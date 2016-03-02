Trending

Blaak wins Le Samyn des Dames

Wiggle High5 teammates Johansson second and Pieters third

Image 1 of 15

The women's Le Samyn podium

The women's Le Samyn podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 15

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Le Samyn des Dames

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Le Samyn des Dames
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 15

Valentina Scandolara talks through how the race played out - Le Samyn des Dames 2016

Valentina Scandolara talks through how the race played out - Le Samyn des Dames 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 15

Luxembourg national champion, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

Luxembourg national champion, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 15

Shelley Olds (Cylance)

Shelley Olds (Cylance)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 15

Shelley Olds (Cylance)

Shelley Olds (Cylance)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 15

The early breakaway attempt

The early breakaway attempt
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 15

The early breakaway attempt

The early breakaway attempt
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 15

Le Samyn des Dames 2016

Le Samyn des Dames 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 15

Chantal Blaak leads the peloton on her way to back to back wins at Le Samyn des Dames

Chantal Blaak leads the peloton on her way to back to back wins at Le Samyn des Dames
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 15

Amy Pieters well positioned as the lead group charge across the cobbles

Amy Pieters well positioned as the lead group charge across the cobbles
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 15

Amy Roberts eyes the top of the climb - Le Samyn des Dames 2016

Amy Roberts eyes the top of the climb - Le Samyn des Dames 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 15

Amy Pieters wins the sprint for third ahead of Floortje Mackaij

Amy Pieters wins the sprint for third ahead of Floortje Mackaij
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 15

Chantal Blaak leads the peloton on her way to back to back wins at Le Samyn des Dames

Chantal Blaak leads the peloton on her way to back to back wins at Le Samyn des Dames
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 15

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her win with teammates at the finish of Le Samyn des Dames

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her win with teammates at the finish of Le Samyn des Dames
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won her first race of the 2016 season, successfully defending her title at Le Samyn des Dames on Wednesday. The Dutch rider, who recently placed second behind solo teammate Lizzie Armitstead at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, took the reins at Le Samyn and won the race in a two-up sprint ahead of Wiggle High5's Emma Johansson, while Amy Pieters crossed the line for third.

Le Samyn des Dames gave the women its traditional mid-week classic, a 112km race from Quaregnon to Dour in Belgium. The women's peloton kicked off Belgium's opening week last weekend with the double header Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, won by Armitstead, and Omloop van het Hageland, won by Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini).

A large 16-rider group split off the front of the main field that included Blaak, Johansson and Pieters along with Boels Dolmans riders Karol-Ann Canuel, Nikki Harris, Demi De Jong and Christine Majerus, and Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Shelley Olds and Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) and Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur), among others.

Boels Dolmans had the numbers in the lead group and pushed the pace, building a time gap of roughly three minutes ahead of the field. Johansson made a savvy attack on the last lap with Mackaij and Harris, and the three were later joined by Blaak and Pieters, and two other riders.

Blaak and Johansson were the next to make their move and the pair gained 30 seconds on the chase group behind. Blaak attacked several times to try and lose Johansson, and even though those moves were not successful, she saved enough for the two-up sprint to win the race.

  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:03:36
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:14
4Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
5Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:00:41
9Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:00:48
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
11Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
12Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
16Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
18Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn0:01:35
19Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
20Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:01:37
21Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
22Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel0:01:51
23Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:44
24Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:50
25Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:04:56
26Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
27Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
28Evie Richards (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:05:00
29Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
30Daniela Gass (Ger) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
31Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
32Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:05:03
33Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
34Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
35Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:05
36Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
37Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
38Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:05:13
39Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:05:18
40Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
41Laura Gorter (Ned) Regio Team Noord Holland
42Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
43Nina Buysman (Ned) Regio Team Noord Holland
44Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
46Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
47Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
48Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
50Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
51Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
52Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
53Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
55Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
56Tine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
57Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
58Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
59Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
60Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:23
61Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
62Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:05:30
63Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
64Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
65Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
66Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
67Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
68Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:35
69Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
70Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Maaslandster Nicheliving Ccn Ct0:06:05
71Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
72Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
73Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving Ccn Ct0:06:26
74Laura Vainionpaa (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:06:31
75Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:48
76Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
77Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:50
78ngrid Tempert (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
79Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
80Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
81Melanie Woering (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
82Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
83Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
84Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:06:57
85Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
86Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Regio Team Noord Holland0:07:07
87Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink0:07:17
88Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:07:25
89Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Regio Team Noord Holland0:07:33
90Amalie Winter Olsen (Den) Maaslandster Nicheliving Ccn Ct0:11:34
91Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Koga Ladies Protective Fachklinik Dr H
92Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain National Team
93Eva Maria Palm (Bel) Team Koga Ladies Protective Fachklinik Dr H0:11:46
DNFLauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEmily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFTone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFIris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFHayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFShelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFIlaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
DNFLenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFEsra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFChristina Koep (Ger) Team Koga Ladies Protective Fachklinik Dr H
DNFLarissa Luttuschka (Ger) Team Koga Ladies Protective Fachklinik Dr H
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFTamiko Butler (Ant) Drops Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews