespie third in Dour at cobbled one-day race
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) stormed to victory at Le Samyn des Dames 2025 with a dominant sprint, managing the uphill finish without a lead-out to still win with a big margin.
The Dutch sprinter was isolated in the finale as Liv AlUla Jayco showed off their firepower, however, the Australian team and the rest of the bunch couldn't match Wiebes once she launched for the line in Dour.
Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) took a strong second for the Norwegian squad, narrowly pipping Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) to the line.
23-year-old Irish sprinter Gillespie continued her bright start to the season with a third-place finish, adding to the second-place finish she scored at Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday.
"It's nice to win in the spring, and it's nice to do it in this race, and actually, I enjoyed it," said Wiebes, who relished the 122km of cobbled racing.
"It was pretty chaotic, like always on the Belgian roads. We had a good position every time going into the cobbled section, the team did a good job.
"Unfortunately, we lost Elena Cecchini in a crash, so we had one rider less, but the girls brought me perfectly every time on the cobbles. One time, I tried it myself because I had good legs - I enjoyed it
"I had good legs today, so I felt really ready for the sprint, and I like it when it's slightly uphill also."
More to come...
Results
