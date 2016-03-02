Blaak wins Le Samyn des Dames
Wiggle High5 teammates Johansson second and Pieters third
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won her first race of the 2016 season, successfully defending her title at Le Samyn des Dames on Wednesday. The Dutch rider, who recently placed second behind solo teammate Lizzie Armitstead at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, took the reins at Le Samyn and won the race in a two-up sprint ahead of Wiggle High5's Emma Johansson, while Amy Pieters crossed the line for third.
Le Samyn des Dames gave the women its traditional mid-week classic, a 112km race from Quaregnon to Dour in Belgium. The women's peloton kicked off Belgium's opening week last weekend with the double header Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, won by Armitstead, and Omloop van het Hageland, won by Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini).
A large 16-rider group split off the front of the main field that included Blaak, Johansson and Pieters along with Boels Dolmans riders Karol-Ann Canuel, Nikki Harris, Demi De Jong and Christine Majerus, and Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Shelley Olds and Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) and Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur), among others.
Boels Dolmans had the numbers in the lead group and pushed the pace, building a time gap of roughly three minutes ahead of the field. Johansson made a savvy attack on the last lap with Mackaij and Harris, and the three were later joined by Blaak and Pieters, and two other riders.
Blaak and Johansson were the next to make their move and the pair gained 30 seconds on the chase group behind. Blaak attacked several times to try and lose Johansson, and even though those moves were not successful, she saved enough for the two-up sprint to win the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:03:36
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:14
|4
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|5
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:00:41
|9
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:00:48
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|11
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|16
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|18
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:01:35
|19
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|20
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:01:37
|21
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|22
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|0:01:51
|23
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:44
|24
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:50
|25
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:04:56
|26
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|27
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|28
|Evie Richards (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:05:00
|29
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|30
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|31
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|32
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|33
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|34
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|35
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:05
|36
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|37
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|38
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:05:13
|39
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:05:18
|40
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|41
|Laura Gorter (Ned) Regio Team Noord Holland
|42
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|43
|Nina Buysman (Ned) Regio Team Noord Holland
|44
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|46
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|47
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|48
|Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|50
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|51
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|52
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|53
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|55
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|56
|Tine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|57
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|58
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|59
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|60
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:23
|61
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|62
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|63
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|64
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|65
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|66
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|67
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|68
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|69
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|70
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Maaslandster Nicheliving Ccn Ct
|0:06:05
|71
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|72
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|73
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Maaslandster Nicheliving Ccn Ct
|0:06:26
|74
|Laura Vainionpaa (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|75
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:48
|76
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|77
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:50
|78
|ngrid Tempert (Ned) Swaboladies.Nl
|79
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|80
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|81
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|82
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|83
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|84
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:06:57
|85
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|86
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Regio Team Noord Holland
|0:07:07
|87
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|0:07:17
|88
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:07:25
|89
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Regio Team Noord Holland
|0:07:33
|90
|Amalie Winter Olsen (Den) Maaslandster Nicheliving Ccn Ct
|0:11:34
|91
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Koga Ladies Protective Fachklinik Dr H
|92
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|93
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel) Team Koga Ladies Protective Fachklinik Dr H
|0:11:46
|DNF
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team Koga Ladies Protective Fachklinik Dr H
|DNF
|Larissa Luttuschka (Ger) Team Koga Ladies Protective Fachklinik Dr H
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Tamiko Butler (Ant) Drops Cycling Team
